Video: Cavazos: Phenomenal growth happening in Pharr
MCALLEN, Texas – Janie Cavazos, property and business manager for Pharr Economic Development Corporation, has given an update on the big projects coming to her city. Cavazos spoke at a recent meeting of the South Texas Manufacturers Association. The event was held at the Double Tree Inn & Suites in McAllen.
RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries
Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
Alvarez: RGV hospitals want nurses credentialed in Mexico to work for them; TWC can help
MCALLEN, Texas – Currently, there is a lot of red tape that makes it difficult for Rio Grande Valley hospitals to hire nurses that received their nursing credentials in Mexico. And the problem is compounded if the nurses are not fluent in English. Julian Alvarez, the commissioner for labor...
For first time, Mission CISD adds police officers to every campus
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the first time, all schools in the Missions Independent School District will have at least one law enforcement officer at every campus during school hours. “Because we have made arrangements with most of our law enforcement agencies — at least the police departments — to provide additional officers, we have police […]
Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…
MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley
PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
Student Emergency Fund in need of donations
During the COVID-19 pandemic, universities across the country received additional COVID-19 relief funds to award to students in case of emergencies, according to university officials. The relief provided UTRGV’s Student Emergency Fund with about $85 million, said Griselda Castilla, associate vice president for Strategic Enrollment. After awarding monies to...
A Weekend in McAllen Reveals the Bounty of Rio Grande Valley
Sometimes known as the “City of Palms,” McAllen has reinvented itself time and again, yet still remains true to its roots. The town is named for John McAllen, an Irish settler and businessman who donated land along a new railroad in 1904. From its early days as a ranching and farming economy, the city has become an important hub for international trade on the Mexican border. The arrival of maquiladoras, or factories, in the 1980s turbocharged trade. Today, McAllen anchors a sprawling Rio Grande Valley metro area that encompasses the cities of Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr, along with several international bridges, where trucks import and export everything from auto parts to vegetables. Though celebrated for world-class citrus and produce, McAllen’s mild winters also draw winter Texans from the north, and the city’s retail shopping districts lure visitors from south of the border. But McAllen isn’t all business. It’s also an ecotourism destination known for its diverse birdlife, and it hosts numerous popular festivals, including Fiesta de Palmas. The three-day event (Oct. 22-24) features art vendors, live music, an “Octubrefest,” and a food park.
Veterans cemetery in Mission designated as one of four Purple Heart cemeteries in Texas
The Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission is now the third of four state cemeteries that is officially designated as a Purple Heart Cemetery. Gov. Gregg Abbott issued a proclamation that designated the cemetery as a Purple Heart Cemetery through the Texas land board. "It's the only award...
How one Texas doctor is leading the charge against Alzheimer’s
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Rio Grande City, Texas, has the highest incidences of Alzheimer’s in the nation. NBC’s Richard Lui reports for TODAY after visiting the small Texas border town and speaking with one local doctor leading the fight against the disease.Sept. 27, 2022.
TSTC electrical lineworker students tackle fear of heights with football
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas State Technical College electrical lineworker students face their fear of heights with the help of a game of catch in the air. For many first-semester electrical lineworker and management technology students, trusting their safety equipment and overcoming a fear of heights can be a challenge. The mental block is exactly […]
Comparative salaries …
— The McAllen ISD Board of trustees approved an amendment to Superintendent Jose A. Gonzalez’s contract Monday night, but details won’t be forthcoming until the district responds to a public information request filed by this newspaper Wednesday. The information is indeed public, but it takes a public request to lay claim to it.Currently, for this school year, according to TEA (Texas Education Agency), among the top 10 highest paid superintendents in Hidalgo County, Gonzalez ranks sixth, receiving a base salary of $256,655.The top base salary in the county goes to the Mission CISD superintendent, Carolina Perez, who is earning $310,959.La ...
City of Mercedes to Host RockNBoots Music Festival 2022
RockNBoots Music Festival 2-day festival is slated for September 30 and October 1. Mercedes Mayor, Oscar D. Montoya, and City of Mercedes officials are pleased to announce the City of Mercedes will host its first annual RockNBoots Festival on Friday, September 30, and Saturday October 1, at the Mercedes Civic Center (520 E 2nd St, Mercedes, TX 78570), from 6 pm to 10 pm.
Video: Date of groundbreaking for Weslaco’s second industrial park announced
WESLACO, Texas – Steve Valdez has announced the date of the groundbreaking ceremony for the eagerly anticipated second industrial park in Weslaco. The ceremony will take place Oct. 14, starting at 9 a.m. The industrial park is located off of FM 1015 and Mile 9. Valdez is executive director...
Brownsville expo to dish out samples of cuisine, more
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A popular restaurant and business expo will return this week after a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce will host the Business to Botana Expo from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center. “We are thrilled to bring back the Business […]
Valley Congress members advocate for military dog to receive military burial
A retired bomb-sniffing military dog who served three tours in Afghanistan is in poor health, but is not eligible for burial at the Valley's veteran's cemetery in Mission. However, Sgt. Fieldy is getting support. After first reporting on Sgt. Fieldy last week, Congresswoman Mayra Flores promised to advocate on the...
McAllen Residents To See Higher Water, Sewer Bills
McAllen residents will be paying more for their water and sewer service starting next month. The McAllen City Commission Monday voted to increase both water and sewer rates, citing higher operational expenses the city is having to incur due to inflation. Customers will pay another $2.50 in their monthly base fee for water, which will now be $12.45 a month.
Video: Alvarez: STC will soon be offering a first-of-its-kind apprenticeship in nursing
MCALLEN, Texas – South Texas College is close to securing approval from the Department of Labor for a first-of-its-kind apprenticeship program for those wishing to become registered nurses. Julian Alvarez, the labor representative on the Texas Workforce Commission, said he spoke with DoL officials about the program on a...
Pay It 4ward: George Rice, U.S. Army Veteran turned local brewery owner
Across the Rio Grande Valley, community members are making a difference every day. Here at CBS 4, we are highlighting the people in our community that are paying it forward. George Rice, A U.S. Army Veteran, has made it his mission to give back to the city that gave so much to him growing up. […]
