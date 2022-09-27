Read full article on original website
‘Historic storm’: floods strand Florida residents as Hurricane Ian heads to South Carolina – live
Emergency crews race to reach stranded Florida residents as Ian leaves behind deadly floodwaters, downed power lines and widespread damage. Report: Hurricane Ian hits with ‘catastrophic’ wind and rain
AOL Corp
Live updates: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida with 155 mph winds
Yahoo News is providing live updates on the storm and its impacts. Tune in here. • The Category 4 storm is located 35 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla., moving northeast at 9 mph. • Maximum sustained winds remain 155 mph with gusts up to 190 mph. • Ian's eyewall...
Pittsburghers helping as Hurricane Ian devastates Florida
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After Hurricane Ian blasted through Florida, people from western Pennsylvania are helping on the ground and here at home.As hurricane Ian cut through the state, nearly 400 people took cover in a Red Cross shelter in Arcadia, Florida. Charlie Williamson from Washington, Pennsylvania is managing that shelter as a volunteer with American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania."The storm came over and the eye pretty much came right over this building. We had 110 mph winds outside for a few hours last night," Williamson said. "We lost power, we lost the lights, we lost water, there was a...
Video: Die-hard Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS) -- A die-hard Eagles fan riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida on Wednesday. That's Gabe Ferraro in the video above. Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, but now calls Cape Coral home.He says he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.
