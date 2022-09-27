ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Gregg Popovich to gamblers: Don’t bet on Spurs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213Cdq_0iCOHH6D00

Hope springs eternal at the start of training camp for most NBA teams as fans dream of a league championship.

But veteran coach Gregg Popovich has a message for San Antonio Spurs supporters — and would-be bettors.

“I probably shouldn’t say this, but I’ll say it anyway, what the hell,” Popovich said at media day. “Nobody here should go to Vegas with the thought of betting on us to win the championship.”

The 73-year-old Popovich has been the head coach of the Spurs since the start of the 1996-97 season and has led San Antonio to a 1,344-701 record, five NBA titles and 22 straight postseason berths.

“And I know somebody will say, ‘Gosh, what a Debbie Downer. There’s a chance. What if they work really hard?’ It’s probably not gonna happen.”

The sportsbooks agree. BetMGM list the Spurs as +50000 to win the NBA title.

Popovich won those NBA titles with players such as David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker. He has a young team filled with faces and names he doesn’t recognize.

“I walked into the film room today, and there was this young kid sitting there, and I said, ‘Who the hell are you?'” he said.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Parker
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
David Robinson
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Tim Duncan
Yardbarker

Mavericks Make A Surprising Roster Choice

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t make a whole lot of changes to their roster during the offseason. This is likely because they didn’t have much money to spend but also because they have a pretty good thing going with the crew they have now and they want to continue to nurture and grow that.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis says he's 'not some Greek god', 'or Giannis'

The Lakers would be thrilled if Davis played like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they'd also be thrilled if he simply played more. For the past two seasons, The Brow has taken the court in less than half of the Lakers' games (76 out of a possible 154). Davis contends that he's not one to worry about criticism, and simply "work hard, defend, and do what the team needs to do to win."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Players#Betmgm#Field Level Media
Yardbarker

Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting

Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Yardbarker

Rival GM: I’d Be Real Hesitant to Trade For Suns’ Jae Crowder

Suns forward Jae Crowder is sitting out as he and the Suns agreed to try to trade him. He has already been linked to multiple teams, including the Mavericks, Celtics, Grizzlies, Heat and Cavaliers (as relayed here). But one rival GM told Hoops Wire that trading for Crowder could be...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Doesn't Trust Kyrie Irving After Irving's Behaviour At Brooklyn Nets Media Day: "How Can You Trust Him When He Has A Problem With Holding Himself Accountable?"

Kyrie Irving is going to have a hard time winning over many of his detractors this season after his actions over the course of last season. Irving refused to get vaccinated, which led to him not being allowed to play games at home, and the Nets chose to not use him in away games until the team was depleted with injuries later in the season.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade

With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy