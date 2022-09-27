House of the Dragon Episode 6 “The Princess and the Queen” jumps ahead ten years after the events of House of the Dragon Episode 5 “We Light The Way.” Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to her third son in the episode’s open and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has made a deal with the devil by episode’s end. The HBO show has always teased high stakes and horrific violence, but things get literally heated for this generation’s version of the Game of Thrones this week. But can the rumors be true? Is Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) the secret father of Rhaenyra’s children? Did Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) really murder his own father and brother for Alicent’s cause? And why would Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) ask her dragon Vhagar to Dracarys her?

