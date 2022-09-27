ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras Enterprise

How does Amador canceling its football season impact Bret Harte, Calaveras?

A decision on Monday by the Board of Trustees of the Amador County Unified School District put an end to the rest of the Amador High School varsity football season. The decision to end Amador’s season impacts not only the Amador varsity football team, but the other five teams in the Mother Lode League who will now be looking to find opponents to fill that vacant spot on the schedule.
