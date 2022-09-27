Read full article on original website
Blues 4, Stars 0
DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
3 Panthers Prospects Who Will Take the Next Step This Season
The Florida Panthers officially started their training camp last week at the Ice Den in Coral Springs, Florida. Everyone both young and veteran is looking to refine their tools on the ice or make a name for themselves by impressing their coaches and their veteran peers. There are some that will make the cut but there will also be some that have to go home.
Avs launch Cup defense after summer filled with celebrations
Mikko Rantanen can’t believe how quickly the summer flew by. One moment the Colorado Avalanche were riding through the streets of Denver on firetrucks and the next they’re back on the ice.
How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
State Your Case: Maple Leafs' No. 1 goalie
NHL.com writers debate whether Samsonov or Murray should get starting job. The competition to become the No. 1 goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs has begun in earnest. Ilya Samsonov showed what he's capable of Saturday, stopping all 16 shots he faced over two periods in a 4-2 preseason loss to the Ottawa Senators.
RELEASE: Oilers reduce camp roster by seven
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers reduced their Training Camp roster by seven players on Thursday. Goaltender Ryan Fanti and forward Ty Tullio were loaned to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. Forward Dino Kambeitz and defencemen Yann Kaldis and Darien Kielb were released from their professional tryouts and returned to the Condors,...
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames
The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio...
Perunovich leaves game with upper-body injury
Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich left Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury and did not return. Perunovich appeared to be injured late in the first period after a collision along the glass and was slow to skate off the ice. "He's had a tough go...
Bruins Announce Roster For Game Vs. Rangers
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for their preseason game against the New York Rangers on September 27. Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, A.J. Greer, Joona Koppanen, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Matthew Poitras, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka, Luke Toporowski.
Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season
After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
Josi, Hertl talk Global Series with Predators, Sharks on 'NHL @TheRink'
Defenseman, forward join podcast, look ahead to preseason game in Switzerland, opener in Czech Republic. Roman Josi showcases a hidden talent and talks about going home to Bern, Switzerland to play a preseason game against his former team on the new episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast. The Nashville Predators...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
The Sabres will ice a veteran roster for their first home game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Craig Anderson will start in goal. The lineup will feature four of the Sabres' five leading scorers from last season (Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin, and Kyle Okposo).
Training Camp Day 8
Content from Day 8 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Thursday at Family Sports Center. Day 8 of Training Camp took place on Thursday. The Avalanche trimed their camp roster down to one group. They took the ice with high-pace and high-intensity focus. GROUP:. Valeri Nichushkin was a full-participant.
Sept. 28: NHL Preseason Roundup
Kadri has assist in Flames debut; Zegras injured for Ducks. Nazem Kadri had an assist in his debut for the Calgary Flames, a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Wednesday. Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract ($7 million average annual value) with Calgary...
Ground Control - Episode 142 (Tyrel Bauer)
Hear from the Jets prospect on the latest podcast!. Winnipeg Jets : Ground Control · Ground Control - Episode 142 (Tyrel Bauer) In episode 142, Mitchell Clinton, Paul Edmonds, and Jamie Thomas break down the first few days of training camp and what they've seen from coach Rick Bowness' new systems.
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Zegras dealing with upper-body injury
Hischier out at least 10 days for Devils; Kapanen returns to practice for Penguins. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Anaheim Ducks. Trevor Zegras is being evaluated for an upper-body...
FLAMES LINEUP VS. OILERS - 28.09.22
Calgary is back in exhibition action tonight, hosting the Oilers at 7:00 PM MT. The Flames have released their game group for tonight's match-up against the Edmonton Oilers. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM MT, with CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames' app streaming the pre-season tilt for Canadian viewers. Forwards.
3 Game Essentials | Seattle at Vancouver
Going into the third preseason game, the focus on systems and chemistry is deepening as training camp progresses. Early in training camp, players are just getting to know one another, how each plays, and the beginnings of the Kraken's team identity. In the first two preseason games, head coach Dave Hakstol just wanted to see "basic structure." But, as time together goes on, there's an increased emphasis on systems for the upcoming season. What to watch for against the Canucks?
Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström,...
