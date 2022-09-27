Hurricane Ian is causing a number of changes to several Week 5 games across college football, as well as elsewhere in the sporting world. One game that has been affected is South Carolina’s contest against in-state FCS opponent South Carolina State. It was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday at noon ET, but the decision was made to have the 2 teams meet on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET instead. It’s the 3rd meeting between the Gamecocks and the Bulldogs and the first since 2009, a 38-14 South Carolina win.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO