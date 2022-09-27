ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

smokeybarn.com

Ace Hardware: Fall Festival & Trunk Or Treat! Businesses Invited To Participate (Springfield/White House, TN)

Ace Hardware: Fall Festival & Trunk Or Treat! Businesses Invited To Participate (Springfield/White House, TN) SPRINGFIELD/WHITE HOUSE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Ace Hardware is inviting the entire community to join them for a Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat and local businesses are welcome to join the festivities with their own booth/trunk!
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Greenbrier, TN
Robertson County, TN
Robertson County, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Goodness Gracious

Congratulations to Goodness Gracious for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 26th at 11am. Goodness Gracious is located at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (in the Fountains at Gateway) and can be contacted at 615-603-7834.
MURFREESBORO, TN
styleblueprint.com

4 Reasons to Visit Clarksville, TN This Season

Clarksville, TN, is rapidly becoming a popular road trip destination in the South. From a diverse restaurant and craft brewery scene to historic sites and abundant outdoor recreation options, we’re exploring why Clarksville should be at the top of the list for your next weekend getaway!. 4 Reasons to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 closed at Exit 1, backed up through Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 westbound was at a standstill through most of Clarksville on Wednesday. The problems started with construction traffic backing up from mile marker 86 in Kentucky, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Building Damaged In Todd County Fire

A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
TODD COUNTY, KY
rewind943.com

Haunted spots around TN & KY

We all know the story of the Bell Witch but do you know about these places? How about we take a look at the stories and haunts around Beaver Country and get ready for the spookiest time of the year!. Resthaven Memorial Gardens-Behind the cemetery, old stories and reports talk...
KENTUCKY STATE
dicksonpost.com

GALLERY: 2022 Dickson Old Timers Day

The 63rd annual Old Timers’ Day Festival brought sunshine to downtown Dickson despite a rainy Saturday. The three-day event included a classic car cruise-in, pancake breakfast, cocktail brunch and art show at the Clement Railroad Hotel Museum, parade down Main Street, kids’ zone, farm-to-table dinner, and live music.
DICKSON, TN
Nashville Parent

Gallatin Main Street Festival Returns Oct. 1

Bring the family and invite your friends to the Gallatin Main Street Festival, an annual event in downtown Gallatin, on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Though it is the older of city’s two events, it has grown in size to over 200 vendors and in excess of 30,000 visitors!
GALLATIN, TN
luxury-houses.net

Luxurious Lakefront Estate Offers Utmost Privacy in Hendersonville Hits Market for $2.595M

The Estate in Hendersonville is a luxurious home where you can escape your everyday with modern fixtures and finishes now available for sale. This home located at 709 Cumberland Hills Dr, Hendersonville, Tennessee; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,681 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty Copeland (Phone: 615-260-0288) – Platinum Realty Partners, LLC (Phone: 615-906-2129) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

