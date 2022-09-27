ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

riograndeguardian.com

Video: Cavazos: Phenomenal growth happening in Pharr

MCALLEN, Texas – Janie Cavazos, property and business manager for Pharr Economic Development Corporation, has given an update on the big projects coming to her city. Cavazos spoke at a recent meeting of the South Texas Manufacturers Association. The event was held at the Double Tree Inn & Suites in McAllen.
PHARR, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

For first time, Mission CISD adds police officers to every campus

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For the first time, all schools in the Missions Independent School District will have at least one law enforcement officer at every campus during school hours. “Because we have made arrangements with most of our law enforcement agencies —  at least the police departments —  to provide additional officers, we have police […]
MISSION, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…

MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley

PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
PHARR, TX
utrgvrider.com

Student Emergency Fund in need of donations

During the COVID-19 pandemic, universities across the country received additional COVID-19 relief funds to award to students in case of emergencies, according to university officials. The relief provided UTRGV’s Student Emergency Fund with about $85 million, said Griselda Castilla, associate vice president for Strategic Enrollment. After awarding monies to...
MCALLEN, TX
TexasHighways

A Weekend in McAllen Reveals the Bounty of Rio Grande Valley

Sometimes known as the “City of Palms,” McAllen has reinvented itself time and again, yet still remains true to its roots. The town is named for John McAllen, an Irish settler and businessman who donated land along a new railroad in 1904. From its early days as a ranching and farming economy, the city has become an important hub for international trade on the Mexican border. The arrival of maquiladoras, or factories, in the 1980s turbocharged trade. Today, McAllen anchors a sprawling Rio Grande Valley metro area that encompasses the cities of Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr, along with several international bridges, where trucks import and export everything from auto parts to vegetables. Though celebrated for world-class citrus and produce, McAllen’s mild winters also draw winter Texans from the north, and the city’s retail shopping districts lure visitors from south of the border. But McAllen isn’t all business. It’s also an ecotourism destination known for its diverse birdlife, and it hosts numerous popular festivals, including Fiesta de Palmas. The three-day event (Oct. 22-24) features art vendors, live music, an “Octubrefest,” and a food park.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

TSTC electrical lineworker students tackle fear of heights with football

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas State Technical College electrical lineworker students face their fear of heights with the help of a game of catch in the air. For many first-semester electrical lineworker and management technology students, trusting their safety equipment and overcoming a fear of heights can be a challenge. The mental block is exactly […]
HARLINGEN, TX
anjournal.com

Comparative salaries …

— The McAllen ISD Board of trustees approved an amendment to Superintendent Jose A. Gonzalez’s contract Monday night, but details won’t be forthcoming until the district responds to a public information request filed by this newspaper Wednesday. The information is indeed public, but it takes a public request to lay claim to it.Currently, for this school year, according to TEA (Texas Education Agency), among the top 10 highest paid superintendents in Hidalgo County, Gonzalez ranks sixth, receiving a base salary of $256,655.The top base salary in the county goes to the Mission CISD superintendent, Carolina Perez, who is earning $310,959.La ...
MCALLEN, TX
themercedesenterprise.com

City of Mercedes to Host RockNBoots Music Festival 2022

RockNBoots Music Festival 2-day festival is slated for September 30 and October 1. Mercedes Mayor, Oscar D. Montoya, and City of Mercedes officials are pleased to announce the City of Mercedes will host its first annual RockNBoots Festival on Friday, September 30, and Saturday October 1, at the Mercedes Civic Center (520 E 2nd St, Mercedes, TX 78570), from 6 pm to 10 pm.
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville expo to dish out samples of cuisine, more

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A popular restaurant and business expo will return this week after a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce will host the Business to Botana Expo from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Events Center.  “We are thrilled to bring back the Business […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Valley Congress members advocate for military dog to receive military burial

A retired bomb-sniffing military dog who served three tours in Afghanistan is in poor health, but is not eligible for burial at the Valley's veteran's cemetery in Mission. However, Sgt. Fieldy is getting support. After first reporting on Sgt. Fieldy last week, Congresswoman Mayra Flores promised to advocate on the...
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

McAllen Residents To See Higher Water, Sewer Bills

McAllen residents will be paying more for their water and sewer service starting next month. The McAllen City Commission Monday voted to increase both water and sewer rates, citing higher operational expenses the city is having to incur due to inflation. Customers will pay another $2.50 in their monthly base fee for water, which will now be $12.45 a month.
MCALLEN, TX

Community Policy