South Carolina AD Ray Tanner discusses process behind moving Gamecocks' game vs. SC State to Thursday

Hurricane Ian is causing a number of changes to several Week 5 games across college football, as well as elsewhere in the sporting world. One game that has been affected is South Carolina’s contest against in-state FCS opponent South Carolina State. It was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday at noon ET, but the decision was made to have the 2 teams meet on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET instead. It’s the 3rd meeting between the Gamecocks and the Bulldogs and the first since 2009, a 38-14 South Carolina win.
In college football, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the SC State Bulldogs were supposed to play this coming Saturday, but with Hurricane Ian heading this way, USC has decided to move the game to Thursday night. You can listen to all the action starting with the Gamecock Gameday pregame show at 4pm on 98.7 FM and 1590AM Carolina’s Country Classics kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is set for 7pm.
Buddy Pough has hilarious response about schedule change helping his SC State team

Buddy Pough, head coach of the South Carolina State Bulldogs football team, did not hold back in his interview with ABC Columbia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, but the game has been moved to Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. When asked if this change would perhaps benefit his team, Pough had this to say: “We had plenty of days to prepare for UCF and that didn’t help.”
South Carolina will be moving its Week 5 matchup against SC State from Saturday to Thursday in lieu of Hurricane Ian. The Gamecocks are right in the path of Ian’s force and the hope is to get out in front of the bad weather before it arrives in Columbia. The game will be set for 7 pm EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. The original kickoff was Noon on Saturday.
The South Carolina State at South Carolina football game scheduled for noon on Saturday in Columbia has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ian, it was announced today. SEC Network will televise the game with Dave Neal handling the play-by-play, Aaron Murray serving...
Shane Beamer jokes that decision to cancel classes over hurricane 'isn't my call'

Shane Beamer would probably cancel classes if he could. Hurricane Ian is looking like it will be landing very near to Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have already moved their football game against SC State to Thursday in stead of Saturday in effort to get out in front of the storm, which is projected to be Category 3-4 as of Tuesday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
