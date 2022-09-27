An Indian village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been shaken to its core after two teenage sisters were found murdered and hanging from a tree this week. The girls’ father said three men on a motorbike showed up and kidnapped the sisters, aged 15 and 17, from their home in Lakhimpur, beating their mother in the process, before dragging the girls off to nearby sugarcane fields where they were raped. The girls’ disappearance launched a town-wide search that led to one member of the crowd spotting their hanging bodies. Six men have been arrested so far, including a neighbor, the BBC reports. The murders have called attention to the epidemic of sexual violence plaguing women in the Dalit community, an issue that many fear police have been slow to take action to stop. State authorities have said the case will be expedited in court.Read it at BBC

