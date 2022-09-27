BIlly Joel fans in the UK will be overjoyed to learn the musician will make his live return in 2023.The singer-songwriter of songs including “Piano Man”, “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Uptown Girl” has not played in the UK since June 2018.These days, Joel almost exclusively plays in the US, but has decided to play in London to mark the 10th anniversary of BST Hyde Park.Joel’s performance on 7 July will serve as his only European date. It arrives one day before friend and collaborator Bruce Springsteen plays with the E Street Band, which will no doubt leave...

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO