smokeybarn.com
Ace Hardware: Fall Festival & Trunk Or Treat! Businesses Invited To Participate (Springfield/White House, TN)
Ace Hardware: Fall Festival & Trunk Or Treat! Businesses Invited To Participate (Springfield/White House, TN) SPRINGFIELD/WHITE HOUSE TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Ace Hardware is inviting the entire community to join them for a Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat and local businesses are welcome to join the festivities with their own booth/trunk!
Spooky fun: The Bell Witch Fall Festival
This weekend, the Bell Witch Fall Festival will share more history of Robertson County when “Smoke: A Ballad of the Night Riders” takes to the stage.
Woman dead following fire at Hendersonville home
According to Fire Chief Scotty Bush, the fire took place in the 200 block of Harbor Drive while a man and a woman were inside the home.
Crews battle house fire in West Nashville
The fire began around 3:30 a.m. off Mercomatic Court, which is near Charlotte Pike and Interstate 40.
$15,000 reward offered in search for missing Dover man, Steve Keel, one month after disappearance in Alaska
A $15,000 reward is now being offered to spark new motivation in the search for Steve Keel one month after he disappeared in a remote part of Alaska.
smokeybarn.com
Fires Claim 2 Barns, (10 Acres) In 12 Hour Span, Fire Chief Says Wind To Blame
ADAMS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span Sunday/Monday and the local Fire Chief says strong winds are to blame. Chief says, in total, about 10 acres were lost. The first fire occurred on Buckley Rd in Adams before 9...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Goodness Gracious
Congratulations to Goodness Gracious for their ribbon cutting on Monday, September 26th at 11am. Goodness Gracious is located at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (in the Fountains at Gateway) and can be contacted at 615-603-7834.
styleblueprint.com
4 Reasons to Visit Clarksville, TN This Season
Clarksville, TN, is rapidly becoming a popular road trip destination in the South. From a diverse restaurant and craft brewery scene to historic sites and abundant outdoor recreation options, we’re exploring why Clarksville should be at the top of the list for your next weekend getaway!. 4 Reasons to...
rewind943.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 closed at Exit 1, backed up through Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 westbound was at a standstill through most of Clarksville on Wednesday. The problems started with construction traffic backing up from mile marker 86 in Kentucky, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
whvoradio.com
Building Damaged In Todd County Fire
A building on West Jefferson Davis Highway in Elkton was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Todd County Emergency Manager Daniel Smith says the owner was installing a new garage door and using a blowtorch when the front of the building caught fire. Firefighters from Elkton and Fairview fire departments...
WBKO
Military father from Franklin, KY returns home; surprises his son at school
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was just an ordinary day of school for Patrick Bunnell. That would surely change when he would get the surprise of a lifetime. It was “Dress As Your Favorite Character” Day at Simpson Elementary School. Patrick was shown in the video, sporting a military uniform.
Drug investigation underway in Antioch
Tactical officers responded to a home on Calderwood Court around 9 a.m.
Several Bellevue homes broken into, couple’s wedding rings stolen
“We saved money for those wedding rings and we were really excited about it," Polley said.
Missing Dover man found dead, believed to have fallen off bluff
Roger Perfors, 64, is believed to have fallen off a bluff near the Cumberland River.
rewind943.com
Haunted spots around TN & KY
We all know the story of the Bell Witch but do you know about these places? How about we take a look at the stories and haunts around Beaver Country and get ready for the spookiest time of the year!. Resthaven Memorial Gardens-Behind the cemetery, old stories and reports talk...
dicksonpost.com
GALLERY: 2022 Dickson Old Timers Day
The 63rd annual Old Timers’ Day Festival brought sunshine to downtown Dickson despite a rainy Saturday. The three-day event included a classic car cruise-in, pancake breakfast, cocktail brunch and art show at the Clement Railroad Hotel Museum, parade down Main Street, kids’ zone, farm-to-table dinner, and live music.
Nashville Parent
Gallatin Main Street Festival Returns Oct. 1
Bring the family and invite your friends to the Gallatin Main Street Festival, an annual event in downtown Gallatin, on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Though it is the older of city’s two events, it has grown in size to over 200 vendors and in excess of 30,000 visitors!
Popular Nashville Chicken Restaurant Said To Be A Total Loss After Fire
No injuries were reported during the mid-day blaze.
luxury-houses.net
Luxurious Lakefront Estate Offers Utmost Privacy in Hendersonville Hits Market for $2.595M
The Estate in Hendersonville is a luxurious home where you can escape your everyday with modern fixtures and finishes now available for sale. This home located at 709 Cumberland Hills Dr, Hendersonville, Tennessee; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,681 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty Copeland (Phone: 615-260-0288) – Platinum Realty Partners, LLC (Phone: 615-906-2129) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hendersonville.
Clarksville home goes up in flames, deemed a ‘total loss’
Fire crews have deemed a home in Clarksville as a total loss after it went up in flames late Tuesday night.
