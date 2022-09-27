Armed Carjacking Of Philly Mom, Daughter Caught On Video

Philadelphia Police are attempting to identify the suspect responsible for this robbery. Video Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

A video has surfaced following the armed carjacking of a woman and her daughter in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The incident happened in a driveway on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 6:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Philadelphia police said.

The pair were getting inside their vehicle when the suspect suddenly rushes them with a gun, the video shows. One even drops their purse in fear.

The suspect grabs the bag before fleeing in the SUV.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday, Sept. 27 and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.