Public Safety

The Independent

Man accidentally shot dead by friend while preparing attack, court told

A man was shot dead when his friend accidentally opened fire with a submachine gun as they prepared to go on a “ride-out” attack, a court has heard.Mohamed Muhyidin, 28, was found in a ditch near Heathrow Airport with a single gunshot wound to the back on the morning of October 31 last year around an hour after he was allegedly killed by Chiragh Amir Chiragh, 39.Prosecutors say they were about to embark on a “ride-out” in a Toyota Prius to attack unknown targets when Chiragh shot his friend in the back with an Agram 2002 submachine gun fitted with...
Fox News

California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say

A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.
Fox News

Maryland man wielding nunchucks arrested after allegedly recording students outside high school

Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who was wielding nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County. Police said they approached a man outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask him why he was outside the school, Fox 5 reported.
TheDailyBeast

Six Men Arrested in India After Two Teen Girls Found Hanged

An Indian village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been shaken to its core after two teenage sisters were found murdered and hanging from a tree this week. The girls’ father said three men on a motorbike showed up and kidnapped the sisters, aged 15 and 17, from their home in Lakhimpur, beating their mother in the process, before dragging the girls off to nearby sugarcane fields where they were raped. The girls’ disappearance launched a town-wide search that led to one member of the crowd spotting their hanging bodies. Six men have been arrested so far, including a neighbor, the BBC reports. The murders have called attention to the epidemic of sexual violence plaguing women in the Dalit community, an issue that many fear police have been slow to take action to stop. State authorities have said the case will be expedited in court.Read it at BBC
buzzfeednews.com

The Suspect Who Allegedly Beheaded His Ex-Girlfriend On The Street Has Been Arrested

The suspect who allegedly beheaded his ex-girlfriend on a street in California has been arrested, police said Friday. Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested on homicide charges after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Karina Castro, 27, outside her apartment around 11:50 a.m. Thursday during a domestic dispute in the Bay Area city of San Carlos.
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s defence shocks courtroom by suddenly resting case

The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The move came as a shock to both the judge and prosecution on Wednesday morning, who had expected the defence to call around 80 witnesses. Instead, jurors have heard from only aroudn 25 defence witnesses. Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted the sudden announcement, which left the state unprepared to resume its case. “I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” she fumed.Now,...
International Business Times

Man Slashes Grandma With A Blade, Watches TV While She Bled To Death

A 28-year-old man in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu attacked his grandmother and watched television as the elderly victim bled to death, according to reports. The assailant, identified as Sathish, got into an argument with his grandmother Visalakshi Tuesday, the newspaper the Times of India reported. Visalakshi, who lived...
Fox News

Fox News

