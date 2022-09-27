Read full article on original website
8 of TripAdvisors Top 20 Museums In New York State Are In Upstate
With more than 1,000 museums, New York is a history lover’s state. The American Alliance of Museums says the only state with more museums is California – which is three times our size. With millions of visitors to our museums each year, becoming a TripAdvisor Top 20 is not easy. It takes great, knowledgeable staff and an experience way above average.
Holy Bull! Man in Upstate NY Films Massive Moose on the Move!
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
USA Today Named This Upstate New York Resort One Of Nation’s Best
If you could go to a resort anywhere in America, where would you go? From beautiful Hawaii to the Rocky Mountains to sunny Miami, there are so many options offering incredible history, gorgeous scenery, or luxurious amenities. Fortunately, in Upstate New York we have plenty of resorts with all three....
13 MORE Wacky & Bizarre License Plates You Can Get In New York
The kind of car you drive can say a lot about you. A personalized plate can say a LOT MORE about you. Several months ago, I took to New York's DMV website to see what truly bizarre vanity plates I could potentially get for my car. In New York state, a license plate can be no more than 8 characters in length, but you can have a LOT of fun with those 8 characters.
The NWS Confirmed This Scary Weather Event Happened in Upstate NY Sunday
It's somewhat rare that tornados hit Upstate New York. It's even more rare to say that multiple tornados hit Upstate in the same year. Now, what about the same week? That's nearly impossible. Yet, that's exactly what's happened. Days after a tornado was reported in Wayland, New York, another twister...
Take a Free Shuttle to the Adirondacks For Ultimate Leaf-Peeping
The free shuttle service offered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation brings everyone to the beautiful fall foliage in the Adirondacks. A similar service was launched for summer which helped hikers get to trails without having to find parking. Where Can You Get The Free Shuttle?. The...
New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!
New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
Wooly Worms Are Here New York! Are They Predicting a Harsh Winter?
You know what a Wooly Worm is right? You might call them Wooly Bear Caterpillar or, as I learned from Hamilton College, Pyrrharctia isabella. These guys typically show up in large numbers in New York State around October. Based on what was seen this weekend, they are already here. It's...
Many New York State Residents Could Go Broke Trying To Heat Their Homes
Many New Yorkers could be facing a crisis this winter as National Fuel announces its prices are set to double ahead of what is expected to be a bone-chilling winter in the state. The prices for both gas and electricity are increasing significantly, which could put an extra strain on many residents' bank accounts. On Thursday, September 22, the company issued a warning to customers that they will likely see their bills go up by over $1,000.
Eaten At This Upstate NY Diner? Police Say Check Your Credit Card
Does anybody else feel a weird amount of pressure at restaurants and cafes when modern card readers ask how much you want to tip? You’re standing there right after paying, suddenly in the hot seat while the register worker stares you down. Your finger hovers over the percentages while you wonder if 15% is low enough for you to get a loogie in your latte.
The Upstate New York Homes of 7 Legendary American Authors
The footpaths of American literary history wind up and down the regions of Upstate New York. This list reveals the places where seven of our greatest literary giants lived or spent time at in the Upstate region. The names included here read like a Writer's Hall of Fame. Among them...
NY 2022 Fall Foliage Predictions! This Is When to See Peak Colors!
Remember back in August when you started to see Halloween items for sale in CVS, Walmart and Target? At the time we though it was crazy to have Fall décor, Summer is going to last forever! Well, now Summer is officially over and now it's time to focus on foliage.
DNA Test Confirms Rare Wolf Killed In Upstate New York
There are a lot of different animals in New York. I use the term "animal" literally and figuratively. However, one species has been missing from the vast terrain of the upper regions since the early 1900's, the wolf. The DEC notes that there are wolves in Wisconsin and Michigan but not in New York. Populations of the species do exist north of the empire state border in Canada.
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
Here’s the Latest NY Lottery Millionaire From Saratoga County
There are a ton of New York State Lottery scratch-off tickets that you can choose from. You can buy them for $1 all the way up to spending $30 on an individual ticket. A lucky man in Saratoga County picked the right scratch-off ticket and now he is five million dollars richer!
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
Whimsical Catskills Cottage on Market! It’s Like Living In Storytown!
Do you love memories of Storytown U.S.A. as much as I do? I think most of us from the Capital Region, Adirondacks and beyond hold a fond place in our hearts for our visits to the legendary amusement park in Lake George. How would you like to live in Storytown every day?
