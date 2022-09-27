ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

ocmomblog.com

Experience the Pacific Airshow with Exclusive Viewing at The Waterfront Beach Resort

Reserve exclusive, premiere seating at The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel in Huntington Beach to watch the renowned Pacific Airshow on Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2. Three of the hotel’s venues, The Wave, Offshore 9 and Pacific Terrace, are offering viewing packages to experience the incredible feats of aviation taking place over the Pacific all weekend.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House

Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AdWeek

Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC in Los Angeles

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lynette Romero will join the KNBC morning newscast Today in LA as an anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor the weekday newscast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim approves $4B 'OC Vibe' entertainment district near Honda Center

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The controversial plan to develop Angel Stadium may have fallen through, but their neighbors have big plans. The Anaheim City Council approved a $4 billion development project surrounding the Honda Center. Dubbed ocV!BE, the 100-acre site will feature a concert hall, 35 restaurants, 2 hotels, 1,500 housing...
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat

Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
insideedition.com

Woman Robbed of Jewelry and Cash at Gunpoint as Witness Watched in Los Angeles

Frightening video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint, while a witness can only watch helplessly. The LAPD says it happened around 11 a.m. in a public parking garage downtown. The manager of the building told KCBS that just weeks ago, another scary incident took place at the same shopping center. A group of suspects raided a jewelry store and smashed glass cases, hoping to rob the place. He says they were unable to break through. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
LOS ANGELES, CA

