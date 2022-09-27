Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
LSP lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
Baton Rouge, LA – Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed...
brookingsradio.com
Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Twenty-eight-year-old Nicklaus Houchin is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday’s death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Police say the brother and sister were...
newscenter1.tv
A Rapid City man is charged in strangling death of sister
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister last week made his first court appearance on Monday. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is being charged with First Degree Manslaughter stemming from an incident that happened in the Target parking lot in Rushmore Crossing on Thursday, September 22. Police were called to the scene for a report of an unresponsive female. Although a medical unit took over life saving measures, the victim identified as 31-year-old Danielle Houchin, died on the way to the hospital.
kotatv.com
Additional murder charge filed against Quincy Bear Robe for Grand Gateway Hotel shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The person accused of murdering a young man at a Rapid City hotel last spring was back in court Monday for an arraignment on a new indictment with an additional murder charge filed against him. Quincy Bear Robe is accused of killing Myron Pourier Jr....
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
Quincy Bear Robe receives upgraded murder charge on Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Quincy Bear Robe, accused in the March shooting death of Myron Pourier, received an upgraded charge on Monday to First Degree Murder. The incident occurred at the Grand Gateway Hotel on LaCrosse Street in Rapid City. Bear Robe was originally charged with Aggravated Assault and Commission...
kotatv.com
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
kotatv.com
12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A 12-year-old girl has spent the past five years traveling to every state to show her appreciation to law enforcement officers by giving out hugs. Rosalyn Baldwin from Louisiana finally made her way to South Dakota, which is the 44th state on her list, to meet with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
KEVN
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder man identified in fatal crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma. Derek Vice, the 50-year-old driver of the Cobalt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kyle Brown of Rapid City, the 31-year-old...
newscenter1.tv
One dead, one arrested for First Degree Manslaughter after sibling altercation on Endeavor Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department has reported that 31-year old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City died after an incident between her and her brother that occurred on Endeavour Blvd at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday night. RCPD says that police were dispatched to the parking...
newscenter1.tv
Two individuals arrested following shooting incident on North First Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department reports that two individuals have been taking into custody following a shooting incident that occurred at the 600 block of North First Street Saturday morning. RCPD reports that they were dispatched to North First Street shortly after 7 a.m. following...
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
Rapid City police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend.
mitchellnow.com
Woman dies following Sturgis Main Street fire
STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has succumbed to her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
News Channel Nebraska
Several cows killed by anthrax in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – Several cows have died of anthrax in western South Dakota, officials said Tuesday. According to South Dakota Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, "several" cows from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle died in Meade County. She said it is the first confirmed anthrax death in cattle this year.
KELOLAND TV
2 face possible penalties for Deadwood proxy bets
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A Deadwood casino and one of its top employees lost their licenses Wednesday for placing illegal proxy bets on sporting events through the casino and engaging in other related illegal activities. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming went into executive session to consider allegations against...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Pennington County Sheriff’s Office employee becomes a U.S. citizen
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Becoming a U.S. citizen isn’t a simple process, but the hard work of one determined employee of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office paid off on Tuesday. 23-year-old Branden Spence came to the U.S. from Australia seven years ago. He and his family did...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City law enforcement serving up support for statewide program as part of annual fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D . – The waitstaff at Outback Steakhouse in Rapid City Monday night will be little different thanks to the annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser. Rapid City Police officers and Pennington County Sheriff deputies will be on-duty as part of the annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser. Men and women in uniform will be waiting tables, serving drinks and food to customers throughout the duration of the event.
newscenter1.tv
Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle
Several unvaccinated cows in Meade County have died after being infected with anthrax, according to a Tuesday release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first...
KEVN
Monument Health is first to try new device that helps detect irregular heart rhythm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute is the first location in South Dakota to be using the new Octaray medical device. The device is used to detect abnormal heart rhythms called atrial fibrillation, commonly known as “A-FIB”, which is a type of heart arrhythmia.
Black Hills Pioneer
Squirrel causes Whitewood grass fire
WHITEWOOD — A squirrel is the cause of Monday afternoon’s grass fire just east of Whitewood. DJ Werlinger, chief of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews found the carcass of the squirrel after it touched an insulator and power line causing the line to arc with sparks falling to the grass below.
Fox News
826K+
Followers
72K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0