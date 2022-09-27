Planned 7-figure Bellville sewer project opens door to more economic development at I-71/Ohio 97

Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Self-serve: Richland County residents may be able to pay property taxes at kiosk next year
MANSFIELD -- Richland County residents may have a new option in 2023 when it comes to paying property taxes -- a self-serve kiosk in county Treasurer Bart Hamilton's office. Hamilton discussed the idea with county commissioners on Tuesday, joined by Brad Lewis, president of F&E Payment Pros, a "payment processing solutions" company from Northfield, Ohio.
richlandsource.com
Bucyrus to receive $800K for waterline connection to Nevada
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson announced Wednesday that $2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. Locally, Bucyrus in Crawford County will...
whbc.com
A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
It’s an ambitious plan that would ultimately move Mckinley High School to downtown Canton. Canton School Superinendent Jeff Talbert presented a proposal for the district to the school board last night. It is the next phase of his Design for Excellence plan. Not only does the plan involve moving...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council to consider tech projects totaling $130,000 on Oct. 4
MANSFIELD -- A pair of technology-related issues are scheduled to come before Mansfield City Council on Oct. 4 with a combined price tag of about $130,000. The first piece of legislation would spend up to $38,250 on a redesign of the city's website and the second would purchase a new, off-site backup storage site for $92,044 for disaster recovery purposes.
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners OK hiring of interim EMA director
MANSFIELD -- The loss of potential grant money prompted Richland County commissioners on Tuesday to hire an interim director of the local Emergency Management Agency. After a brief executive session, commissioners approved the appointment of Sarah Potes to the position, replacing former director Joe Petrycki, whose resignation became effective Sunday.
richlandsource.com
Section of Grant St. closed in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. Grant Street from Raymond Avenue to West Longview.
richlandsource.com
Painter, published author to discuss historic barns at Loudonville museum Oct. 6
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum welcomes back author and artist Robert Kroeger for a look at Ohio’s historic barns during the Loudonville Free Street Fair. Kroeger has spent the past few years traveling the state and documenting historic barns in all 88 counties — including painting them in his signature palette-knife-in-oil and thick-impasto style.
richlandsource.com
Stanley Gardner files request to remove GPS-tracking device
ASHLAND — Stanley Gardner, 71, accused of killing his son in early September, recently asked a court to allow him to take off his GPS-monitoring device after he was released on bond on Sept. 16. According to the motion filed on Sept. 21 by his state-appointed attorney, Matthew Malone,...
crawfordcountynow.com
“Beyond repair”…West Park Shopping Center could be demolished
MANSFIELD—The City of Mansfield intends to deal with irreparable conditions at the West Park Shopping Center located at 1157 Park Ave West. In a letter dated September 16th to Moshe Property Management of Great Neck, New York, the city outlined the numerous code violations at the strip mall and gave the company one last 60-day notice to either bring the shopping center up to code or face the consequences.
Ford will get $205 million in state incentives to expand Ohio Assembly Plant, build electric vehicles in Lorain County
AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford will receive $205 million in incentives to expand its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, where it plans to make electric vehicles. The automaker was approved for a 30-year tax credit worth $70 million Monday. JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development arm, is planning a $135 million in grants for Ford, according to spokesman Matt Englehart.
richlandsource.com
Leaning Tower celebrates 65 years of great food and better memories
The very first pizza shop in Mansfield, Leaning Tower of Pizza, has embraced their history and ceases to change a thing– which is just part of the reason they have been in business for over six decades. Leaning Tower advertisements. Courage at Work: Presented by Mechanics Bank. Mechanics Bank...
richlandsource.com
Shelby FISH Food Pantry closed to appointments next week
SHELBY — The FISH Food Pantry will be closed to call-in appointments from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 7. This closure will allow the agency to prepare for the busy holiday season ahead and to give its volunteers a much needed and well deserved break. “To access the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
cleveland19.com
Lorain water plant back up and running following fire
Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County water filtration is back online after a fire broke out at the plant Monday night, according to the Wellington Water Depatment. Mark Rosemark spokesperson for the Wellington water department said power was restored to the plant as of 4:49 this afternoon, and they are currently treating water for the Village. He said they never lost pressure to the distribution system and there has been no water quality issue to concern our residents.
richlandsource.com
Drive-thru flu clinic offered Oct. 11 in Crawford County
BUCYRUS -- After tracking the Australian flu season that spans from May to September in the southern hemisphere, health officials are anticipating a really bad flu season for the Northern Hemisphere as well. Getting vaccinated against the flu is still the single best way to protect yourself and your family...
richlandsource.com
Help Me Grow presents community baby shower on Oct. 7
MANSFIELD -- Help Me Grow will present a community baby shower at Crossroads Church Lobby, 1188 Park Ave West in Mansfield, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Help Me Grow and community partners stated they are proud to bring the community baby shower to Crossroads church for the second year in a row. The community baby shower participants can enjoy gifts and resources for both mom and baby.
richlandsource.com
Vero: Improved wireless service next goal for new Lucas tower
MANSFIELD -- The dual purpose of a 300-foot public safety communications tower in Lucas has not achieved its second goal -- improved wireless service for residents in the area. But during a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday morning for the tower, Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero said local officials continue to work...
richlandsource.com
Letter to the Editor: Reader promotes Pscholka-Gartner
Let me tell you why I'm excited to vote for Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner for Domestic Relations Judge for Richland County. Kirsten has served the Domestic Relations Court for 11 years, acting as Chief Magistrate for the last three years. She thoroughly understands the court's daily operations and the improvements that would increase efficiency and better support individuals and families. With Kirsten's leadership, the court has seen an increase in child support collection from $356,000 (2017) to $442,000 (2018) to $564,000 (2019), which directly benefits the children of Richland County.
richlandsource.com
Richland Carrousel Park restarts annual Special Needs Party
MANSFIELD -- Anyone walking within a block of Richland Carrousel Park can clearly hear its music flow through downtown Mansfield. It’s the soundtrack of many children’s happy memories. But the carousel's staff recognized the loud music can be overstimulating for people with special needs. So, it wanted to...
