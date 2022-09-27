Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Aching joints make older adults reach for many forms of pain relief—but health risks could follow
Popping a pill may bring short-term relief for arthritis-related joint pain, but many older adults may not realize that what they swallow could raise their risk of other health problems, or that other non-drug options could help them, a new poll suggests. Even if they're managing the pain on their...
A young woman with undiagnosed Lyme disease gradually weakened until she couldn't hold a toothbrush — and eventually needed 16 joint surgeries
Megan Bradshaw didn't know she had Lyme disease for several years. The tick-borne infection can cause joint pain and chronic fatigue if left untreated. Bradshaw, 29, needed both shoulders, hips, knees, and ankles replaced due to the damage.
verywellhealth.com
How to Get Relief From Arthritis Joint Pain
If you have arthritis, joint pain relief is an important part of your treatment and management plan. Many treatment options are available, including arthritis medication, topical treatments, injections, and more. This article discusses joint pain causes and arthritis treatments that you may want to explore. Causes of Joint Pain. The...
Futurity
Many older adults use meds to block arthritis pain
Taking a pill may bring short-term relief for arthritis-related joint pain, but many older adults may not realize that what they swallow could raise their risk of other health problems, according to a new poll. Even if they’re managing the pain on their own, people over 50 should talk to...
Healthline
What's the Difference Between Arthritis and Sciatica?
Two common causes of back pain are arthritis and sciatica. While both affect the spine and back, they’re not the result of the same issue, and there are different treatments and outlooks for these conditions. Back pain can come in many forms. It may feel like a sudden, sharp...
Jabs of bone marrow cells into spinal joints could soothe crippling back pain, research suggests
A jab containing tiny bubbles of fat could banish back pain. The one-off shot is injected into the spinal joints. It contains a liquid called ExoFlo, which is made with billions of tiny cells known as exosomes — each one a fraction of the width of a human hair. These healing cells, which are found in bone marrow, are encased in a layer of fat.
What Is Regenokine And How Can It Help With Joint Pain?
Regenokine may be beneficial to those suffering from joint pain. However, there are a couple of things to keep in mind before jumping into the procedure.
verywellhealth.com
How Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Affect the Eyes?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a type of inflammatory arthritis that typically affects the spine. This condition can cause issues with other joints of the body, and some internal organs, including the eyes. Of those affected by AS, around one-third also have uveitis (inflammation inside the eye). This article discusses uveitis...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Primary and Secondary Osteoarthritis?
Arthritis is a group of more than 100 conditions that cause joint pain and inflammation. The most common type, osteoarthritis, is caused by the breakdown of cartilage on the ends of bones in a joint. adults in the United States have osteoarthritis, and it becomes more common with age. Mild...
verywellhealth.com
Turf Toe vs. Gout: How to Tell the Difference
Turf toe and gout are painful conditions. They can cause pain and swelling of the big toe and make walking difficult. While the two conditions cause similar symptoms, they have different causes and treatments. This article covers turf toe and gout's differences, including symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment. What Is...
