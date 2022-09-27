ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
Patti Smith Plots 76th Birthday Celebration at Brooklyn Steel

Today, Brooklyn Steel, the 1,800-capacity venue across the bridge from Manhattan, shared that Patti Smith will celebrate her 76th birthday at their esteemed location. The show has been scheduled for the artist’s birthday, Dec. 30. This year’s celebration comes after Smith’s 75th birthday bash at The Capitol Theatre in...
Taj Mahal to Serve as New York University and Americana Artist-in-Residence

New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development, along with the Americana Music Association Foundation, have named Taj Mahal the 2022-23 NYU/Americana Artist-in-Residence. As a part of the role, the legendary blues musician will present, curate and moderate a series of lectures, workshops, discussions, performances and classroom visits throughout the 2022-23 academic year.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Considers Moving Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden, “the world’s most famous arena,” is in talks of being moved by NYC Mayor Eric Adams amidst the ongoing Penn Station Redevelopment talks. Adams has been working on the Penn Station project for a while, and the MTA has recently approved a $57 million contract for the renovation’s architectural and engineering designs. The plan would bring “light” to the nation’s largest transit hub. MTA CEO Janna Lieber said the money would be used for vertical circulation. “That’s stairs, escalators, and elevators to get people on and off the platforms,” he said.
Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm

New Yorkers have a reputation for tolerating small and unusual apartments in the name of love for our fair city, but one Hell’s Kitchen resident’s home may take the cake. Step inside Alaina Randazzo’s $650 a month, 80-square-foot studio on the West Side.  A third-floor walk up without windows (save for a skylight), the cozy living […] The post Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm appeared first on W42ST.
Watch: Lenny Kaye, Elvis Perkins, Leslie Mendelson, Mike Gordon, Members of Vulfpeck, Eric Krasno, and More Participate in Musical High Holiday Services

On Sunday night and Monday morning, the Brooklyn Bowl in New York welcomed in the Jewish new year (5783) with Rosh Hashanah services, spiritual music from an eclectic lineup of cantors and musicians, a revisitation of Jeremiah Lockwood’s Hidden Melodies 15 and musical video contributions from friends and artists from around the world.
New York City considering reintroducing academic screening for prestigious middle and high schools

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Parents of New York City public school students are waiting to hear from the school chancellor about reinstating academic screens in competitive middle and high schools. Middle school screenings were halted due to the pandemic, and changes to high school admissions are causing concern among parents. PIX11’s Kala Rama […]
New York households to payments get up to $1,050

Photo of moneyPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will possibly make your wallet smile. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months

If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx

Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
