news4sanantonio.com
Convicted burglar arrested again in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man previously convicted of burglary is back behind bars, allegedly for the same crime. 33-year-old Brandon Adams was charged with burglary of a building after police say he broke into an iStorage facility. According to arrest records, Brandon broke into the unit belonging to a 39-year-old...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for wanted woman
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County Judge Rosie Gonzalez caught with loaded gun at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO - A local judge was briefly detained at the San Antonio International Airport for having a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag. Bexar County Court Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez was on her way to a conference in Miami on Sept. 19 when the TSA scanner detected her handgun.
news4sanantonio.com
As 10-year mark nears upgrades are being considered for SAPD officer's handguns
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking to upgrade the handguns used by officers and said it will cost roughly $2,200,000. The upgrade is about a decade in the making. “It's part of the city budget, and we get new equipment for our officers every 10...
news4sanantonio.com
'Blue Star' kicked off with Mayor Ron Nirenberg to help military families
SAN ANTONIO - Making a new place your home is the goal of the annual launch of Blue Star welcome week. The event kicked off this morning with Mayor Nirenberg and the office of military and veteran affairs,. "The research also shows that 30% of active-duty respondents feel a sense...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for operating AC services company without license
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Police have arrested a man accused of fraud for having an air-conditioning company without a license. Michael Reyes of Semper Fi Mechanical Services was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, in Bexar County for fraud-related cases in Texas and New Mexico. Reyes and Semper...
news4sanantonio.com
Truck thefts are on the rise in Texas. Officials say human smuggling is one reason why.
SAN ANTONIO - Vehicle thefts are on the rise nationwide, but experts say trucks stolen in Texas aren't as likely to be recovered. Rick Morin says he's one of the lucky ones. We introduced you to Morin in early September when his prized pickup truck was stolen out of his driveway.
news4sanantonio.com
TSA discovers $162K in cash inside man's bag at San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO - TSA agents at the San Antonio International Airport stopped a man they say was traveling with large amounts of cash. Now, he's being charged with money laundering. According to arrest records, TSA agents found nearly $162,000 in cash in 21-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Junior's carry-on luggage. Police say...
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels student arrested over false gun claim, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Police in New Braunfels have arrested a 15-year-old student in connection to a lockdown at New Braunfels High School back on September 8. The lockdown was prompted by a tip that there was a person on campus with a gun. That's when, over 100 officers from...
news4sanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for San Antonio man last seen 5 days ago on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a San Antonio man last seen last week. San Antonio Police are searching for Frankie Flores, 48, who was last seen on Sept. 23 at a home off Excellence Drive near Old Pearsall Road on Southwest Side. Frankie is 5 foot, 8 inches...
news4sanantonio.com
South Texans with long COVID taking part in global study on brain impact
SAN ANTONIO - A local woman still suffering from long COVID more than two years after her infection hopes taking part in a new global study can help shed light on COVID-19's impact on the brain. "We need to find out what this is or how what I'm going through...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio company providing water and sewage solutions for Hurricane Ian recovery effort
SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday, WaterFleet, a San Antonio-based company, sent mobile utility units to Florida to help support the Hurricane Ian recovery effort. The convoy of twenty vehicles provides safe water and sewage solutions to emergency camps housing first responders. “Recovery teams are often dealing with limited resources and...
news4sanantonio.com
Property line questions raised after woman buys home - plus 3/4 of home next door
SAN ANTONIO – A buyer getting a deal on an investment home got more than she bargained for when she looked closer at the paperwork. The Trouble Shooters show you the warning for buyers and the lessons property owners all over the city can take away from her experience.
news4sanantonio.com
Ranking San Antonio's best schools
SAN ANTONIO - The website Niche has released its new list of the "best schools in the country," and a handful of San Antonio schools made the cut. The site says it comes up with its list by combining ratings from students, parents, and alumni, along with quantitative date. When...
news4sanantonio.com
Police need help solving 1999 cold case of man shot, killed at West Side house party
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down who shot a man at a party 23 years ago on the West Side. Police said Steve Palafos, 22, was at a house party on Aug. 8, 1999 off Pleasure Park Street near Pinn Road. At some point, Palafos and some friends got into a fight with some other people at the party.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who exited out of his vehicle to shoot the car behind him
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who got out of his vehicle and shot a man that was in the car behind him. The incident happened between Zilla and Dean Street at around 7:35 p.m. Police say that the two vehicles were traveling on...
news4sanantonio.com
San Marcos facility recycles catalytic converters, advocates for action to quell theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas—Catalytic converters are being stolen off of vehicles nationwide. It's something we've been covering for years now. The San Antonio Police Department reports there were 1,381 catalytic converter thefts in 2021. It's the part of your car that helps filter out toxic chemicals into less harmful emissions.
news4sanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for teenage boy last seen Wednesday morning riding his bicycle
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who was last seen Wednesday morning riding his bicycle on the West Side. Aiden Anthony Guevara, 13, also known by the nickname "Tato" was last seen off Bradford Avenue near Culebra Road. He is 4 foot, 8 inches tall and...
news4sanantonio.com
One person is dead after intoxicated driver was driving recklessly on US Hwy 281
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is being charged with intoxication after driving recklessly on the highway killing the passenger inside the vehicle. Police were dispatched to US Hwy 281 on Sunday at 2 a.m. According to officials, the driver in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was passing through vehicles at...
news4sanantonio.com
Neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his eastside home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit," says Frank Salinas.
