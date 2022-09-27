Read full article on original website
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
New York households to payments get up to $1,050Jake WellsNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
relix
Patti Smith Plots 76th Birthday Celebration at Brooklyn Steel
Today, Brooklyn Steel, the 1,800-capacity venue across the bridge from Manhattan, shared that Patti Smith will celebrate her 76th birthday at their esteemed location. The show has been scheduled for the artist’s birthday, Dec. 30. This year’s celebration comes after Smith’s 75th birthday bash at The Capitol Theatre in...
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
NY bill threatens new $50 fee to NJ drivers as congestion pricing feud heats up
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
relix
Taj Mahal to Serve as New York University and Americana Artist-in-Residence
New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development, along with the Americana Music Association Foundation, have named Taj Mahal the 2022-23 NYU/Americana Artist-in-Residence. As a part of the role, the legendary blues musician will present, curate and moderate a series of lectures, workshops, discussions, performances and classroom visits throughout the 2022-23 academic year.
NYS Music
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Considers Moving Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden, “the world’s most famous arena,” is in talks of being moved by NYC Mayor Eric Adams amidst the ongoing Penn Station Redevelopment talks. Adams has been working on the Penn Station project for a while, and the MTA has recently approved a $57 million contract for the renovation’s architectural and engineering designs. The plan would bring “light” to the nation’s largest transit hub. MTA CEO Janna Lieber said the money would be used for vertical circulation. “That’s stairs, escalators, and elevators to get people on and off the platforms,” he said.
Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm
New Yorkers have a reputation for tolerating small and unusual apartments in the name of love for our fair city, but one Hell’s Kitchen resident’s home may take the cake. Step inside Alaina Randazzo’s $650 a month, 80-square-foot studio on the West Side. A third-floor walk up without windows (save for a skylight), the cozy living […] The post Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm appeared first on W42ST.
relix
Watch: Lenny Kaye, Elvis Perkins, Leslie Mendelson, Mike Gordon, Members of Vulfpeck, Eric Krasno, and More Participate in Musical High Holiday Services
On Sunday night and Monday morning, the Brooklyn Bowl in New York welcomed in the Jewish new year (5783) with Rosh Hashanah services, spiritual music from an eclectic lineup of cantors and musicians, a revisitation of Jeremiah Lockwood’s Hidden Melodies 15 and musical video contributions from friends and artists from around the world.
'The little guys win': West Village residents rejoice after defeating decades-old sidewalk scaffolding
It was believed to be the second-oldest sidewalk scaffold in New York City. For some New Yorkers, the 22-year-old sidewalk shed had come to represent an intractable city failure. Its removal this week sparked a mix of triumph and anger that it took so long. [ more › ]
New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools
KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11’s Kala Rama […]
Thieves break into New York City food court, steal cash from vendors
It appears the thieves broke in through a glass door and broke into an office to obtain keys to the individual restaurants.
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City Neighborhood
Mayor Eric Adams and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Five buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as the city is building up tent city in the Bronx. Tent city is not a permanent home for migrants but a temporary home to facilitate their transfer which is expected to last up to four days.
New York households to payments get up to $1,050
Photo of moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will possibly make your wallet smile. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Showbiz411
Beloved Actress Lisa Banes’s Murderer Will Get Only 1-to-3 Years, Time to Recall Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg
Beloved actress Lisa Banes was killed July 14, 2021 when a scooter driver maliciously and willfully cut her down on Amsterdam Avenue behind Lincoln Center. She was 65 years old. Some of us had seen her six weeks earlier at a Memorial Day party. She was booming in her career.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Ripped After Mocking Kansas for Having 'No Brand'
Conservatives used Adams' remarks to taunt the Democratic-led city over its declining population and crime issues.
Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
Design Taxi
US Army Corps Wants To Install Giant Storm Gates To Protect NYC From Floods
Two weeks ago, New Yorkers were jolted awake by a flash flood warning, affecting parts of Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island. Residents were told to avoid wading or driving through the flood waters, and to seek shelter on higher ground. As such, it’s rather timely that the US Army Corps...
brickunderground.com
5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months
If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx
Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
