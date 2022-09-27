ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Najimy on Her Support for Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall: 'We Can All Have Separate Friends'

Kathy Najimy has room in her heart for both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, despite the tensions that have grown between her friends. While speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, the 65-year-old actress confirmed her support for both Sex and the City stars following an alleged feud that has gone on between the pair for years.
SheKnows

Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting

Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
People

Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms John Corbett's Aidan Is Returning for And Just Like That... Season 2

John Corbett previously joked he'd take part in season 1 of And Just Like That… but now it's official: the Sex and the City alum will return as Aidan Shaw in the HBO Max series' second season Aidan Shaw is returning to Sex and the City — for real this time!  Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed on Tuesday that John Corbett will reprise his role as the hunky woodworker in season 2 of And Just Like That....  "Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Corbett would...
E! News

Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
People

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's 3 Kids: Everything They've Said About Parenting

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick share 3 children: son James Wilkie and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell Carrie Bradshaw may be the "last single girl" on the hit HBO series Sex and the City, but Sarah Jessica Parker has been married to her husband, Matthew Broderick, since 1997.  "I think marriage has a lot of vitality," Parker told PEOPLE in 2018. "If you're fortunate, it's like this dazzling organism." Since their wedding, Parker and Broderick have become parents to son James Wilkie, 19, and twin...
People

'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals She Has Uterine and Ovarian Cancer: 'I'm Holding Onto Faith'

Her character on Chicago Med battled cancer — now actress Marlyne Barrett faces the diagnosis herself and is taking it "one day at a time" Fans of Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett will recall emotional scenes the actress filmed in 2019 when her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, was battling breast cancer. Yet what the star hasn't revealed until now is that she has been quietly facing cancer herself, ever since doctors discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July.  "I'm an extremely private person, but I felt a...
People

Brooke Shields Shares Then-and-Now Photos with Daughters Rowan and Grier: 'My Pride and Joy'

Brooke Shields celebrated her teenage daughters as her "whole heart" on National Daughters Day Brooke Shields took time to celebrate her girls on National Daughters Day. The actress and model shared a combination of recent and throwback photos of herself with daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, on Instagram Sunday in honor of the special holiday. "My pride and joy. My whole heart. My girls," Shields wrote, adding "Happy #nationaldaughtersday  💗." The first photo shows the three ladies posing together outdoors on a foggy night in coats and sweaters. The second is a black...
People

Sarah Jessica Parker's Girls 'Excited' to Meet Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy on 'Hocus Pocus 2' Set

Parker’s girls visited the Rhode Island set of Hocus Pocus 2, which is streaming on Disney+ Sept. 30 Count Sarah Jessica Parker's 13-year-old twins, Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, among the millions who adore the 1993 Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. "They started watching this movie, I'm going to say about three years ago," Parker, 57, says in this week's issue of PEOPLE. So when the Sex and the City alum reunited with original costars Bette Midler, 76, and Kathy Najimy, 65, last year to film the sequel,...
HollywoodLife

Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries As She Watches Selma Blair Do A Split On ‘DWTS’: Watch

Besties always support besties! Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, got very emotional and cried watching her friend, Selma Blair, 50, do the splits on DWTS on Sept. 26. Selma and her dance partner, Sasha Farber, danced to Elvis Presley‘s “Jailhouse rock” and clearly moved people to tears! After the show, the Legally Blonde star spoke to Extra about seeing Sarah in the audience. “Sarah puts me at ease, she’s been such a champion for me she’s been with me through [sic] when I couldn’t even sit still,” Selma said. “She didn’t know if I’d ever really walk again or want to do things that takes a different kind of energy for me, but I think it really moved her,” the star added. Selma told the outlet that she loves her pal who she has now known for “25 years” and added that “she’s always been a rock.”
People

Cameron Diaz Reveals How Husband Benji Madden Helped Plan Her Star-Studded 50th Birthday Celebration

Last month, the Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her 50th birthday at Nobu in Malibu, joined by family members and close friends including Madden, Adele, Nicole Richie, Leslie Mann, and Judd Apatow It appears Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden does not like to play around when it comes to organizing birthday parties.  In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on the Rachael Ray Show on Sept. 26, the Bad Teacher actress revealed how her husband helped or at least attempted to plan her star-studded 50th birthday celebration which took place last month,...
epicstream.com

Cameron Diaz Unpleasant To Deal With? Bad Teacher Actress Allegedly Told A Magazine Researcher ‘I Hope You Get Cancer,’ Jann Wenner Claims

Cameron Diaz is making headlines amid Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner’s recent allegations in his book Like a Rolling Stone. Even though Wenner did not directly name-drop Diaz, several publications immediately figured that he was talking about the Bad Teacher actress. Jann Wenner Claims One Of His Former Magazine’s...
People

Michelle Pfeiffer Says She Remembers Late Rapper Coolio as 'Being Nothing but Gracious'

"A life cut entirely too short," Michelle Pfeiffer wrote following the death of rapper Coolio Michelle Pfeiffer says she is "heartbroken" following the death of rapper Coolio. Coolio died Wednesday in Los Angeles at the age of 59, his longtime manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to PEOPLE. His cause of death has not been shared. Shortly after his death was announced, Pfeiffer paid tribute to the rapper born Artis Leon Ivey Jr.  Pfeiffer starred in the music video of Coolio's Grammy-winning song "Gangsta's Paradise," which was also the lead...
