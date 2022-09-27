ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
verywellhealth.com

How to Get Relief From Arthritis Joint Pain

If you have arthritis, joint pain relief is an important part of your treatment and management plan. Many treatment options are available, including arthritis medication, topical treatments, injections, and more. This article discusses joint pain causes and arthritis treatments that you may want to explore. Causes of Joint Pain. The...
Futurity

Many older adults use meds to block arthritis pain

Taking a pill may bring short-term relief for arthritis-related joint pain, but many older adults may not realize that what they swallow could raise their risk of other health problems, according to a new poll. Even if they’re managing the pain on their own, people over 50 should talk to...
Healthline

What's the Difference Between Arthritis and Sciatica?

Two common causes of back pain are arthritis and sciatica. While both affect the spine and back, they’re not the result of the same issue, and there are different treatments and outlooks for these conditions. Back pain can come in many forms. It may feel like a sudden, sharp...
verywellhealth.com

How Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Affect the Eyes?

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a type of inflammatory arthritis that typically affects the spine. This condition can cause issues with other joints of the body, and some internal organs, including the eyes. Of those affected by AS, around one-third also have uveitis (inflammation inside the eye). This article discusses uveitis...
verywellhealth.com

Turf Toe vs. Gout: How to Tell the Difference

Turf toe and gout are painful conditions. They can cause pain and swelling of the big toe and make walking difficult. While the two conditions cause similar symptoms, they have different causes and treatments. This article covers turf toe and gout's differences, including symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment. What Is...
