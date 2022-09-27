Read full article on original website
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows
At the ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed he plans on attending 'every single night' of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
Huge Star Looks Set for Las Vegas Strip Return
Nature abhors a vacuum. And so does Las Vegas. The live entertainment capital of the world has something for all tastes. If you’re just not a music person, you can just gamble all you want. (Though practice some common sense.) But if you do love music (and what kind...
Holy F–king F–k. That Maroon 5 Las Vegas Residency of Yours is Absurd
Maroon 5 — a band whose name at this very moment only conjures thoughts of pop-rock hits and definitely nothing else — is headed to Las Vegas for a residency. The band will play 16 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM next year, with dates scheduled in March, April, July, and August. Tickets will go on sale next Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. PT, though a pre-sale for fans starts Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. PT. Full information is available on Maroon 5’s website. Last month, Maroon 5 wrapped the North American leg of their 2022 world tour,...
Huge Band Coming to Las Vegas Strip
Most of the time, it’s probably pretty good to be Adam Levine. I mean, think about it. You’re the handsome lead singer of a multi-platinum band, one that always seems to land a hit single at least once per album. You’re also a judge on the singing competition “The Voice,” as well as an occasional actor.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Carrie Underwood Teases New Experience for Fans on ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Country music star Carrie Underwood is going on a new tour. The singer teased a “new experience” for fans for the upcoming tour. “We’re kind of off and running in rehearsals,” Underwood said about getting ready for the tour. “We’re going to be doing wardrobe things soon and just be going through all the music.”
Donny Osmond Returns to ‘The Masked Singer’ Stage and Joins the Judges Panel for Vegas Night (Exclusive Video)
Donny Osmond is back on “The Masked Singer” stage in honor of Vegas Night!. The iconic singer, who was the runner-up on Season 1 of the Fox competition series, is helping the panel Wednesday night as a guest judge — but not before reprising his rendition of “The Greatest Show,” which was his first song as his former alter ego Peacock (and the first song ever performed on “The Masked Singer” stage).
Maroon 5 Announce Las Vegas Residency Amid Frontman Adam Levine’s Affair Scandal
Adam Levine's marital struggles aren't affecting his band, that's for sure. In fact, on Tuesday (Sept. 27) the group announced a new Las Vegas residency for 2023, with tickets going on sale Oct. 3. Maroon 5 are the latest in a string of music acts who have done long-term residencies...
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown + Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach 2023 Lineup
Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown will each headline a day of Stagecoach 2023. The festival revealed its full lineup on Monday (Sept. 12), boasting a three-day experience packed full of country and Americana music. Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum and Brooks & Dunn...
Carrie Underwood Has a Special Oklahoma Connection to Vince Gill
Years before Carrie Underwood cemented herself as one of the biggest stars in mainstream country, she found some of her earliest musical inspiration from fellow Oklahoma native Vince Gill. Before taking the stage to close out this year's CMT Giants special — a two-hour celebration of Gill's over four-decade-long career...
Billboard
Shania Twain Signs With Republic Nashville, Releases New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain has inked a deal with Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. Twain had previously been with Mercury Nashville since releasing her eponymous debut album in 1993. Both Republic Nashville and Mercury Nashville are under the Universal Music Group umbrella. “I couldn’t think of a...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Cast Begins Filming Las Vegas Auditions
The superstar cast of American Idol has reunited to start filming the next season of the show starting with top-secret auditions. American Idol is set to premiere for a sixth season on ABC with the return of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as judges and Ryan Seacrest as host.
ETOnline.com
Miranda Lambert Praises Husband Brendan McLoughlin for Supporting Her on Tour (Exclusive)
A good source of support and honest feedback! Miranda Lambert has nothing but love and appreciation for her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Recently, the "Bluebird" crooner sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura backstage at her Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, and she opened up about her new show, and the role her husband has played as her biggest fan.
Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Expecting First Child: ‘I’m Really Excited’
Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are expecting their first child. The 37-year-old country singer and his wife shared the news exclusively with People, revealing that they will welcome their first child in the early part of 2023. "I'm ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer...
Harrowing film tells of Las Vegas shooting and its aftermath
NEW YORK — (AP) — A pair of cowboy boots that Ashley Hoff never thought she would see again helped unlock a powerful story about the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The resulting film, "11 Minutes," is an inside account of the 2017 massacre at a...
