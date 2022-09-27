Read full article on original website
verywellhealth.com
How to Get Relief From Arthritis Joint Pain
If you have arthritis, joint pain relief is an important part of your treatment and management plan. Many treatment options are available, including arthritis medication, topical treatments, injections, and more. This article discusses joint pain causes and arthritis treatments that you may want to explore. Causes of Joint Pain. The...
Medical News Today
What to know about self-care for diabetic neuropathy
Diabetic neuropathy is a common complication in people living with diabetes. Although it might not always be possible to prevent neuropathy, certain lifestyle behaviors can help deter and manage pain and discomfort from this complication. Diabetic neuropathy is a potential complication of diabetes. It occurs when persistently high blood sugar...
verywellhealth.com
Neck Pain and Headaches: Causes and Treatments
Headaches and neck pain are two very common symptoms. When they happen together, it may indicate certain medical issues. Causes of headaches with neck pain range from problems that are bothersome but not dangerous (like a hangover) to life-threatening issues (like fluid buildup in the brain). But it’s important for...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have Sciatica?
Most people experience flare-ups when the sciatic nerve is compressed or pinched. Aging, obesity, physical work, and prolonged sitting can contribute.
msn.com
Inflammation Relief That Can Help Ease Pain Fast
Being in pain is like torture since it takes over our lives. After all, it affects everything from how we feel physically as well as mentally through our emotions and dealings with others. Our natural defenses normally kick in to handle pain when our bodies are under attack or injured, but they also can turn against us due to diet, obesity, smoking to health conditions such as arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Though you may not be able to completely get rid of inflammation, here is some useful advice for tackling it when it flares up that could help ease pain faster.
Can Osteoporosis Be Related To Autoimmune Disorders?
The National Institute on Aging defines osteoporosis as a condition that weakens bones in the wrist, hip, and spine, causing them to break easily. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, an estimated 10 million people aged 50 and above have osteoporosis in the United States. Over the years, osteoporosis has earned the moniker, "silent disease," because many people don't see (or rarely see) the symptoms until it's too late, per the National Institute on Aging. This is likely due to limited knowledge about bone growth.
ohmymag.co.uk
Bone cancer: Fatigue and other less-known symptoms that are often ignored
Bone cancer is a very rare form of cancer, making up less than 1% of all cancers. In the UK, around 550 cases of bone cancer are recorded each year, NHS statistics show. This type of cancer most commonly affects the pelvis or the long bones in the arms and legs, although it can begin in any bone in the body. Bone pain, swelling and tenderness near the affected area are some of the common symptoms. Other less known signs can lead to a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
studyfinds.org
Foot massages may be the best medicine for women going through menopause
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Giving a foot massage to a woman in menopause can improve her sleep quality and reduce some of the most persistent symptoms. A new study suggests that a foot massage can help postmenopausal women reduce sleep disruption, anxiety, and insomnia. A dramatic reduction in estrogen during the menopause transition can cause numerous physical and mental health issues including fatigue, hot flashes, and sleep deprivation. Recent research from the Cleveland-based North American Menopause Society (NAMS) finds that a foot massage during menopause can increase a woman’s average daily sleep duration by as much as one hour each day.
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial shows implantable shock absorber relieves knee pain, delays knee replacement
Knee pain is commonly caused by osteoarthritis, a chronic condition that affects approximately 14 million Americans of all ages. If physical therapy and over-the-counter pain medication don't relieve the pain, treatments involve injections, surgery or even a total knee replacement. Results from a multi-center clinical trial, presented today at an...
verywellhealth.com
Can Foot Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Certain types of foot pain can be associated with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It can be a symptom of undiagnosed diabetes. Type 1 and type 2 diabetes are conditions in which blood sugar levels cannot be controlled without medication and/or lifestyle measures. This article discusses how diabetes can...
nutritionaloutlook.com
The mineral supplements market is rock solid in 2022
Going forward, growth will rest on moving minerals beyond the body basics to fulfilling consumer expectations for condition-specific ingredient combinations, increased bioavailability, and new delivery methods. Are we in? Are we out? As we near the end of 2022, the impact of the global pandemic is still making us wary—and...
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease won U.S. approval Thursday, a long-sought victory for patients that is likely to renew questions about the scientific rigor behind government reviews of experimental medicines. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals said the Food and Drug Administration approved the drug...
FDA approves new ALS drug funded in part by Ice Bucket Challenge
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug that has been shown to slow the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), eight years after people dumped ice water on each other’s heads to raise money that helped fund the drug’s testing. The ALS Association announced the...
Stretches That Can Help Ease IBS Pain
Irritable Bowel Syndrome, or IBS, is a gastrointestinal disorder that affects your digestive system. It leads to a number of painful symptoms, including constipation, abdominal pain, bloating, and diarrhea (via Cleveland Clinic). Needless to say, these symptoms can drastically affect your quality of life. A 2018 study conducted by Monash University found that people who suffered from IBS abdominal pain experienced trouble concentrating, vomiting, low libido, and depression. As a result, these people had to alter their lives to accommodate their symptoms. This included avoiding certain social activities, changing their travel habits, and arranging their days around the times when their IBS symptoms were the worst.
verywellhealth.com
Alternative Treatments for Rheumatoid Arthritis
It’s important to keep up with ongoing medical treatments, but there are also many natural remedies for muscle pain and inflammation caused by rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Some arthritis natural remedies are easy to do at home, while others require specific equipment or the care of a trained individual. This...
Millions suffer from chronic pain like Lady Gaga – five ways to stop it taking over your life
IF you have been suffering discomfort anywhere in your body for 12 weeks or more, you could be one of the millions in this country living with chronic pain. The condition, which can be “on and off” pain or continuous, means some people cannot work, eat properly or fully enjoy life.
What Is Regenokine And How Can It Help With Joint Pain?
Regenokine may be beneficial to those suffering from joint pain. However, there are a couple of things to keep in mind before jumping into the procedure.
Scrubs Magazine
The Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage Massage After Surgery
Many patients experience painful swelling in their arms and legs when recovering from surgery or dealing with various chronic conditions and diseases. The swelling is caused by what’s known as lymphedema. It happens when excess lymph fluid builds up in bodily tissue after the cardiovascular system sends blood to tissue and organs. The lymphatic system will normally drain this fluid naturally via lymph vessels and nodes, but certain conditions can prevent the lymphatic system from doing its job, causing the tissue to swell.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Taiyo’s MorActive moringa seed and Sunfiber combo ingredient now Informed Ingredient certified
Informed Ingredient certification is also useful for companies aiming to comply with Amazon’s safety-documentation requirements for dietary supplements. MorActive, an ingredient from Taiyo International (Minneapolis) that combines moringa seed extract and Taiyo’s Sunfiber ingredient, is now Informed Ingredient certified. This certification signifies that the ingredient is free of impurities and substances banned for sports nutrition products. The ingredient joins other Taiyo ingredients carrying Informed Ingredient certification, including Sunfiber, Suntheanine, Matcha, Teavigo, and SunActive IsoQ.
