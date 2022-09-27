TeamGroup Unveils DDR5-7200 Memory Modules

TeamGroup has introduced the industry's first DDR5 memory modules boasting a data transfer rate of 7200 MT/s. T-Force Delta RGB modules are among best memory modules , and the new DDR5-7200 memory modules are designed primarily for Intel's 13th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake' processors and are currently the fastest memory sticks in the world.

TeamGroup's new T-Force Delta RGB family adds three speed bins: DDR5-6800, DDR5-7000, and DDR5-7200 CL34 at 1.4 Volts. Like other modules aimed at high-end Intel-based systems, the new T-Force Delta RGB memory sticks feature XMP 3.0 profiles for one-click settings adjustments — no mention is made of EXPO support for the new AMD Ryzen 7950X , unfortunately. Also, the modules come equipped with aluminum heat spreaders as well as addressable RGB lighting.

The DDR5-7200 modules use cherry-picked (binned) memory chips that can work at high frequencies. Unfortunately, it looks like there are not so many DDR5 ICs that can enable DDR5-7200 modules, which is why TeamGroup only offers 32GB dual-channel memory kits with 6800 MT/s, 7000 MT/s, and 7200 MT/s speed bins.

(Image credit: TeamGroup)

These kits are designed specifically for Intel's 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' processors and Intel Z790-based motherboards, so there's no guarantee that they'll work at their designed speeds with 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs or AMD Zen 4 CPUs. TeamGroup also recommends using high-end motherboards that can deliver very clean power to the memory modules to ensure that they work flawlessly.

Speaking of flawless operation at high speeds, it should be noted that ever since Intel launched its Alder Lake CPUs last year, overclockers and suppliers of high-speed memory modules have demonstrated how well these products can work at higher data transfer rates. TeamGroup is the only company to hit the DDR5-7200 milestone with production memory modules... for now.

While we do expect other leading suppliers — such as G.Skill and GeIL — to catch up with TeamGroup shortly, at present they top at DDR5-6800 CL34 at 1.4V and DDR5-6600 at 1.35V, respectively.

TeamGroup has not announced the exact availability timeframe or recommended prices for its DDR5-6800, DDR5-7000, and DDR5-7200 memory modules, but we expect them to arrive this fall. Prices will almost certainly be higher than existing slower clocked kits.