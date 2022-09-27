Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans
Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
Zion Williamson Dominated in His First Scrimmage Back
Earlier this week I wrote about my 3 takeaways from Pelicans media day. My biggest takeaway was Zion Zion Zion. Williamson stated how he was faster, stronger, and just overall better. Well, the Pelicans training camp has begun and the team had their first inter-team scrimmage where the talk of said scrimmage was Zion Williamson.
