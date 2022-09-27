RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister last week made his first court appearance on Monday. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is being charged with First Degree Manslaughter stemming from an incident that happened in the Target parking lot in Rushmore Crossing on Thursday, September 22. Police were called to the scene for a report of an unresponsive female. Although a medical unit took over life saving measures, the victim identified as 31-year-old Danielle Houchin, died on the way to the hospital.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO