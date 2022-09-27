Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Adds Nuha Jes Izman In Recurring Guest Star Role

EXCLUSIVE: Yellowjackets has added Malaysian actress Nuha Jes Izman for a recurring guest star role. She will join the second season of the Showtime drama series.

Izman will play Crystal, a member of the JV squad and a hard-core theater enthusiast who makes the dubious decision to bond with Misty. Further details aren’t yet known but the role is thought to be significant to the plot.

She joins fellow series newcomers Elijah Wood, Simon Kessell and Lauren Ambrose in the series, which is currently filming its sophomore season.

The New York City-based Izman recently booked her first guest role, on Dick Wolf’s FBI on CBS, having relocated to the U.S. from Malaysia to study acting at the Stella Adler Studio.

Yellowjackets ‘ second season has added guest stars such as Wood ( The Lord of the Ring s), who plays dedicated citizen Detective Walter; Ambrose, who will play the adult version of Van; and Kessell, who will play the adult Lottie Matthews.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson ( Narcos ), who recently signed an overall deal with Showtime, Yellowjackets was nominated for seven Emmy Awards. Lyle and Nickerson are showrunners alongside Jonathan Lisco.

Produced for Showtime by eOne, Season 2 went into production late last month in Vancouver. Season 1 was a critical and ratings hit for Showtime, becoming the cable network’s second-most streamed series ever.