2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats swinging big with No. 1 prospect Isaiah Collier
Cincinnati Basketball is one of four finalists for five-star point guard, Isaiah Collier. Do the Bearcats have a real chance to land him after all?. When it comes to true point guards, Isaiah Collier has made the case for being the No. 1 guy in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s an elite traditional ball-handler, capable of setting things up for his teammates and setting the tone on offense. The 6’3 playmaker out of Marietta, Georgia has a list of four contenders, including USC, UCLA, Michigan, and Cincinnati Basketball.
Cincinnati Recruiting: Tofa Luani talks recent visit, relationship with Mike Tressel
Milford High School product Tofa Luani took a visit to the Cincinnati Bearcats home opener earlier in September. The 2024 running back and linebacker prospect has been in contact with the coaching staff for months and is a potential addition down the line. In addition to seeing Cincinnati blowout Kennesaw...
MaxPreps
High school football: Donte Ferrell of Ohio remains at the top of national receiving yardage leaderboard
According to statistics submitted to MaxPreps, Donte Ferrell of Woodward (Cincinnati, Ohio) leads high school football nationally in receiving yardage this season. In his last outing against Western Hills, the 6-foot-2 junior hauled in 19 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, bringing his season total to 1,138 yards. Ferrell...
Winton Woods RB Trey Cornist reflects on 'unbelievable' performance last week
Winton Woods senior running back Trey Cornist rushed for 343 yards and six touchdowns in the Warriors' 62-31 win over visiting Anderson last week.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cincinnati, Ohio
Seen everything on your Cincinnati bucket list but still have some time to spare? Launch into the best day trips from Cincinnati, Ohio, to discover vibrant cities, lush parks, historic museums, and stunning wildlife. Get a taste of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in Louisville, visit the site of the Kentucky...
earnthenecklace.com
Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top public high schools (including 1 ranked best in Ohio)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, Indian Hill is ranked among the best public high schools in the nation, the best in the state of Ohio and it sits atop the ratings for Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best public high schools, which...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
AdWeek
Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
The Dent Schoolhouse: Meet the people behind one of Cincinnati's scariest haunts
The Dent Schoolhouse is one of the top Halloween Haunts in the country. It's inside an old schoolhouse that was built in the 1800s and shut down in 1950.
'This couldn't come at a worse time': Local band robbed of half their equipment
According to an Instagram post, someone took a bass guitar, two pedal boards fully loaded with more than 20 pedals, three power supplies, cables and an amp head.
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton bar owner says city's new smoking ban unfairly targets her business
DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city is taking a hard stance against smoking in enclosed public places and work spaces. Dayton is joining the list of other Kentucky communities that have enacted comprehensive smoke-free ordinances. What You Need To Know. The city of Dayton became the 42nd Kentucky...
Fox 19
Brawling students fall out of third-story window at St. Bernard High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fight that could have cost two St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School students their lives is going viral. Thankfully, the students escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. FOX19 has reviewed the video of the fight. We are working to make it available. In it, you can see both students...
WKRC
Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
WLWT 5
5 scenic spots near Cincinnati to see peak fall foliage
CINCINNATI — Autumn has arrived, and that means fall foliage is right around the corner. If you're looking for a scene drive or spot to see the peak fall colors, here are the best places within driving distance of Cincinnati. 1. Hocking Hills State Park. Address: 19852 State Route...
wvxu.org
Low-power WKRP bought by WXIX-TV's parent company
Gray Television, owners of Cincinnati Fox affiliate WXIX-TV, is purchasing low-power WBQC-TV, branded as "WKRP TV" in Cincinnati. Gray will pay $2.5 million for the station, if the deal is approved by the Federal Communications Commission, according to the Radio + Television Business Report. The station was started by Cincinnati...
wvxu.org
Analysis: Landsman's campaign was prepared for GOP attack ad
There are only two choices for a candidate when confronted by a bully. Cincinnati Council Member Greg Landsman, the Democratic candidate for Ohio's 1st Congressional District, has chosen the latter path. Respond immediately, and forcefully. The bully in this case is the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which has dropped...
WKRC
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast casserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
spectrumnews1.com
USS LST-325: The historic World War II ship will dock at Cincinnati's Public Landing from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3
CINCINNATI — Those who frequent downtown Cincinnati have grown accustomed to seeing a variety of boats and watercraft in the Ohio River — speedboats, jet skis, pontoons, barges and more than a few riverboats. But few are as unique, or historic, as the USS LST-325, a 328-foot ship...
