Philadelphia, PA

Armed Carjacking Of Philly Mom, Daughter Caught On Video

By Nicole Acosta
 2 days ago
Philadelphia Police are attempting to identify the suspect responsible for this robbery. Video Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

A video has surfaced following the armed carjacking of a woman and her daughter in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The incident happened in a driveway on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 6:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Philadelphia police said.

The pair were getting inside their vehicle when the suspect suddenly rushes them with a gun, the video shows. One even drops their purse in fear.

The suspect grabs the bag before fleeing in the SUV.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday, Sept. 27 and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.

Comments / 19

Ann Malmrose
1d ago

So go get him. If you have video, identify him. His mother must know who he is. Plaster his photo on every tv station until he is identified.

Reply(1)
5
☆ O B E Y ☆
1d ago

Sick of the violent crimes yet? sick of the progressive democrats allowing it to continue? VOTE REPUBLICAN TO END THE CRIME SPREE!!!

Reply(1)
5
