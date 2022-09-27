ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Amazing Burger Places in New York

If you live in the beautiful state of New York or plan on exploring it soon, here are three great burger places in New York to visit. Now, what are your thoughts on these amazing burger places in New York? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people who live in New York or are currently visiting this beautiful state? How would you rate the food at these burger places? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger spot in New York too so more people can visit them if they happen to be in the area.
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York

There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
20 Strange New York License Plates You Can Put on Your Car

There are quite a few little-known custom license plate options that you can actually order for your car if you live in New York State. You've probably seen some of the more popular custom license plate options that the DMV offers drivers. Plates that designate doctors, purple heart recipients and members of law enforcement are commonly seen around the state. But did you know that there are custom plates you can get for yourself to promote a variety of obscure interests and causes?
The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection

Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
Part I | Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”

Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
Bow Hunting In New York? Remember This Rule

The best part of the the year is here in New York State. From now until New Year's eve, there are some great things that are going to happen and some of the best weather of the year as well. This weekend will be the start of the archery hunting...
Don’t miss these dates for all the upcoming hunting seasons in Upstate New York

Several hunting seasons open soon, giving hunters of all ages across New York state a chance to bag squirrels, rabbits, hares, whitetail deer, bear, ruffed grouse, pheasants, bobwhite quail, ducks, coyotes, bobcats, raccoons, gray and red foxes, skunks, opossum, and weasels. Here’s a comprehensive list to keep track of all...
DEC: Animal Killed By Hunter In Cooperstown Was A Wolf

DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS).
Get ghosted: Small Upstate NY inn named best haunted hotel in America (photos, video)

A small Upstate New York inn is winning big this year after being named the best haunted hotel in America by USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice awards. Fainting Goat Island Inn, located on the border between New York and Pennsylvania in Nichols, NY, has once again been put on the haunted map. This Southern Tier guesthouse has been in the top five on USA Today’s list for at least four years running and is part the New York state Haunted History Trail.
