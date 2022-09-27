Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina AD Ray Tanner discusses process behind moving Gamecocks' game vs. SC State to Thursday
Hurricane Ian is causing a number of changes to several Week 5 games across college football, as well as elsewhere in the sporting world. One game that has been affected is South Carolina’s contest against in-state FCS opponent South Carolina State. It was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday at noon ET, but the decision was made to have the 2 teams meet on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET instead. It’s the 3rd meeting between the Gamecocks and the Bulldogs and the first since 2009, a 38-14 South Carolina win.
South Carolina football: Injuries aren't an excuse. Gamecocks have to find their defensive mojo, now
For the USC defense, it was time. Through the first 3 games, South Carolina had just 1 interception — in the opener — they couldn’t stop the run and was sketchy against the pass. Their lack of a consistent rush was evident and detrimental. In the opener...
South Carolina And SC State Game Has Been Moved
In college football, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the SC State Bulldogs were supposed to play this coming Saturday, but with Hurricane Ian heading this way, USC has decided to move the game to Thursday night. You can listen to all the action starting with the Gamecock Gameday pregame show at 4pm on 98.7 FM and 1590AM Carolina’s Country Classics kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is set for 7pm.
Buddy Pough has hilarious response about schedule change helping his SC State team
Buddy Pough, head coach of the South Carolina State Bulldogs football team, did not hold back in his interview with ABC Columbia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play in Columbia against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, but the game has been moved to Thursday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. When asked if this change would perhaps benefit his team, Pough had this to say: “We had plenty of days to prepare for UCF and that didn’t help.”
Dawn Staley Addresses Controversial Game Cancelation Decision
South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley defended her decision to cancel its scheduled season-opener against BYU following an alleged incident at a Cougars volleyball game. Rachel Richardson, the only Black player on Duke's volleyball team, accused a BYU fan of yelling racial slurs at her. BYU rescinded its...
South Carolina football: Is the Gamecocks' running game for real?
This season, South Carolina’s offense has centered around quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has been designed as a messiah for the program. But there had to be a Plan 1A … or Plan B as initially thought. Three games into this season, Plan B looked like a good option,...
South Carolina's Shane Beamer says college games are too long, "all for speeding them up"
Shane Beamer had programmed his DVR. South Carolina’s second-year head coach knew he would have all of the Gamecocks’ in-stadium video angles available for his review of last Saturday’s win against Charlotte, but Beamer had intended to watch a replay of the ESPNU TV broadcast. Beamer felt...
All 13 South Carolina players receiving $25K in NIL deal
Each member of South Carolina’s women’s basketball program will receive at least $25,000 during the 2022-23 season due to a
South Carolina to move game date against SC State ahead of Hurricane Ian
South Carolina will be moving its Week 5 matchup against SC State from Saturday to Thursday in lieu of Hurricane Ian. The Gamecocks are right in the path of Ian’s force and the hope is to get out in front of the bad weather before it arrives in Columbia. The game will be set for 7 pm EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. The original kickoff was Noon on Saturday.
Television info released for SC State-South Carolina game
The South Carolina State at South Carolina football game scheduled for noon on Saturday in Columbia has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ian, it was announced today. SEC Network will televise the game with Dave Neal handling the play-by-play, Aaron Murray serving...
College football game in Week 5 switches date, time due to Hurricane Ian impact
Due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, one college football team along the coast will be moving its game time. South Carolina will be moving its game to Thursday night, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET from a Saturday afternoon kick. Ray Tanner, South Carolina’s athletic director discussed the impact...
BYU To Get $100K After Canceled WBB Games With South Carolina
(Provo, UT) — Brigham Young University is getting 100-thousand dollars from the University of South Carolina following a decision to cancel two upcoming women’s basketball games. The head coach of South Carolina’s women’s team decided to cancel the home-and-home series earlier this month. The decision came after a BYU fan reportedly made racist comments during a women’s volleyball game in Provo. The South Carolina game was scheduled for November 7th, but the Cougars have now replaced that game with a trip to Colorado State on November 8th.
Shane Beamer jokes that decision to cancel classes over hurricane 'isn't my call'
Shane Beamer would probably cancel classes if he could. Hurricane Ian is looking like it will be landing very near to Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have already moved their football game against SC State to Thursday in stead of Saturday in effort to get out in front of the storm, which is projected to be Category 3-4 as of Tuesday afternoon.
South Carolina NIL Collective To Secure $25K for Every WBB Player
Through the years, NCAA champion head coach Dawn Staley has advocated for elevated investment in women’s college basketball. Less than a year after she led her team to a national championship, the South Carolina community has heard her. A name, image, and likeness collective at South Carolina called Garnet...
Everything Lamont Paris said on 'Carolina Calls'
South Carolina men's basketball coach Lamont Paris will soon tip off his first season as the head man in Columbia as basketball season is right around the corner. On Wednesday night, Paris joined athletic director Ray Tanner and Todd Ellis on 'Carolina Calls' to talk about his team and what his time in Columbia has been like so far.
LIST: Games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
Newberry County prepping for Hurricane Ian
NEWBERRY, SC (WACH) — The Newberry Bulldogs took on Eau Claire High Wednesday night, just one of the several districts across the state playing Wednesday night football due to the impact expected from hurricane Ian later this week. “Probably between now and Friday, the path probably will change three...
Switzer to join SCHSL staff
Please join us in welcoming our new Director of Communications and Public Relations, Mr. Dennis Switzer. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. His most recent position, Sports Information Director for Benedict College, kept him busy for over 11 years....
"We don’t know if our home is still there," Hurricane evacuees flee to Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Florida evacuees from Hurricane Ian are on the road, many stopping in Orangeburg County along the way. Carl and Terry Lamitie have lived in Florida for fourteen years and say they've never experienced anything like this. “Very scary yesterday morning. They had closed down our...
Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
