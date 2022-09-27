ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Another Democratic lawmaker has violated a federal conflict-of-interest and transparency law by not disclosing a stock trade for weeks

Democratic Rep. Earl Perlmutter was late disclosing one of his wife's stock purchases. His office blamed a "miscommunication." This is the second time since August 2021 that Perlmutter violated the STOCK Act's disclosure provisions. Since 2021, Insider and other news organizations have found 72 lawmakers in violation of the STOCK...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
POTUS
The Hill

Lofgren signals that stock trading ban will include Supreme Court justices

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) signaled in a letter to colleagues that legislation banning congressional lawmakers from trading stocks will include Supreme Court justices. Lofgren, the chair of the House Administration Committee, outlined a framework for “Combating Financial Conflicts of Interest and Restoring Public Faith and Trust in Government” in Thursday’s letter, with the first prong pertaining to a stock trading ban for “senior government officials,” their spouses and their dependent children.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general

A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
POTUS
KELOLAND TV

Judge strikes down Iowa livestock filming law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge in Iowa has struck down the third attempt in recent years by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once gain that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Cherokee Nation seeks seat in US House of Representatives, 200 years after US promised it one

The Cherokee Nation is once again requesting that the US House of Representatives seat a congressional representative to fulfill a treaty it made in 1835.The Cherokee Nation released a video last week citing the Treaty of New Echota, which forced them to give up their homeland and move to what would become the Trail of Tears, the forced removal of Cherokees. But in a video released last week, it noted that the treaty gave the nation the right to send a delegate to Congress. “For two centuries, Congress has failed to honour that promise,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in April 2021 that makes it a crime to trespass on a property to place a camera to record or transmit images. The law, which had support from Republicans and some Democrats made the first offense punishable by up to two years in prison and...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump docs probe: Tensions flare over special master process

WASHINGTON (AP) — The parallel “special master” process spawned by the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has slowed the Justice Department’s criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top-secret government information at Mar-a-Lago continues. But barbed comments in the past week’s court filings have laid bare deep disagreements related to the special master’s work. And the filings have made clear that a process the Trump team initially sought has not been playing to the president’s advantage. A look at where things stand: WHO IS THE SPECIAL MASTER AND WHAT IS HIS ROLE?
POTUS

