Oklahoma State

Gov. Stitt says 'now is the time' to end the state's grocery tax

By Emily Farris
 2 days ago
Gov. Kevin Stitt is urging lawmakers to pass legislation to bring relief from rising inflation.

Stitt held a press conference on the front step of the state Capitol on Tuesday saying Oklahomans across the state have been "hit hard" by inflation. He mentions specifically that people are hurting the most at grocery stores where food is up "a historic 13.5%" in prices overall.

Stitt breaks down the items that saw the biggest price jumps due to inflation in Oklahoma:

  • Eggs saw up to 40% price increases
  • Butter saw up to 29% price increases
  • Milk and bread tied and saw up to 17% price increases

He says this is why he is continuing to call on lawmakers to end the state's grocery tax. Stitt goes on to say it is a "regressive tax" that harms people who earn lower incomes.

"This is not a Republican or a Democrat thing," says Stitt. "This is just a common sense thing to do."

Oklahoma is currently one of 13 states that tax groceries. Stitt mentions how the Sooner State actually has the highest grocery tax rate.

Stitt says if the grocery tax is eliminated, it could help families "save hundreds every year."

Comments / 27

jl1959
1d ago

The state legislature was supposed to pass a bill to do this before summer. Now your talking about it. Quit talking and sign an executive order. As far as the legislature we as Oklahomans need to pick better representatives.

9
Bville
1d ago

This from a Republican who is too much of a coward to speak against the wackos who have hijacked the Republican party (Trump & others). Does anyone care what Stitt thinks?

8
Guest
1d ago

I'm ok with the grocery tax. But fix our roads, raise the minimum wage, fix healthcare, schools, and support law enforcement and first responders. Bullstitt and a election ploy.

3
