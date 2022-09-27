ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitchfork

Dead & Company Announce Final Tour

Dead & Company—the group featuring John Mayer and members of Grateful Dead—have announced their last tour. The shows will take place in summer 2023. The band will share the tour itinerary at a later date. Find Dead & Company’s announcement below. Dead & Company got announced in...
MUSIC
msn.com

Billy Joel to headline BST Hyde Park 2022

Billy Joel is set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park. The 'Piano Man' himself has announced his only European appearance in 2023 will be at the summer London extravaganza on Friday, July 7. The show announcement comes after the 73-year-old musician announced the 50th anniversary live concert film...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
The Independent

Billy Joel to play London’s BST Hyde Park Festival – how to get tickets

BIlly Joel fans in the UK will be overjoyed to learn the musician will make his live return in 2023.The singer-songwriter of songs including “Piano Man”, “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Uptown Girl” has not played in the UK since June 2018.These days, Joel almost exclusively plays in the US, but has decided to play in London to mark the 10th anniversary of BST Hyde Park.Joel’s performance on 7 July will serve as his only European date. It arrives one day before friend and collaborator Bruce Springsteen plays with the E Street Band, which will no doubt leave...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy