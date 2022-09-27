Read full article on original website
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
The Windows Club
For Honor Stuttering, Freezing, Crashing and FPS Drops on PC
Are you experiencing stuttering, disconnecting, crashing, freezing, or FPS drops in For Honor on your Windows PC? For Honor is a popular action video game developed by Ubisoft. It is played by millions of users. However, many gamers have complained about getting performance issues while playing the For Honor game on their PC. The game keeps on stuttering or freezing in the middle of the gameplay. Some also encounter FPS drops while playing the game.
Valheim gets cross-play well ahead of its console launch
And it's joining Xbox Game Pass tomorrow
NME
‘Stranded: Alien Dawn’ is a sci-fi mash-up of ‘The Sims’ and ‘Lost’
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, you’ve got your work set out for you. A survival simulator set immediately after a crash landing on an alien planet, players are tasked with keeping their ship’s remaining passengers alive at all costs. Far from Earth, that’s no mean feat. Besides having to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EA quickly learns it has no idea what console generation we're in
Wild Hearts is a "gen 5" game, which doesn't mean anything, but it especially doesn't mean what EA thinks it means
Gamespot
A Plague Tale: Requiem Has Way Too Many Damn Rats Thanks To Extra Console Ratpower
Rats were a defining feature of A Plague Tale: Innocence when it first came out in 2019, a physical embodiment of the Plague that was sweeping through Europe and a swarm that had to be avoided at all costs. For the upcoming sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, developer Asobo Studio has revealed how it has used current-gen console and PC power to push the limits on its unique rat technology, dialing up the number of rodents to a disgustingly impressive new level.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s new game modes in 2023 & 2024 will create “different metas”
Overwatch 2 has a lot of content planned in the years ahead with its new Battle Pass model, and the developers are hard at work testing upcoming core game modes that they plan to release every year. On October 4, Overwatch 2 will finally launch, and the developers have been...
coinfomania.com
Kitsumon launches NFT land sale in partnership with top NFT and Gaming platforms
After a successful IDO and INO, Kitsumon is pleased to announce details of the highly anticipated NFT land sale in partnership with top gaming and NFT platforms, including;. Land in the Kitsumon metaverse is a key element for the MMORPG: Professions gameplay due to release in 2023. Professions will allow...
To Improve Upon The Concept Established By Its Predecessor, Warzone 2.0 Introduces A New Spin On The Genre’s Signature Gameplay Mechanic The Gradually Decreasing Playable Area To Keep Players Engaged
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is being updated to include a new battle royale feature, a dynamic circular system. Warzone is a Call of Duty series free-to-play battle royale. With the release of Modern Warfare 2 fast approaching, Warzone has been receiving changes to catch up, including a new location called Al Mazrah, more realistic item placement, updates to the Gulag, which can transform opponents into allies, and a triple circle collapse.
Polygon
Warcry is Warhammer at its best, and the new second edition proves it
Warcry came as a big surprise when Games Workshop announced it in 2019. But after the release of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team, the community was primed for another miniature skirmish game, this time set in the fantasy world of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. The appeal was similar — a meaty game that only requires a handful of miniatures to play, and a system with the potential for strong narrative campaigns and a bustling competitive scene. The result was a hit with both fans and critics alike. Warcry: Heart of Ghur is the second Warcry box set, released to retail in August, and it marks a simple yet effective revision of what was already Games Workshop’s best ruleset.
msn.com
Overwatch 2 Download Size: Console and PC
Blizzard have revealed that download sizes for Overwatch 2 on both PC and Console ahead of its launch next week. With the long-awaited Overwatch 2 set to launch in just under a week, plenty of players are wondering just how much space they'll need to clear in order to download the game. Whether you're planning on pre-loading it ahead of time or downloading it immediately on release, it helps to know what sizes you can expect.
ComicBook
Dead Space Remake Features Previously Unseen Characters
The remake of Dead Space will feature characters that were previously unseen in the original game, but mentioned or heard in audio logs and other forms. Dead Space is one of the most renowned survival horror games out there as it blended the gameplay of something like Resident Evil, updated it a bit, and put it in a sci-fi setting. It was incredibly effective and terrifying with the first game in the series featuring unique set pieces, gross monsters, chilling body horror, and a silent protagonist to immerse yourself in. By all accounts, it was a massive success and paved the way for an arguably much better sequel that updated a lot of these ideas and increased the scale.
The N64 Video Capture Cassette Explained
If you've played a Nintendo 64, chances are that you've run into at least one of the many peripherals that were developed for the system. Everything from the controllers to the console itself got special accessories with added features, be it the Transfer Pak to add connectivity with Game Boy games, the Expansion Pak to double the system's internal RAM, or the failed 64DD to allow for special games to be played on floppy disks. However, one accessory that far fewer fans may know about is the N64 Capture Cassette.
ComicBook
Leaked Xbox Controller Officially Revealed
Xbox revealed another new controller colorway this week featuring another vibrant pattern of colors, but it's not the first time that we've seen this device. The controller in question is the Mineral Camo Xbox controller, the same one which was spotted online not long ago whenever an image showing it off went up online. Now that it's out for real, however, Xbox owners can go ahead and pre-order it if they're in favor of the new look.
Dead Space remake brings the original's forgotten characters to the fore
There's a lot of new side stuff in the horror remake
Cheat Devs Are Ready for Modern Warfare 2
The PC beta for Modern Warfare 2 was only online for just over a weekend, but cheat developers quickly managed to create wallhacks anyway, according to videos created by multiple cheat developers. The news highlights the constant cat and mouse game between cheat developers and the companies that make competitive...
techaiapp.com
PlayStation Plus October 2022 Free Games: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, Superhot
PlayStation Plus’ monthly free games for October 2022 have been announced. These games will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On October 4, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the racing game Hot Wheels Unleashed, side-scrolling superhero fighter Injustice 2, and the smash-hit FPS Superhot. These titles can be added to your PS games library until October 31, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.
CNET
New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed
Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
Modern Warfare 2 Clip Sparks Debate Over Aim Assist
A recent tweet from MaxiqTV featured a clip of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's aim assist and fans of the long-running series everywhere chimed in about how they felt. Call of Duty is no stranger to aim assist as it helps players on controller hit their shots more consistently. The level of aim assist has varied between entries in the long-running series but it appears that Modern Warfare 2 will be taking it up a notch.
NME
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ beta preview: generation thrill
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it is Call Of Duty at its bombastic best, with developer Infinity Ward returning to the helm with tight gunplay, intense maps, and killstreaks – a whole lot of killstreaks. Modern Warfare 2 is the sequel to...
