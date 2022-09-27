ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three people killed by lightning in Bulgarian capital

Reuters
 2 days ago

SOFIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Three people were killed by a lightning in a small park in downtown Sofia and another man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition during a heavy thunder storm late on Tuesday, the interior ministry said.

The man that was rushed to hospital was with 20% burns and is of Syrian origin, medical officials said. Local media reported that the three victims were also Syrians, but the interior ministry spokesperson said the victims are yet to be identified.

More than 800 lightning have hit Sofia in less than an hour on Tuesday evening, according to meteorologists, while heavy rain flooded underpasses in the capital's centre and cut electricity in some of Sofia's suburbs and nearby villages.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

