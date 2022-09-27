Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
kclu.org
Iconic, but little known lake in Santa Monica Mountains celebrating 100th anniversary
We just climbed into a boat which left a little dock at Malibou Lake. As we slowly cruise across the lake… you might be saying what? Malibou Lake? It might be one of the best kept secrets around. But, it shouldn’t be. It’s a more than 350 acre...
Knott's Berry Farm allows chaperones free entry for Halloween event
Guests 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.
Chipotle’s robot chef “Chippy” officially debuts in Orange County
Nowadays, robots can achieve amazing things — whether it’s assembling an entire vehicle, shuttling room service dinner around a hotel or shaking up a strong cocktail, robot workers are taking over the service industry. So on your next Chipotle run, don’t be surprised if you catch a robot in the kitchen, swiftly whipping up your […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video shows officers take down driver accused of killing man, 3 dogs in downtown Los Angeles
Authorities say a man and his three dogs were struck by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning while walking in downtown Los Angeles. The collision occurred near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Hill Street just before 12:30 a.m. The unidentified victim and his dogs were pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
foxla.com
These 2 California cities made Fortune's list of 'Best Places to Live for Families'
LOS ANGELES - Families looking to settle down in California must consider a variety of factors when looking for the right city - from the best schools to low crime rates, there are multiple things that are taken into consideration. Fortune recently released its list of 25 Best Places to...
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
Riverside County teen crochets her own special quinceañera dress
Fifteen-year-old Noemi Mendez of Cherry Valley says it took months for her to crochet her quinceañera dress. She says she hopes one day the dress will become part of her family's tradition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
ocmomblog.com
Experience the Pacific Airshow with Exclusive Viewing at The Waterfront Beach Resort
Reserve exclusive, premiere seating at The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel in Huntington Beach to watch the renowned Pacific Airshow on Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2. Three of the hotel’s venues, The Wave, Offshore 9 and Pacific Terrace, are offering viewing packages to experience the incredible feats of aviation taking place over the Pacific all weekend.
NBC News
Comedian Cheech Marin donates hundreds of Chicano works to art museum
Beloved comedian Cheech Marin donated what’s believed to be the largest private Chicano art collection in the world to a new museum in Riverside, California. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz spoke with Cheech on the collection that reflects a community’s heritage.Sept. 27, 2022.
Moreno Valley man outraged after he says his $5K package was stolen, signed by someone else
A Moreno Valley man wants people to know that even requiring a signature won't necessarily protect you from package theft after his delivery was allegedly signed off by a stranger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
AdWeek
Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Joins KNBC in Los Angeles
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lynette Romero will join the KNBC morning newscast Today in LA as an anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor the weekday newscast...
Woman In Los Angeles Struggles To Get Rid Of Homeless Man On Her Porch
Unfortunately, homelessness is a huge problem in cities like Los Angeles. And there’s no question that the pandemic has only made the crisis worse. For Shacola Thompson, who lives in Van Nuys, the issue has become personal recently. She’s been trying to get a homeless man to leave her porch for weeks but to no avail.
foxla.com
Anaheim approves $4B 'OC Vibe' entertainment district near Honda Center
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The controversial plan to develop Angel Stadium may have fallen through, but their neighbors have big plans. The Anaheim City Council approved a $4 billion development project surrounding the Honda Center. Dubbed ocV!BE, the 100-acre site will feature a concert hall, 35 restaurants, 2 hotels, 1,500 housing...
nypressnews.com
Homeless vagrant takes up residency on Los Angeles home’s PORCH and refuses to leave
A Los Angeles homeowner who is housing an uninvited homeless man on her porch is concerned for her safety after the police have ‘done nothing’ to remove him. Shacola Thompson, a resident of Van Nuys, said the homeless man has nestled up on her patio furniture about ten times this month.
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
insideedition.com
Woman Robbed of Jewelry and Cash at Gunpoint as Witness Watched in Los Angeles
Frightening video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint, while a witness can only watch helplessly. The LAPD says it happened around 11 a.m. in a public parking garage downtown. The manager of the building told KCBS that just weeks ago, another scary incident took place at the same shopping center. A group of suspects raided a jewelry store and smashed glass cases, hoping to rob the place. He says they were unable to break through. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by Fans
This TikTok food 'hack' alleges to save you money on fries - but In-N-Out fans are not impressed. The fast food hack dismissed by In-N-Out fansAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all love a good food hack, but are these 'food hack' videos really helpful?
Comments / 6