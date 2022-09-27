Read full article on original website
Kathy Najimy on Her Support for Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall: 'We Can All Have Separate Friends'
Kathy Najimy has room in her heart for both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, despite the tensions that have grown between her friends. While speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, the 65-year-old actress confirmed her support for both Sex and the City stars following an alleged feud that has gone on between the pair for years.
Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting
Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms John Corbett's Aidan Is Returning for And Just Like That... Season 2
John Corbett previously joked he'd take part in season 1 of And Just Like That… but now it's official: the Sex and the City alum will return as Aidan Shaw in the HBO Max series' second season Aidan Shaw is returning to Sex and the City — for real this time! Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed on Tuesday that John Corbett will reprise his role as the hunky woodworker in season 2 of And Just Like That.... "Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Corbett would...
Kim Kardashian Says Having All the Kardashian Kids in One School Is 'So Fun': 'They're So Close'
Going to school is a family affair for the Kardashian crew!. Speaking on Live! With Kelly and Ryan about her morning routine, Kim Kardashian, 41, said "it's madhouse chaos" getting her three oldest kids ready for school, where they attend alongside their cousins. "I do carpool every single day, that's...
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's 3 Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick share 3 children: son James Wilkie and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell Carrie Bradshaw may be the "last single girl" on the hit HBO series Sex and the City, but Sarah Jessica Parker has been married to her husband, Matthew Broderick, since 1997. "I think marriage has a lot of vitality," Parker told PEOPLE in 2018. "If you're fortunate, it's like this dazzling organism." Since their wedding, Parker and Broderick have become parents to son James Wilkie, 19, and twin...
Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'
Kendall Jenner is curious to know what goes through all of her sisters' brains. In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old supermodel reveals to big sister Khloé Kardashian that she's recently been fascinated by brain scans after getting one for herself. "Basically [the doctor]...
'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals She Has Uterine and Ovarian Cancer: 'I'm Holding Onto Faith'
Her character on Chicago Med battled cancer — now actress Marlyne Barrett faces the diagnosis herself and is taking it "one day at a time" Fans of Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett will recall emotional scenes the actress filmed in 2019 when her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, was battling breast cancer. Yet what the star hasn't revealed until now is that she has been quietly facing cancer herself, ever since doctors discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July. "I'm an extremely private person, but I felt a...
Khloé Kardashian Rejected Tristan Thompson's Secret Proposal Because She Wouldn't Be 'Proud' of Relationship
Khloé Kardashian dropped a bombshell on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. While chatting with her sister Kim Kardashian, it was revealed that Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson secretly proposed more than a year ago — and not only did Khloé reject him, she also opted not to disclose it to her family.
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
Brooke Shields Shares Then-and-Now Photos with Daughters Rowan and Grier: 'My Pride and Joy'
Brooke Shields celebrated her teenage daughters as her "whole heart" on National Daughters Day Brooke Shields took time to celebrate her girls on National Daughters Day. The actress and model shared a combination of recent and throwback photos of herself with daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, on Instagram Sunday in honor of the special holiday. "My pride and joy. My whole heart. My girls," Shields wrote, adding "Happy #nationaldaughtersday 💗." The first photo shows the three ladies posing together outdoors on a foggy night in coats and sweaters. The second is a black...
Sarah Jessica Parker's Girls 'Excited' to Meet Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy on 'Hocus Pocus 2' Set
Parker’s girls visited the Rhode Island set of Hocus Pocus 2, which is streaming on Disney+ Sept. 30 Count Sarah Jessica Parker's 13-year-old twins, Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, among the millions who adore the 1993 Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. "They started watching this movie, I'm going to say about three years ago," Parker, 57, says in this week's issue of PEOPLE. So when the Sex and the City alum reunited with original costars Bette Midler, 76, and Kathy Najimy, 65, last year to film the sequel,...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries As She Watches Selma Blair Do A Split On ‘DWTS’: Watch
Besties always support besties! Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, got very emotional and cried watching her friend, Selma Blair, 50, do the splits on DWTS on Sept. 26. Selma and her dance partner, Sasha Farber, danced to Elvis Presley‘s “Jailhouse rock” and clearly moved people to tears! After the show, the Legally Blonde star spoke to Extra about seeing Sarah in the audience. “Sarah puts me at ease, she’s been such a champion for me she’s been with me through [sic] when I couldn’t even sit still,” Selma said. “She didn’t know if I’d ever really walk again or want to do things that takes a different kind of energy for me, but I think it really moved her,” the star added. Selma told the outlet that she loves her pal who she has now known for “25 years” and added that “she’s always been a rock.”
How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd hit the dance floor
"Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 is here with stars like Shangela and Trevor Donovan joining pros on the dance floor. Here's how to watch "DWTS" 2022.
‘DWTS’: Teresa Giudice on Why She Thinks Judges Saved Cheryl Ladd Over Her
Last week, Teresa Giudice found herself in the bottom two on Dancing With the Stars. The judges – Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli – unanimously voted to save her (over Sex and the City hunk Jason Lewis) so she could compete in this week’s Elvis Presley-themed night.
See Kim Kardashian's Kids All Glammed Up to Support Their Mom at Dolce & Gabbana Show: Photos
Kim Kardashian's kids supported their mom in style at Milan Fashion Week. The SKIMS founder, 41, debuted the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show in Milan Friday, where her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian and Kim's three oldest children, daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 6, sat in the front row.
Cameron Diaz Reveals How Husband Benji Madden Helped Plan Her Star-Studded 50th Birthday Celebration
Last month, the Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her 50th birthday at Nobu in Malibu, joined by family members and close friends including Madden, Adele, Nicole Richie, Leslie Mann, and Judd Apatow It appears Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden does not like to play around when it comes to organizing birthday parties. In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on the Rachael Ray Show on Sept. 26, the Bad Teacher actress revealed how her husband helped or at least attempted to plan her star-studded 50th birthday celebration which took place last month,...
Cameron Diaz Unpleasant To Deal With? Bad Teacher Actress Allegedly Told A Magazine Researcher ‘I Hope You Get Cancer,’ Jann Wenner Claims
Cameron Diaz is making headlines amid Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner’s recent allegations in his book Like a Rolling Stone. Even though Wenner did not directly name-drop Diaz, several publications immediately figured that he was talking about the Bad Teacher actress. Jann Wenner Claims One Of His Former Magazine’s...
Michelle Pfeiffer Says She Remembers Late Rapper Coolio as 'Being Nothing but Gracious'
"A life cut entirely too short," Michelle Pfeiffer wrote following the death of rapper Coolio Michelle Pfeiffer says she is "heartbroken" following the death of rapper Coolio. Coolio died Wednesday in Los Angeles at the age of 59, his longtime manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to PEOPLE. His cause of death has not been shared. Shortly after his death was announced, Pfeiffer paid tribute to the rapper born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. Pfeiffer starred in the music video of Coolio's Grammy-winning song "Gangsta's Paradise," which was also the lead...
