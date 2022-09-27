Read full article on original website
Windows 11 will prevent you from saving your password in Notepad
There are many bad security practices that compromise us, one of the most important being saving passwords. Microsoft is working to improve user security and has introduced its own lockdown system. The update Windows 11 22H2 will prevent you from saving your passwords in notepadshowing you a security warning on the screen.
printers not working properly
Despite the enormous efforts that microsoft is carrying over the past few years related to Windows updates, the errors do not end. By this we mean that on most occasions we are going to encounter certain failures when updating the operating system, something that has not been completely solved. This...
Why not all VPNs protect you the same, keep this in mind
A clear example is the encryption type that has the VPN. This is what will really protect the connection and will prevent the information we send or receive from leaking into the network. it can have symmetric encryption, public key encryption, or hashing, which uses the SHA algorithm. If we analyze the symmetric encryption, for example it can be AES-128, AES-196 or AES-256 bit, the latter being the most robust.
How to know what model of laptop you have in seconds
Even if two laptops look physically the same, they may have a different identifier. The model in a laptop depends on the components, type of screen, resolution and connectivity. All these aspects can affect the final denomination of the laptop by the manufacturers. Why is it necessary to know the...
Putting a WiFi repeater is not always good, in these cases it is worse
We always want to have a good Internet speed and for this we sometimes use some devices, such as a repeater. However, we do not always achieve our goal. In fact, sometimes it works worse Internet through a Wi-Fi repeater than without him. Why is this happening? In this article we are going to talk about it and give some tips so that your Internet connection works as well as possible.
Twitch only works on Chrome, Edge and Firefox, why?
It seems that Amazon is going blind with its streaming platform in recent times. RingCraft, the event sponsored by Twitch, has been a huge disaster and the idea of cutting income for streamers has sat like a kick in the real earrings. Now twitch only is accessible in Chrome, Edge and Firefox browsers.
Google promises a drastic change in Internet speed
Google also has its own company to offer the Internet. Yes indeed, so far very limited although they hope to be able to expand and even reach other countries. In the United States, where it has been operating since 2012, it hit the table by offering 1 Gbps of symmetric fiber optics. That forced other operators to have to match them to be competitive. But soon after they launched their 2 Gbps download, albeit 1 Gbps upload service.
If your Internet does not work, these are the 5 steps to fix it
If you have come this far, it is because you have problems with your Internet connection. You try to navigate and you see that you do not have access or it is constantly cut off. These simple steps can come in handy to solve many of the common problems that usually appear in these cases.
Screenshots, recording… this program is essential for your PC
The first thing we must do as soon as we install and run the application for the first time is if we want to use the Print Screen button on our PC for the application to start. Also, before showing the interface, it allows us to select if we want to use a single window interface or if we want a floating widget to access the application options.
These two extensions will change the way you use YouTube: without interruptions and giving your opinion
YouTube has become a platform for everything, where we can find everything from all kinds of entertainment to current information, through tutorials, music videos of any genre, product analysis, video game gameplay, educational videos for the little ones, videos of animals among many others. However, on certain occasions, using YouTube is an ordeal due to the large number of interruptions in the form of ads that show all videos.
Slow Internet? Improve your browsing speed with this simple tweak
When we configure our equipment to connect to a Wi-Fi network, it remains associated with our equipment and, in turn, also in our Microsoft account or associated account. In this way, if we format the computer, it will not be necessary to re-enter the Wi-Fi connection data. When our equipment is close to one of these networks, it automatically connects, regardless of which is the best option, since not all of them offer us the same connection speed.
Four Methods to Block Windows 11 22H2 Installation and Avoid Its Mistakes
There is no way. Microsoft is unable to deliver a Windows update without problems. Whether it’s due to bugs in the development of the operating system itself or third-parties working to feed the massive Windows ecosystem with apps or drivers, there’s no way to release an update without bugs. In the deployment of Windows 11 22H2, several have been found, such as Group Policies, although the most notorious is the one that affects the performance of NVIDIA graphics chips.
In 2023 you will be able to know if your personal data appears on Google
Google will say if personal data comes out in searches. Surely you have ever had the curiosity to put your name and surnames into Google to see what comes up. It is possible that you have seen pages that you did not even know had your data. Perhaps you participated in a public call, in something related to the university or simply because you put your data on a page. All that can appear in search engines and anyone could see it.
Microsoft removes SwiftKey keyboard from iOS
I still remember the feeling I got when I first tried the SwiftKey keyboard over 10 years ago. It was, of course, on an Android smartphone (I think I remember an HTC, but I’m not so sure about that), and seeing how to slide your finger across the screen, without lifting it, on the keys that represented the letters you wanted to use, It meant that what I wanted was automatically typed… in short, it was an incredible feeling, and one of the reasons why, being already an iPhone user, I considered the possibility (which I finally ruled out) of making the leap to Android.
Non-tech employees have to do more and more IT tasks
The employees who do not have a technological baseand who do not hold technology-related positions, have to perform more IT tasks every day due to the increased commitment of companies to decentralize their IT operations. This is how it is collected in the study IT at Work: 2022 and Beyondmade by ManageEngine.
This is what you can do with the USB port of the router
When connecting the network cable from the computer to the router, you will have noticed that it has a USB port. Well, contrary to what many people think, this is not only for diagnostic purposes, but also gives you the ability to connect external storage such as a hard drive or SSD. Does it make sense to use internet router device for such function? Is it a better alternative to mounting a homemade NAS? We explain it to you.
The cloud was not the future, why has Stadia failed?
So development on Stadia requires making games to specific specifications like on a video game console. The new servers, instead of accepting increasingly powerful and complex games, what they allow is to accept new players to the service and with something as simple as renewing the hardware in the nodes, which would be increasingly cheaper for Google, while that the costs for the users would not go down, but would be hidden in the form of a wide library of games that would initially serve to attract the public to the platform.
How much do good PLCs cost and what to consider
You should keep in mind that you will find devices with a very varied price. But of course, not all of them are going to be equally good and, therefore, not all of them are going to really serve you. The first thing you need to consider is a basis for considering PLCs to be good. Here we can make a small list with some key points:
Astro wants to be the Big Brother… of your house
At this point, no one is unaware that Amazon is going all out in the domestic sector. It’s not just that its smart speakers have conquered millions of homes, but Alexa is suddenly everywhere: on the TV, in the car, in wireless headphones, in security cameras, and even in doormen. automatic.
