Another Democratic lawmaker has violated a federal conflict-of-interest and transparency law by not disclosing a stock trade for weeks
Democratic Rep. Earl Perlmutter was late disclosing one of his wife's stock purchases. His office blamed a "miscommunication." This is the second time since August 2021 that Perlmutter violated the STOCK Act's disclosure provisions. Since 2021, Insider and other news organizations have found 72 lawmakers in violation of the STOCK...
Government Shutdown: What’s Behind Current Congressional Stalemate, and How Food Stamps, Social Security and More Could Suffer
In what seems to be an annual tradition in the United States, the federal government is once again threatened with a shutdown amid delays in passing a short-term funding bill -- less than a year after...
House approves scaled-down bill targeting Big Tech dominance
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday approved sharply scaled-down legislation targeting the dominance of Big Tech companies by giving states greater power in antitrust cases and increasing money for federal regulators. The bipartisan measure, passed by a 242-184 vote, pales in comparison with a more ambitious package aimed...
Temporary government funding bill headed for passage in U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A bill to fund U.S. government activities through Dec. 16 gained enough votes in the Senate to pass with voting continuing on Thursday, as Congress faced a midnight Friday deadline with the start of a new fiscal year.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy
This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
Mark Finchem's startling admission should disqualify him from being secretary of state
After nearly two years of waiting, Rep. Mark Finchem has at long last revealed the source of his certainty that Arizona’s 2020 election was stolen. The Oro Valley Republican who held Stop the Steal hearings and supported fake electors and rushed to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to ask Vice President Mike Pence not...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Lofgren signals that stock trading ban will include Supreme Court justices
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) signaled in a letter to colleagues that legislation banning congressional lawmakers from trading stocks will include Supreme Court justices. Lofgren, the chair of the House Administration Committee, outlined a framework for “Combating Financial Conflicts of Interest and Restoring Public Faith and Trust in Government” in Thursday’s letter, with the first prong pertaining to a stock trading ban for “senior government officials,” their spouses and their dependent children.
Democrats in Florida Delegation Want to Extend Temporary Protect Status for Haitians in the U.S.
Last week, two Democrats in the Florida delegation on Capitol Hill–U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Frederica Wilson–urged President Joe Biden to pursue an “extension and redesignation of Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants, and a moratorium on deportations to Haiti.”. The congresswomen led a letter to...
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general
A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
Judge strikes down Iowa livestock filming law
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge in Iowa has struck down the third attempt in recent years by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once gain that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.
Inspector general audit: ICE wasted $17 million on hotels to not house illegal foreign nationals
(The Center Square) – Endeavors, a nonprofit that’s received half a billion dollars in taxpayer money through no-bid government contracts to house foreign nationals who illegally entered the U.S. and were released by the Biden administration instead of being deported, wasted $17 million on unused hotel rooms, according to a recent audit.
Biden says U.S. and world security depend on Pacific security
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told Pacific island leaders on Thursday that the security of the United States and the world depended on security in their region.
Cherokee Nation seeks seat in US House of Representatives, 200 years after US promised it one
The Cherokee Nation is once again requesting that the US House of Representatives seat a congressional representative to fulfill a treaty it made in 1835.The Cherokee Nation released a video last week citing the Treaty of New Echota, which forced them to give up their homeland and move to what would become the Trail of Tears, the forced removal of Cherokees. But in a video released last week, it noted that the treaty gave the nation the right to send a delegate to Congress. “For two centuries, Congress has failed to honour that promise,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin...
Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in April 2021 that makes it a crime to trespass on a property to place a camera to record or transmit images. The law, which had support from Republicans and some Democrats made the first offense punishable by up to two years in prison and...
Trump docs probe: Tensions flare over special master process
WASHINGTON (AP) — The parallel “special master” process spawned by the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has slowed the Justice Department’s criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. The probe into the presence of top-secret government information at Mar-a-Lago continues. But barbed comments in the past week’s court filings have laid bare deep disagreements related to the special master’s work. And the filings have made clear that a process the Trump team initially sought has not been playing to the president’s advantage. A look at where things stand: WHO IS THE SPECIAL MASTER AND WHAT IS HIS ROLE?
