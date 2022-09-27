The Cherokee Nation is once again requesting that the US House of Representatives seat a congressional representative to fulfill a treaty it made in 1835.The Cherokee Nation released a video last week citing the Treaty of New Echota, which forced them to give up their homeland and move to what would become the Trail of Tears, the forced removal of Cherokees. But in a video released last week, it noted that the treaty gave the nation the right to send a delegate to Congress. “For two centuries, Congress has failed to honour that promise,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO