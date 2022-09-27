Read full article on original website
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council Representative for District 3, Cassandra Hernandez bringing up concerns of city staff including fire and police as the community assists with the hundreds of migrants crossing the border into El Paso daily. “My concern is with our city services, I mean I can’t go anywhere without […]
EL PASO, Texas -- September is National Preparedness Month. It's an important time to discuss plans with you and your family to be proactive. "The biggest tip is to always be ready. You never know when a disaster or an emergency is going to happen. So it's better to be prepared and be prepared," said Brandon Donat, an Emergency Management Specialist with the El Paso Office of Emergency Management.
City seeks volunteers for weed clean-up event while battling staffing shortage
EL PASO, Texas– Monsoon season brings rains to the Borderland, but the weeds that are left have some city workers strained. With several vacancies, the city is turning to a clean-up effort that serves as volunteer hours for high schoolers in the Borderland. This week the city has come out with a plan to clear The post City seeks volunteers for weed clean-up event while battling staffing shortage appeared first on KVIA.
Southern New Mexico Walk to end Alzheimer’s returns in-person on October 8
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting residents of Southwestern New Mexico to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® in Las Cruces on Saturday, October 8th, 9am, at Young Park, 850 S Walnut St.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
El Paso wants to reestablish direct flights to Mexico, something the business community and City Council members say will boost business and tourism and help families reconnect with loved ones across the border.
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Migrants sitting idle El Paso International Airport
EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants are sitting idle for long periods of time at El Paso International Airport, according to El Paso officials. Director of the El Paso International Airport, Sam Rodriguez, said that there are several improvements underway in response to this issue. According to a city FAQ on...
SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
Gubernatorial campaign contributions show an urban and rural divide in New Mexico
When it comes to the money, there is a clear divide in the race for governor. More than 47 percent of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign money comes from metropolitan areas like Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe. As for her Republican Challenger Mark Ronchetti, about 74 percent of...
El Paso apartment rents drop in past month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Although the cost of rent in El Paso has risen year-over-year, the Sun City remains one of the most affordable places in the country for apartment seekers. Out of 100 cities studied by Zumper.com, El Paso ranked 96th overall based on median rent. The...
