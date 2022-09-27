ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

ESPN

Judge held homerless, still at 60, Jays beat Yankees in 10th

TORONTO -- — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will have to wait at least one more day to achieve home run history and crack some bubbly. Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.
BRONX, NY
bucsdugout.com

Kevin Newman plays hero as Pirates down Reds 4-3

The Pittsburgh Pirates clinched another sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday after Kevin Newman channeled his 2019 self and walked it off in the tenth inning, giving the Bucs a 4-3 win. While he did not factor in the decision, Bryse Wilson was stellar against the Reds, going eight...
PITTSBURGH, PA
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: September 29th

1959: In Game 2 of the three-game playoff, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Milwaukee Braves in 12 innings, 6-5, at the Los Angeles Coliseum to clinch the National League pennant. Gil Hodges scores the winning run on a throwing error by Felix Mantilla. 2009: Chris Iannetta hits a two-run...
MLB
NJ.com

Aaron Judge player props lead Yankees vs. Blue Jays picks for Wednesday

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The AL East-champion Bronx Bombers are in Toronto and we’ve got Yankees vs. Blue Jays picks including Aaron Judge player props as he...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Terrin Vavra sitting Monday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vavra is being replaced in left field by Kyle Stowers versus Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. In 82 plate appearances this season, Vavra has a .271 batting average with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox

BOSTON - Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore's only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles (80-75) lost for the fourth time in five games. They were 3½ back of Seattle for the third AL wild card heading into the day.Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore's...
BALTIMORE, MD

