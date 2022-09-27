ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Kuwait goes to polls, yet again, as opposition groups return

The polls are the sixth in 10 years, reflecting the repeated political crises that have gripped the only Gulf Arab state with a fully elected parliament. The elections come after Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah announced the dissolution of parliament in June following disputes between lawmakers and the government, the fourth to be named in two years.
MIDDLE EAST
960 The Ref

Crisis-hit Lebanese parliament fails to elect president

BEIRUT — (AP) — Lebanon's Parliament on Thursday failed to elect a new president, with the majority of lawmakers casting blank ballots and some walking out. The failure pointed out deep political divisions that threaten prolonged political paralysis and a leadership void at time where Lebanon is suffering an economic meltdown and has struggled to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.
MIDDLE EAST
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
Person
Nabih Berri
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Lebanese#Hezbollah#Convene#No Consensus On Candidate#Reuters#National News Agency
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Italy’s far-right win election with clear majority, exit polls show

A right-wing alliance led by a party with neo-fascist roots has won a clear majority in Italy’s parliament, according to the first exit polls published after Sunday’s vote. State broadcaster RAI said the bloc of conservative parties led by the Brothers of Italy party, which includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties, won between 41 and 45 per cent – enough to guarantee control of both houses of Italy’s parliament.If the final result reflects the exit polls, it will send shockwaves throughout Italian and European politics.As a result, Ms Meloni will almost certainly become the first...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

NATO Warns Russia of 'Severe Consequences' in Case of a Nuclear Strike

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Any use of nuclear weapons by Russia is unacceptable and would have severe consequences, NATO said on Tuesday after an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin issued another stark nuclear warning to Ukraine and the West. "Any use of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable, it will totally...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia’s Global Standing Sinks Amid Ukraine War

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, after months of tension. In the seven months since, the war has sent more than 7 million Ukrainian refugees across Europe, led to more than 16,000 arrests of anti-war protesters within Russia and inflicted 14,000 civilian casualties – including about 6,000 deaths, according to the United Nations, though experts believe the actual number is likely much higher.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Trump Nominee Claver-Carone Voted Out at IDB, Threatens Legal Action

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on Monday voted to fire Mauricio Claver-Carone, the bank said, after an investigation showed that the only American president in the bank’s 62-year history had an intimate relationship with a subordinate. The bank's 14 directors had voted unanimously...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Russia Says Nord Stream Leaks Occurred in Zone Controlled by U.S. Intelligence

(Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said ruptures to the Nord Stream pipelines that have caused gas leaks off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden occurred in territory that is "fully under the control" of U.S. intelligence agencies. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a pro-Kremlin broadcast that Washington...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy