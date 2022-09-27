Read full article on original website
'None of this is our stuff': Resident shows Acosta storm aftermath
A resident in Bonita Springs, Florida, shows CNN’s Jim Acosta the damage his home endured during Hurricane Ian.
KCAU 9 News
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state's social studies content standards.
Purdue Gets Two Votes in Latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Minnesota Drops From Rankings
Following a 20-10 win over Minnesota on the road, Purdue garnered votes in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. Three Big Ten programs were ranked and are all inside the top 10.
Amid crises, rural roots anchor Southern Baptists’ president
FARMERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — On the first Saturday of fall, a sweating Bart Barber trekked across a weedy pasture in search of Bully Graham, the would-be patriarch of the rural Baptist pastor’s fledgling cattle herd. With the afternoon temperature in the mid-90s, the 52-year-old Texan found the bull — whose nickname reflects his owner’s deep affection for the late Rev. Billy Graham — and 11 heifers cooling under a canopy of trees. “Hey, baby girl,” Barber said as he patted one of the cows, a favorite he dubbed Lottie Moon after the namesake of his denomination’s international missions offering. For nearly a quarter-century, Barber enjoyed relative obscurity as a minister in this town of 3,600, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas. That changed in June as delegates to the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in Anaheim, California, chose Barber to lead the nation’s largest Protestant denomination at a time of major crisis.
