Read full article on original website
Related
Calaveras Enterprise
How does Amador canceling its football season impact Bret Harte, Calaveras?
A decision on Monday by the Board of Trustees of the Amador County Unified School District put an end to the rest of the Amador High School varsity football season. The decision to end Amador’s season impacts not only the Amador varsity football team, but the other five teams in the Mother Lode League who will now be looking to find opponents to fill that vacant spot on the schedule.
5-star USC target is ready to go for Los Alamitos after agonizing delay
Class of 2024 USC target T.A. Cunningham is one of the top junior recruits in California and the nation. Cunningham moved to California from Georgia in the summer, but he waited weeks to have his transfer approved by the Southern Section. Four games into the season, his high school, Los Alamitos, was informed that Cunningham was deemed ineligible.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earn CIF top 10 rankings
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s CIF polls. In the Divsion 1-2 poll, Mater Dei is sixth, Huntington Beach seventh and San Clemente ninth. Edison is seventh and Corona del Mar eighth in Division 3, Crean Lutheran is fourth in Division...
Simi Valley ready for its return to the Marmonte League with trip to Westlake
Jess Norton arrived dressed for the occasion. Simi Valley High's best offensive lineman was garbed in casual gear, of course, as he prepared to enter the team's locker room prior to practice Tuesday. Featured was a T-shirt that was oh-so appropriate. The shirt lauded the "Marmonte League" because, yes, this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This week's top high school football games in the Southland
A look at two of the top high school football games in the Southland this week.
SBLive's California Top 20 girls volleyball rankings: SoCal upsets shake up order
The girls volleyball talent pool is deep and wide in Southern California, as proven last week with four major upsets. Redondo Union-Redondo Beach, Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Huntington Beach and San Clemente were all beaten by underdogs. Up north, St. Francis-Mountain View keeps rolling along and ...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc girls golf team stays unbeaten; Braves tennis team still perfect in league play
The Lompoc girls golf team has played eight matches this season. The Braves have won all eight. Thursday, the Braves defeated former Channel League and CIF Southern Section rival Dos Pueblos 266-284. This year, the Braves compete in the Central Section and the Ocean League. Lompoc's Halee Sager was a...
Prep Volleyball: Serrano's dominant run continues, sweeps Oak Hills and improves to 17-0
The Serrano volleyball team wrapped up the first round of Mojave River League action with a bang Tuesday night. Led by Madison DiGiorgio’s eight aces, 12 kills and 19 digs, the Diamondbacks swept Oak Hills in three sets (25-11, 25-20, 25-18) at home. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocsportszone.com
Five OC high school boys water polo teams earn top rankings in CIF polls
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF polls. JSerra is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Irvine first in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park is No. 1 in Division 5.
STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo
Wilson 6-7 Millikan (no record reported) Lakewood (no record reported) Jordan (no record reported) Wilson vs. Millikan, 4 p.m. Lakewood vs. Jordan, 5:15 p.m. Long Beach Poly vs. Cabrillo, 6:30 p.m.
4th Annual H.O.P.E. Showcase – the West Coast's top preseason girls basketball event – is this weekend
50 of the best high school girls basketball teams across California, Nevada, and Arizona will be in action this weekend as the 4th Annual H.O.P.E. Showcase is set to take place in La Habra. Sonora High School, which can accommodate the event's expansion to two courts, will host the event for the ...
Girls volleyball overview: Oxnard, Royal, Oaks Christian lead area contenders
After years and years as the top dog in the Pacific View League, the Oxnard High girls volleyball team faces challenges galore this fall. The creation of an eight-team Channel League means the addition of the Santa Barbara powers and arduous matchups with Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos highs.
Comments / 0