ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 0

Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

LSP lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest

Baton Rouge, LA – Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed...
RAPID CITY, SD
brookingsradio.com

Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Twenty-eight-year-old Nicklaus Houchin is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday’s death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Police say the brother and sister were...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

A Rapid City man is charged in strangling death of sister

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister last week made his first court appearance on Monday. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is being charged with First Degree Manslaughter stemming from an incident that happened in the Target parking lot in Rushmore Crossing on Thursday, September 22. Police were called to the scene for a report of an unresponsive female. Although a medical unit took over life saving measures, the victim identified as 31-year-old Danielle Houchin, died on the way to the hospital.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Dakota#City Police#911#Violent Crime#The Rapid City Journal
newscenter1.tv

Quincy Bear Robe receives upgraded murder charge on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Quincy Bear Robe, accused in the March shooting death of Myron Pourier, received an upgraded charge on Monday to First Degree Murder. The incident occurred at the Grand Gateway Hotel on LaCrosse Street in Rapid City. Bear Robe was originally charged with Aggravated Assault and Commission...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
BOX ELDER, SD
kotatv.com

12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A 12-year-old girl has spent the past five years traveling to every state to show her appreciation to law enforcement officers by giving out hugs. Rosalyn Baldwin from Louisiana finally made her way to South Dakota, which is the 44th state on her list, to meet with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
newscenter1.tv

Box Elder man identified in fatal crash

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma. Derek Vice, the 50-year-old driver of the Cobalt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kyle Brown of Rapid City, the 31-year-old...
BOX ELDER, SD
mitchellnow.com

Woman dies following Sturgis Main Street fire

STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has succumbed to her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
STURGIS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Several cows killed by anthrax in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Several cows have died of anthrax in western South Dakota, officials said Tuesday. According to South Dakota Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, "several" cows from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle died in Meade County. She said it is the first confirmed anthrax death in cattle this year.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 face possible penalties for Deadwood proxy bets

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A Deadwood casino and one of its top employees lost their licenses Wednesday for placing illegal proxy bets on sporting events through the casino and engaging in other related illegal activities. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming went into executive session to consider allegations against...
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City law enforcement serving up support for statewide program as part of annual fundraiser

RAPID CITY, S.D . – The waitstaff at Outback Steakhouse in Rapid City Monday night will be little different thanks to the annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser. Rapid City Police officers and Pennington County Sheriff deputies will be on-duty as part of the annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser. Men and women in uniform will be waiting tables, serving drinks and food to customers throughout the duration of the event.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle

Several unvaccinated cows in Meade County have died after being infected with anthrax, according to a Tuesday release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Squirrel causes Whitewood grass fire

WHITEWOOD — A squirrel is the cause of Monday afternoon’s grass fire just east of Whitewood. DJ Werlinger, chief of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews found the carcass of the squirrel after it touched an insulator and power line causing the line to arc with sparks falling to the grass below.
WHITEWOOD, SD
Fox News

Fox News

826K+
Followers
72K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy