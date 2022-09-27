Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
smokeybarn.com
Two Area Fall Turkey Shoots Starting October In Robertson Co.
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Greenbrier American Legion Post 45 and the Coopertown Men’s Club would like to invite everyone out to their annual Turkey shoots starting in October. There will be prizes, raffles along with food and refreshments. We have provided the full details below.
Nashville Parent
Gallatin Main Street Festival Returns Oct. 1
Bring the family and invite your friends to the Gallatin Main Street Festival, an annual event in downtown Gallatin, on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Though it is the older of city’s two events, it has grown in size to over 200 vendors and in excess of 30,000 visitors!
smokeybarn.com
What’s Going On At Greenbrier Middle School? Smokey Has The Scoop
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Construction is underway at Greenbrier Middle School as the school adds a new 31,312-square-foot expansion to their campus. The new facility is being built at the rear of the school’s main campus and, according to Robertson County Schools PIO Jim Bellis, the addition will include 15 new classrooms and a theater.
clarksvillenow.com
Jeremy Wright announces write-in campaign for Ward 2 on Clarksville City Council
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Jeremy Wright has announced he is running as a write-in campaign to represent Ward 2 on the Clarksville City Council. Wright is a lifelong Tennessean and has lived in Clarksville since 2018 with his wife and 10-month-old son. He has an associate’s degree from Nashville State Community College and a bachelor’s degree from MTSU.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Chapel Hill residents call for changes to railroad crossing
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live here are raising concerns about a railroad overpass after three siblings died there on Saturday. Those who take the route everyday said it is a dangerous road and believe the crash could have been prevented. Tina Foster said she travels Depot Street...
dicksonpost.com
GALLERY: 2022 Dickson Old Timers Day
The 63rd annual Old Timers’ Day Festival brought sunshine to downtown Dickson despite a rainy Saturday. The three-day event included a classic car cruise-in, pancake breakfast, cocktail brunch and art show at the Clement Railroad Hotel Museum, parade down Main Street, kids’ zone, farm-to-table dinner, and live music.
Woman dead following fire at Hendersonville home
According to Fire Chief Scotty Bush, the fire took place in the 200 block of Harbor Drive while a man and a woman were inside the home.
luxury-houses.net
Luxurious Lakefront Estate Offers Utmost Privacy in Hendersonville Hits Market for $2.595M
The Estate in Hendersonville is a luxurious home where you can escape your everyday with modern fixtures and finishes now available for sale. This home located at 709 Cumberland Hills Dr, Hendersonville, Tennessee; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,681 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty Copeland (Phone: 615-260-0288) – Platinum Realty Partners, LLC (Phone: 615-906-2129) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hendersonville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Middle Tennessee Man Saves Neighbors From Fiery Blaze
Derek Hales is being hailed as a hero after his quick actions helped save a mother and two children.
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
Popular Nashville Chicken Restaurant Said To Be A Total Loss After Fire
No injuries were reported during the mid-day blaze.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cocaine seized, 2 men arrested after deputy finds box truck parked in middle of Williamson County road
A Williamson County deputy pulls up on a suspicious situation in the middle of Hillsboro Road and Berry's Chapel. It soon turns into a cocaine investigation and two men behind bars.
Clarksville home goes up in flames, deemed a ‘total loss’
Fire crews have deemed a home in Clarksville as a total loss after it went up in flames late Tuesday night.
Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Nashville
Hurricane Ian's approach prompted the evacuation of 2.5 million people along Florida's coastal communities. Some of those evacuees ended up here in Middle Tennessee.
Several Bellevue homes broken into, couple’s wedding rings stolen
“We saved money for those wedding rings and we were really excited about it," Polley said.
3 People Killed After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Chapel Hill (Chapel Hill, TN)
Official reports state that 3 people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. The victims, authorities announced, were 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 22 Magyory Coronado, 26 and Welengang Coronado, 29. All 3 [..]
Missing Dover man found dead, believed to have fallen off bluff
Roger Perfors, 64, is believed to have fallen off a bluff near the Cumberland River.
rewind943.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 closed at Exit 1, backed up through Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 westbound was at a standstill through most of Clarksville on Wednesday. The problems started with construction traffic backing up from mile marker 86 in Kentucky, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
WSMV
Pearl-Cohn student arrested for bringing loaded handgun to campus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old student was arrested for carrying a gun on campus as he exited his bus at Pearl-Cohn High School on Wednesday morning. A school resource officer learned the 11th grader had threatened to bring the gun to his bus stop on Tuesday. During a search Wednesday morning, a 380-caliber handgun with two bullets in the magazine was found inside the student’s backpack.
Comments / 0