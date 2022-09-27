Read full article on original website
Related
Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says
BOSTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) has finalized a $900 million settlement resolving a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the biotech company of paying doctors kickbacks to prescribe multiple sclerosis drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.
Biogen Makes Big Payout to Settle DOJ Whistleblower Case
In Latin, the phrase "Qui Tam" means "who as well." Those words are a part of a longer statement dating back to the Middle Ages that translates as "who sues in this matter for the king as well as for himself." Qui Tam is perhaps better known as "whistleblower litigation"...
khn.org
Centene Agrees to Pay Massachusetts $14 Million Over Medicaid Prescription Claims
Massachusetts has become the latest state to settle with health insurance giant Centene Corp. over allegations that it overbilled the state’s Medicaid program for pharmacy services, KHN has learned. Centene, the nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care insurer, will pay $14.2 million, according to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. An official...
Gilead widens battle against alleged counterfeit HIV drug ring
Sept 28 (Reuters) - A federal judge in New York has frozen the assets of dozens of people and entities accused of operating a massive nationwide scheme to distribute counterfeit bottles of Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) HIV drugs, including two alleged "kingpins."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.On Monday, separate actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice accused 63-year-old James Patten, 80-year-old Peter Coker Sr., and 53-year-old Peter Coker Jr. of illicitly manipulating share prices of...
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
Elizabeth Holmes is dealt a blow as the judge in her fraud case tentatively denied her request to throw out her conviction
Holmes' team said evidence didn't show she "made misrepresentations or half-truths," but the judge disagreed, upholding her January fraud conviction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
US charges dozens with $250m pandemic relief fraud
US prosecutors have charged 47 people in the largest Covid relief fraud scheme alleged to date. The suspects are accused of stealing $250m (£220m) from a government aid programme that was supposed to feed children in need during the pandemic. They allegedly spent the spoils on properties, cars and...
FOXBusiness
DOJ charges 47 people in $250M COVID fraud scheme exploiting federally funded child nutrition program
The Justice Department on Tuesday charged nearly four dozen people for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 47 people in Minnesota across six separate indictments with charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money...
Food scheme stole $250 million meant for "needy children," feds say
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday in what they said was a massive scheme that took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger called it "the largest pandemic fraud in the United States," CBS Minnesota reports.Luger said the defendants are charged with federal crimes including "conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and paying and receiving illegal kickbacks," the station reported.Luger said the defendants took $250 million from a federal child nutrition program, which was to be used to...
$100 million New Jersey deli scheme leads to U.S. fraud charges
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Three men, including a father-and-son duo, were criminally charged on Monday with orchestrating a market manipulation scheme that briefly caused the owner of a tiny New Jersey deli to have a more than $100 million market valuation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmm-online.com
Mark Cuban’s drug company teams with first PBM
Rightway announced Tuesday that it has teamed with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs to become the first pharmacy benefit manager to join the company’s network. As part of the integration, Rightway’s PBM will grant members direct access to all medications available through the billionaire’s company. Cost Plus...
US News and World Report
Eli Lilly Sued for Age Discrimination by U.S. Agency EEOC
(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co was sued on Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which accused the drugmaker of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. The complaint said Lilly's violations began after Stephen Fry, its senior vice president for human resources and diversity, lamented during an April 2017 "Leadership Town Hall" that its sales force was skewed toward older workers, with 20% fewer "millennials" than the American workforce.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
OIG finds 'significantly reduced' improper payments to acute care hospitals
An audit of inappropriate Medicare payments to acute care hospitals has found that such improper payments are on the decline: While hospitals logged $39.3 million in improper Medicare Part B payments from 2016 to 2021, that's a decrease from the $51.6 million in alleged overpayments that occurred between 2013 and 2016.
bloomberglaw.com
US Sugar-Imperial Sugar Deal Can Proceed as DOJ Motion Is Denied
The Justice Department failed to convince a federal judge to pause US Sugar Corp.'s acquisition of rival Imperial Sugar long enough to give the government time to appeal the judge’s ruling that greenlit the deal. Judge Maryellen Noreika of the US District Court for the District of Delaware said...
Popculture
Amber Heard Hires Lawyer to Force Insurance Claims in Massive Legal Bill
Amber Heard has hired another lawyer, hoping they can help coax two insurance companies into paying the $10 million in damages she was ordered to pay her ex-husband, Johnny Depp in their sensational trial earlier this year. Heard was ordered to pay Depp damages for defamation, and although she is appealing the case, she is also looking for ways to have the bill covered in the meantime. According to a report by The Daily Mail, her legal team in that endeavor grew this week.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0