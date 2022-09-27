The kind of car you drive can say a lot about you. A personalized plate can say a LOT MORE about you. Several months ago, I took to New York's DMV website to see what truly bizarre vanity plates I could potentially get for my car. In New York state, a license plate can be no more than 8 characters in length, but you can have a LOT of fun with those 8 characters.

