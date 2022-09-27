The world of professional golf is in upheaval. It has nothing to do with a gizmo that propels a ball 500 yards or a laser-guided putter that never misses. Nope, of all things it’s about competition. I’ll unwind it for you: An icon of the sport is promoting an organization funded by an oil-producing country […] The post Liv and Let Liv first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO