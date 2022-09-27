When buying a new computer, be it a laptop or desktop, we must take into account what we are going to use it for and how long we want it to be useful to us. If we buy a computer with the latest processor on the market, we make sure extend the life of use for many more years than if we opt for cheaper models that have been on the market for a long time. But, if we take advantage of an offer, like the one we show you in this article, we will be able to buy a laptop with the most modern processor at the price of old equipment.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO