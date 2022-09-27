Read full article on original website
France 24
Kuwait goes to polls, yet again, as opposition groups return
The polls are the sixth in 10 years, reflecting the repeated political crises that have gripped the only Gulf Arab state with a fully elected parliament. The elections come after Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah announced the dissolution of parliament in June following disputes between lawmakers and the government, the fourth to be named in two years.
Crisis-hit Lebanese parliament fails to elect president
BEIRUT — (AP) — Lebanon's Parliament on Thursday failed to elect a new president, with the majority of lawmakers casting blank ballots and some walking out. The failure pointed out deep political divisions that threaten prolonged political paralysis and a leadership void at time where Lebanon is suffering an economic meltdown and has struggled to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat
Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Iranian president calls for Trump to face ‘fair tribunal’ for Soleimani killing
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday slammed former president Donald Trump’s authorisation of the January 2020 drone strike which killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani as a crime for which the ex-president must face justice. Speaking at the 2022 United Nations General Assembly in New York,...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
US News and World Report
Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death
(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
Pope dissolves Knights of Malta leadership, issues new constitution
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday dissolved the leadership of the Knights of Malta, the global Catholic religious order and humanitarian group, and installed a provisional government ahead of the election of a new Grand Master.
See chief prosecutor on war crimes' warning to Russia
During his security briefing at the United Nations General Assembly, International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Karim Khan issued a warning to Russian leaders and soldiers that no one can get away with a war crime.
Italy’s far-right win election with clear majority, exit polls show
A right-wing alliance led by a party with neo-fascist roots has won a clear majority in Italy’s parliament, according to the first exit polls published after Sunday’s vote. State broadcaster RAI said the bloc of conservative parties led by the Brothers of Italy party, which includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties, won between 41 and 45 per cent – enough to guarantee control of both houses of Italy’s parliament.If the final result reflects the exit polls, it will send shockwaves throughout Italian and European politics.As a result, Ms Meloni will almost certainly become the first...
US News and World Report
NATO Warns Russia of 'Severe Consequences' in Case of a Nuclear Strike
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Any use of nuclear weapons by Russia is unacceptable and would have severe consequences, NATO said on Tuesday after an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin issued another stark nuclear warning to Ukraine and the West. "Any use of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable, it will totally...
Thousands rally to demand Czech government’s resignation
PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of protesters rallied again in the Czech capital on Wednesday to condemn the Czech government’s handling of the energy crisis and its support for Ukraine. Despite a national holiday, the protest that united the far right with the far left was smaller than the...
Congress again races to avoid shutdown as key vote at risk of failing
The Senate is slated to take a key vote Tuesday to take up government funding that is at risk of failing over a deal cut by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin that has come under sharp criticism from Republicans and liberals -- pushback that could be enough to sink the vote and push Congress to the brink of a shutdown.
Kuwait holds second election in two years amid gridlock
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Voters in Kuwait returned to the polls on Thursday for the second parliamentary elections in less than two years, hoping to move the wealthy Gulf Arab nation out of a prolonged period of political gridlock. Kuwait has the freest and most active assembly in the...
US News and World Report
Russia’s Global Standing Sinks Amid Ukraine War
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, after months of tension. In the seven months since, the war has sent more than 7 million Ukrainian refugees across Europe, led to more than 16,000 arrests of anti-war protesters within Russia and inflicted 14,000 civilian casualties – including about 6,000 deaths, according to the United Nations, though experts believe the actual number is likely much higher.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Trump Nominee Claver-Carone Voted Out at IDB, Threatens Legal Action
MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on Monday voted to fire Mauricio Claver-Carone, the bank said, after an investigation showed that the only American president in the bank’s 62-year history had an intimate relationship with a subordinate. The bank's 14 directors had voted unanimously...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Nord Stream Leaks Occurred in Zone Controlled by U.S. Intelligence
(Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said ruptures to the Nord Stream pipelines that have caused gas leaks off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden occurred in territory that is "fully under the control" of U.S. intelligence agencies. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a pro-Kremlin broadcast that Washington...
