Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say
Denny Hamlin was unexpectedly pulled away from reporters after Texas by Joe Gibbs, who had a very one-side conversation with his driver. The post Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers
Denny Hamlin's anger with William Byron quickly made some forget that the Toyota driver's day started with a skirmish with Kyle Larson. The post Denny Hamlin Goes to War With Not 1 but 2 Hendrick Motorsports Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs
Brad Keselowski candidly admitted on NASCAR Race Hub that he's been part of an escalating problem of drivers taking the law into their own hands and NASCAR sent a clear message with its latest penalties. The post Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
msn.com
Kurt Busch gives updates on health, timetable for return to NASCAR Cup competition
Kurt Busch feels “good” as he continues his recovery from a brain injury he sustained more than two months ago, and he remains hopeful that he’ll eventually return to the NASCAR Cup Series. The veteran and accomplished driver told reporters Tuesday that “each week is better progress”...
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
NASCAR: Team Penske Withdraws Ryan Blaney Appeal, Suspensions to Begin at Talladega
Well, it looks like the Team Penske appeal of Ryan Blaney’s loose wheel penalties was just a strategic play for Texas Motor Speedway. The appeal has been withdrawn now and the No. 12 team will have to face their suspensions from NASCAR now. The right rear tire changer, jackman, and crew chief will all be suspended for four races. That begins at Talladega and ends at Homestead-Miami.
Saturday’s Usac/Cra Race at Perris Auto Speedway Canceled
The USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series race scheduled for October 1, 2022, has been canceled due to the Desert Daze Festival taking place at Lake Perris on September 30 thru October 2. Desert Daze, LLC has leased the fairground’s entire parking lot for these three days. Anyone that has purchased advance tickets for October 1st will receive a full refund from Tix.com.
Chris Buescher | Talladega II Advance
Single-car qualifying is on the schedule for the weekend in Alabama with no practice session – a format used this season at Superspeedway events (Talladega & Daytona). Buescher makes his 15th Cup start at Talladega this weekend where he has two top-10s and a 20.7 average finish. He’s coming off one of his best finishes to date – sixth – in this race last fall, which ties his best finish all time (sixth, 2020 spring race).
thecomeback.com
NASCAR world reacts to Denny Hamlin’s tire thoughts
There was certainly a lot of action this past weekend during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, but there were also a lot of blown tires, leaving many in the NASCAR world to wonder what the sport plans to do about the problem. It’s unclear exactly why...
Eddie Tafoya Jr. Finishes 8th at Perris Auto Speedway
Eddie Tafoya Jr. maintained his grip on fourth place in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series championship standings when he placed eighth in the September 17th 30-lap main event at Perris Auto Speedway. With just six races remaining in the season, he is now 108 points ahead of the 5th place driver.
NBC Sports
NASCAR penalizes William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin
NASCAR has docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron drops from third in the playoff standings to below the cutline heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
NASCAR Announces Penalties Following Texas Motor Speedway Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following the weekend events at Texas Motor Speedway late Tuesday afternoon. The penalties included a pair of NASCAR Cup Series teams as well as an individual. NASCAR fined driver Ty Gibbs $75,000 and took a loss of 25 owner points for an incident on pit road with...
Success at South Boston Speedway Led Layne Riggs to Pursue, Win NASCAR Weekly Series National and Track Titles
Winning the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship was not among the goals Layne Riggs had set for himself and his team entering the 2022 season. That changed after the young racer from Bahama, North Carolina won the first four races of the season at South Boston Speedway. With four wins in a row in hand, and, with wins in five of the track’s first six races by the end of April, his plans changed.
Trevor Bayne / No. 18 Lynx Capital/Dollar Concrete Toyota GR Supra Preview - Talladega Superspeedway
No. 18 Lynx Capital/Dollar Concrete Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. Bayne At Talladega: Trevor Bayne will return to the track this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in the No. 18 Lynx Capital/Dollar Concrete Toyota GR Supra for his seventh start of the 2022 season. No stranger to success at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, Bayne has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts under his belt with two top-10 finishes. Across all national series, the 2011 Daytona 500 winner has made 21 starts at Talladega, led 63 laps, and has two top-five finishes.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Zane Smith Ready for Talladega Truck Race
ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Love’s Travel Stops/PEAK Ford F-150 – HOW ARE YOU LOOKING TOWARDS THIS WEEKEND WITH A BIT OF UNCERTAINTY AROUND THE WEATHER? “I kind of approach it just like any race weekend to say the least. I don’t know. I was honestly really happy with our truck, for the most part, at Daytona and Daytona went really good for us. I felt like I was able to take a push way better than I have been able to in the past. We didn’t have the best speed. I wish we were better in a few areas with our truck, but we’ve made a few small changes. We won’t be able to see those because there’s no practice at Talladega, but I had seen that we were most likely gonna have rain and I was kind of excited about that qualifying-wise because I think I would start second and my qualifying efforts at Daytona weren’t great, but I don’t know. We’ll see. I don’t know where we should qualify. The changes we made may be really good, but I guess time will tell. There’s no doubt I think we’ll race good and that’s what matters.”
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 31 – 188 laps / 500 miles. Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval) – Talladega, Ala. Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Superspeedway Radials. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for qualifying and 7 sets for the race. (6 race sets plus qualifying set) Tire Codes: Left-side...
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Talladega Superspeedway
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 500 miles (188 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 188) Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 300.58 miles (113 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 25),. Stage 2 (Ends on...
Toyota Clinches 2022 ARCA Menards Series Manufacturer’s Championship
Toyota captured its seventh manufacturer’s championship in the ARCA Menards Series and its sixth-consecutive ARCA title following Sammy Smith’s fourth victory of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway earlier this month. Toyota drivers have won more than half of the races this season and comes in to the...
DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Salem Speedway
Taylor Gray makes his second career ARCA Menards Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway; his 13th ARCA National start this season. Last time out, the 17-year-old netted a podium finish at Bristol Motor Speedway — tying his career-best result at "The Last Great Colosseum." Gray and Crew Chief Chad...
The eyes of Texas are upon Texas Motor Speedway and its future
Since its reconfiguration in 2017, racing at the 1.5-mile speedway has suffered. Is there a way to turn things around and bring fans back to what almost seems like a dying track?
