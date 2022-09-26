That took place on Sept. 20, which caught my attention as both workforce and transportation are topics of utmost importance to the meetings and events industry. I plan to provide an overview of what’s known as “Gov Con” on the Colorado Meetings + Events website and want to offer a few highlights from the mobility conference held at Union Station in Washington, D.C. During the full-day event, leaders from some of America’s largest travel, transportation, and technology companies joined public officials in exploring issues critical to the coming decade of travel mobility and the traveler experience, including sustainability, frictionless and secure travel, emerging trends, and innovative technology.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO