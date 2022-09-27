Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th
TORONTO -- — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly. Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.
bucsdugout.com
Kevin Newman plays hero as Pirates down Reds 4-3
The Pittsburgh Pirates clinched another sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday after Kevin Newman channeled his 2019 self and walked it off in the tenth inning, giving the Bucs a 4-3 win. While he did not factor in the decision, Bryse Wilson was stellar against the Reds, going eight...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: September 29th
1959: In Game 2 of the three-game playoff, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Milwaukee Braves in 12 innings, 6-5, at the Los Angeles Coliseum to clinch the National League pennant. Gil Hodges scores the winning run on a throwing error by Felix Mantilla. 2009: Chris Iannetta hits a two-run...
MLB・
Aaron Judge player props lead Yankees vs. Blue Jays picks for Wednesday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The AL East-champion Bronx Bombers are in Toronto and we’ve got Yankees vs. Blue Jays picks including Aaron Judge player props as he...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pirates complete sweep of Reds with 10-inning win
Kevin Newman’s two-out RBI single in the 10th inning Wednesday gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3 win and a three-game
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
numberfire.com
Terrin Vavra sitting Monday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vavra is being replaced in left field by Kyle Stowers versus Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. In 82 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .271 batting average with a...
Astros Prospect Tamarez Tosses Five No-Hit Innings, Yielding One Run
Battling walks, Misael Tamarez carried a no-hitter through five innings in his Monday start.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox
BOSTON - Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore's only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles (80-75) lost for the fourth time in five games. They were 3½ back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore's...
Comments / 0