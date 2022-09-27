Read full article on original website
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster
The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Celtics seek to re-hire Clippers' Jay Larranaga to help Joe Mazzulla
The Celtics are apparently looking to hire another veteran coach to assist interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They are seeking permission to talk to Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla’s staff this season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. He’s a familiar face in Boston. Larranaga joined Tyronn Lue’s...
This was the good news coming out of Celtics Media Day
The Boston Celtics’ new head coach Joe Mazzulla is already drawing rave reviews from his players, as was evidenced by the quotes coming from Media Day.
LeBron James ripped on Boston during Lakers Media Day
LeBron James doesn’t like Boston, and wants everyone to know. The Los Angeles Lakers star ripped on Celtics fans during Media Day this week.
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
What Was Joe Mazzulla’s ‘Main Message’ To Celtics Amid Turmoil?
CANTON, Mass. — There’s no doubt Joe Mazzulla enters the helm of the Boston Celtics in an unusual fashion. But Mazzulla also has the pieces around him necessary to succeed, and the first-year head coach is well-aware of the potential the Celtics have entering the 2022-23 campaign, despite recent turmoil.
Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Took Jim Montgomery’s Message ‘To Heart’
Jack Studnicka has been trying to crack the Bruins roster for a few seasons now and hasn’t been able to find a groove at the NHL level. Much of that, of course, stems from not getting a legitimate shot in Boston, but could this season be different?. Studnicka looked...
Nine Random NHL Thoughts As 2022-23 Season Gets Closer
A new NHL season is upon us, and as the curtain goes up on the 2022-23 campaign, here are nine random thoughts from across the league. We’ll start locally with the Bruins, who dedicated the offseason to finding yet another stick to keep the championship window propped open. The big news was moving on from Bruce Cassidy and hiring Jim Montgomery. The latter impressed in Dallas and is a respected name within the sport. But he has his work cut out for him. The Bruins don’t have the high-end talent to match some of the league’s elite. Their success will be found on the margins, and that puts pressure on Montgomery. The coach will have Patrice Bergeron to lean on, and David Krejci is back in Boston, too. Those guys need to be good out of the gate given the Bruins’ brutal injury situation. If they can tread water until everyone’s healthy, they’ll eventually be a tough out. But if things go sideways early, it could be a struggle to get it back on the tracks. The range of potential outcomes for this team is large.
Yardbarker
Celtics star Jayson Tatum delivers great news on his shoulder injury
Following an abysmal week, the Boston Celtics finally got some good news during Monday’s Media Day festivities. Celtics star Jayson Tatum has fully healed from a nagging shoulder injury that bothered him during the NBA Finals. After a tough NBA Finals performance, it was clear that fatigue and other...
A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite
The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team
The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Bulls PG Lonzo Ball to Play in 2022-23?
The Chicago Bulls finally received good news on Lonzo Ball’s nagging left knee injury. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball underwent successful surgery on Wednesday, and doctors are optimistic he will be able to play at some point during the 2022-23 campaign. While the 24-year-old is still...
Could Ime Udoka Not Coach Again? Matt Barnes Doubles Down On Intel
Former NBA player and current media personality Matt Barnes previously shared how the situation involving suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka would get “100 times uglier” in the wake of the initial reports. Since then, the situation certainly has escalated with details emerging of the “affair” between Udoka and a Celtics female staffer.
Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game
It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Opens Up On Being Swept By The Boston Celtics In 2022 Playoffs: "It Was One Of The First Times I've Been Embarrassed Leaving The Court"
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very interesting summer together. Irving was the first player to want out of the Nets after the team didn't give him the max contract extension Irving thought he deserves. The Nets reservations over Kyrie's availability through the season were valid ones and Kyrie is coming into this season playing to re-establish his value in the league.
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Clippers Assistant for Staff After Udoka’s Suspension
Boston is reportedly interested in adding Jay Larranaga to its coaching staff following Ime Udoka’s yearlong suspension.
Warriors-Wizards games in Japan to woo NBA fans, sponsors
Japanese basketball fans will get to see NBA stars up close when the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in two preseason games
NBA・
Luke Kornet Has Hilarious Reaction To Brad Steven’s Only Twitter Like
With the Boston Celtics set to open up their regular season without defensive anchor Robert Williams, who is slated to miss 8-to-12 weeks, the opportunity is open for in-house roster members to fill the front-court void. That’s where a vocally confident Luke Kornet could come into play. Entering the...
Yardbarker
LeBron James vs. Celtics rivalry stays burning hot with his latest Boston take
The fierce NBA rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will never die out , and LeBron James is here to make sure of it. During NBA Media Day 2022, James was asked if he had a favorite opposing city to play in. Rather than saying Cleveland, Miami, or another city he has direct ties to, he put Boston at the top of his list.
