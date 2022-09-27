ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

contagionlive.com

Uganda Declares Ebola Outbreak Caused by Sudan Virus

Uganda’s first Ebola outbreak in a decade raises concern due to its vaccine resistance. Earlier this week, Uganda reported an Ebola outbreak caused by Sudan virus (SUDV). This is the first Ebola outbreak caused by SUDV since 2012, and there is no approved vaccine for the Sudan strain. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

UN speeches end with silence from Myanmar, Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the second straight year, Afghanistan and Myanmar were silent at the U.N. General Assembly’s leaders’ meeting, which ended Monday with no representative of either government stepping forward to talk as the United Nations tries to resolve who should represent them. At the...
POLITICS
KEYT

Myanmar beauty queen facing junta threat leaves Thailand for Canada

A beauty queen from Myanmar who took refuge in Thailand after criticizing her home country’s ruling military junta has left Bangkok for Canada where she is expected to seek asylum. Han Lay, 23, captured international attention with an emotional pageant speech during the finals of the Miss Grand International...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Satellite images show Eritrea military buildup near Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — New satellite imagery of one of the world’s most reclusive nations shows a military buildup inside Eritrea near the border with Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, backing up witness accounts of a new, large-scale offensive. Eritrea has fought alongside Ethiopia against Tigray forces. It rejects allegations that its soldiers committed some of the worst atrocities in the conflict that began in late 2020. Witnesses in Eritrea this month told The Associated Press that people including students and public servants are being rounded up across the nation and sent to fight in the new offensive. The satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies shows what Maxar described as battle tanks, self-propelled howitzers and a M-46 field gun battery in the Eritrean town of Serha, near the border, on Sept. 19. The town is across the border from the Tigray town of Zalambessa, one of the first communities overrun in the war. Eritrea is one of the world’s most closed countries to independent journalists, and images from there related to the war in Ethiopia are rare.
MILITARY
The Independent

Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked

Like every year, Arz Mohammed had planted his little patch of land in southern Pakistan with cotton. The crop would earn him enough so that, as he puts it, his family of five wouldn’t be reduced to begging. Then came the deluge. Pakistan’s massive floods this summer collapsed Mohammed’s home and destroyed his four acres of cotton, wiping out most of his income. On top of that, his land and that of his neighbors remain underwater, three months after the heaviest rains stopped. Like many farmers across southern Pakistan, he may not be able to plant his next crop...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Burkina Faso attack: 11 soldiers killed in ambush

Eleven soldiers have died and 50 civilians are missing in Burkina Faso following a suspected jihadist attack, the government says. A supply convoy escorted by the army travelling to the northern town of Djibo, was targeted in an ambush on Monday. The government called it a "barbaric attack", the AFP...
MILITARY

