TheStreet

Huge Star Looks Set for Las Vegas Strip Return

Nature abhors a vacuum. And so does Las Vegas. The live entertainment capital of the world has something for all tastes. If you’re just not a music person, you can just gamble all you want. (Though practice some common sense.) But if you do love music (and what kind...
Rolling Stone

Holy F–king F–k. That Maroon 5 Las Vegas Residency of Yours is Absurd

Maroon 5 — a band whose name at this very moment only conjures thoughts of pop-rock hits and definitely nothing else — is headed to Las Vegas for a residency. The band will play 16 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM next year, with dates scheduled in March, April, July, and August. Tickets will go on sale next Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. PT, though a pre-sale for fans starts Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. PT. Full information is available on Maroon 5’s website. Last month, Maroon 5 wrapped the North American leg of their 2022 world tour,...
TheStreet

Huge Band Coming to Las Vegas Strip

Most of the time, it’s probably pretty good to be Adam Levine. I mean, think about it. You’re the handsome lead singer of a multi-platinum band, one that always seems to land a hit single at least once per album. You’re also a judge on the singing competition “The Voice,” as well as an occasional actor.
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape

Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
TheWrap

Donny Osmond Returns to ‘The Masked Singer’ Stage and Joins the Judges Panel for Vegas Night (Exclusive Video)

Donny Osmond is back on “The Masked Singer” stage in honor of Vegas Night!. The iconic singer, who was the runner-up on Season 1 of the Fox competition series, is helping the panel Wednesday night as a guest judge — but not before reprising his rendition of “The Greatest Show,” which was his first song as his former alter ego Peacock (and the first song ever performed on “The Masked Singer” stage).
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Has a Special Oklahoma Connection to Vince Gill

Years before Carrie Underwood cemented herself as one of the biggest stars in mainstream country, she found some of her earliest musical inspiration from fellow Oklahoma native Vince Gill. Before taking the stage to close out this year's CMT Giants special — a two-hour celebration of Gill's over four-decade-long career...
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Cast Begins Filming Las Vegas Auditions

The superstar cast of American Idol has reunited to start filming the next season of the show starting with top-secret auditions. American Idol is set to premiere for a sixth season on ABC with the return of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as judges and Ryan Seacrest as host.
ETOnline.com

Miranda Lambert Praises Husband Brendan McLoughlin for Supporting Her on Tour (Exclusive)

A good source of support and honest feedback! Miranda Lambert has nothing but love and appreciation for her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Recently, the "Bluebird" crooner sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage at her Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and she opened up about her new show, and the role her husband has played as her biggest fan.
Instagram

