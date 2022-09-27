Read full article on original website
BBC
Uganda's Ebola outbreak: Trainee doctors go on strike over safety fears
Trainee medics battling Ebola in Uganda's virus epicentre accuse the government of putting their lives at risk. "Most times you come into contact with a patient and you use your bare hands," one worker told the BBC anonymously. All trainees at Mubende's regional hospital say they are on strike and...
Ebola infections grow in Uganda as death toll rises to 23
Ebola infections have risen across districts in Uganda, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 23, health authorities in the east African country said Monday.
contagionlive.com
Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak Caused by Sudan Virus
Uganda’s first Ebola outbreak in a decade raises concern due to its vaccine resistance. Earlier this week, Uganda reported an Ebola outbreak caused by Sudan virus (SUDV). This is the first Ebola outbreak caused by SUDV since 2012, and there is no approved vaccine for the Sudan strain. On...
Ars Technica
Unusual Ebola strain kills 23 in Uganda; no vaccines, treatments available
Health officials in Uganda are scrambling to catch up to a burgeoning Ebola outbreak caused by a lesser-seen Ebolavirus species called Sudan virus (SUDV), for which there is no vaccine or treatment. Information so far suggests that the outbreak response efforts may be three weeks behind the initial spread of...
As violence worsens in Haiti, United Nations orders evacuation of non-essential staff
The United Nations is ordering the evacuation of all non-essential international workers from Haiti, citing ongoing violence that has left workers vulnerable to kidnapping and attacks last week on U.N.-backed food warehouses across the country.
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
The west is ignoring Pakistan’s super-floods. Heed this warning: tomorrow it will be you
Those who don’t die from the floods risk death by starvation – yet you’ve probably heard little about the devastation
UN speeches end with silence from Myanmar, Afghanistan
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the second straight year, Afghanistan and Myanmar were silent at the U.N. General Assembly’s leaders’ meeting, which ended Monday with no representative of either government stepping forward to talk as the United Nations tries to resolve who should represent them. At the...
Northern Kenya faces hunger crisis as drought wipes out livestock
LODWAR, Kenya, Sept 29 (Reuters) - In a dry river bed in Kenya's arid northwest, pastoralists dig ever-deeper pits in an anxious search for water, as the region suffers its worst drought in 40 years, which has wiped out livestock and crops, deepening a hunger crisis.
KEYT
Myanmar beauty queen facing junta threat leaves Thailand for Canada
A beauty queen from Myanmar who took refuge in Thailand after criticizing her home country’s ruling military junta has left Bangkok for Canada where she is expected to seek asylum. Han Lay, 23, captured international attention with an emotional pageant speech during the finals of the Miss Grand International...
Satellite images show Eritrea military buildup near Tigray
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — New satellite imagery of one of the world’s most reclusive nations shows a military buildup inside Eritrea near the border with Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, backing up witness accounts of a new, large-scale offensive. Eritrea has fought alongside Ethiopia against Tigray forces. It rejects allegations that its soldiers committed some of the worst atrocities in the conflict that began in late 2020. Witnesses in Eritrea this month told The Associated Press that people including students and public servants are being rounded up across the nation and sent to fight in the new offensive. The satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies shows what Maxar described as battle tanks, self-propelled howitzers and a M-46 field gun battery in the Eritrean town of Serha, near the border, on Sept. 19. The town is across the border from the Tigray town of Zalambessa, one of the first communities overrun in the war. Eritrea is one of the world’s most closed countries to independent journalists, and images from there related to the war in Ethiopia are rare.
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Like every year, Arz Mohammed had planted his little patch of land in southern Pakistan with cotton. The crop would earn him enough so that, as he puts it, his family of five wouldn’t be reduced to begging. Then came the deluge. Pakistan’s massive floods this summer collapsed Mohammed’s home and destroyed his four acres of cotton, wiping out most of his income. On top of that, his land and that of his neighbors remain underwater, three months after the heaviest rains stopped. Like many farmers across southern Pakistan, he may not be able to plant his next crop...
BBC
Burkina Faso attack: 11 soldiers killed in ambush
Eleven soldiers have died and 50 civilians are missing in Burkina Faso following a suspected jihadist attack, the government says. A supply convoy escorted by the army travelling to the northern town of Djibo, was targeted in an ambush on Monday. The government called it a "barbaric attack", the AFP...
Mali says it will not respect regional sanctions on Guinea
BAMAKO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mali does not respect and will not apply sanctions imposed by West Africa's main political and economic bloc on neighbouring Guinea in the wake of last year's coup, Mali's interim prime minister said on Wednesday.
