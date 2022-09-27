Read full article on original website
Related
Texas denies posthumous pardon for George Floyd
A Texas board has declined a request to grant a posthumous pardon to George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest, suddenly changing its previous decision.The decision on Thursday is a reversal of the board’s previous recommendation it made unanimously last year to provide a pardon to Floyd, whose death sparked the widespread Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.The case in question is a 2004 arrest over drug-related charges made by a now-indicted former Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a drug raid.However, according to a letter first reported by an investigative journalist with nonprofit The...
Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas would 'eliminate all rapists.' But clinics say the number of rape cases has been 'consistently high': report
"We are struggling to keep up with demand," a Texas Clinic employee told the Associated Press, adding that she has a waitlist for victims.
Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video
A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested. Charges against all three were later dropped. Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.The city agreed to...
'Big Boy' Alligator Removed from Texas Neighborhood with Tow Truck After 'Morning Stroll'
It took some heavy machinery to remove a massive reptilian visitor from a peaceful Houston suburb on Monday morning. Police officers in Katy, Texas, relocated an alligator weighing at least 400 pounds and measuring close to 11 feet from the area's Cinco Ranch neighborhood with the help of a tow truck and some alligator wranglers, according to Fox Weather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boy, 9, drowns taking shower in Texas
Texas police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy who drowned while taking a shower at a home in Houston.First responders were called after the youngster was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his grandfather, reported local news outlet KSN. Authorities told the outlet that the boy was seemingly taking a shower at the time of the incident in the southwest area of the city.When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the grandfather performing CPR on the boy. The boy was then rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital.Officials told KSN that despite efforts to save him the boy...
Beto O'Rourke was Called Out of Step With Texans
Beto O'Rourke on the Jimmy Kimmel ShowScreenshot from YouTube. Last week, Beto O’Rourke made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show hosted in Hollywood California as he looks to spread more word about his campaign for Texas governor in the November 8 election against Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
"It's going to happen again": Some say Texas' mass shooting responses fall short
When shots rang out in Uvalde, Texas, they echoed among a small group of people who knew all too well the pain the survivors at Robb Elementary were experiencing. They'd gone through it themselves, just a few years earlier, at another Texas school. Many in Texas know the same pain. From one of the country's first recorded mass shootings at the University of Texas at Austin in 1966 to Uvalde in 2022, Texas has a decades-long history of mass gun violence, a CBS News investigation found. The state has had more people killed in mass shootings since 2019 than any...
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton mocked for fleeing subpoena in truck driven by his wife: ‘Run, Ken, run!’
Ken Paxton, the Republican Texas state attorney general, fled a subpoena in a vehicle alongside his wife, state Senator Angela Paxton. Mr Paxton was being given a subpoena at his home on Monday in connection to a court hearing set for Tuesday linked to a lawsuit by nonprofits attempting to fund abortions outside of the state for Texas residents. A federal court affidavit states that process server Ernesto Martin Herrera came to the home to hand over the documents when he was met by Ms Paxton, according to The Texas Tribune. Mr Herrera recounted that Ms Paxton told him...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 people shot in Uvalde's Memorial Park, police in Texas say
As dozens of kids played and people picnicked Thursday afternoon at Memorial Park in Uvalde, Texas, gunfire interrupted in what authorities believe was gang-related violence about a mile and a half from the now-shuttered elementary school where 21 people were killed in May by a teenage gunman.
Three teenagers shot at 'marketed' rental house party in Texas, sheriff says
The search continues in Texas for the person who opened fire at a party that hundreds of people were attending, injuring three. The shooting happened Saturday evening around 11:30 p.m. at a home in Katy used as a short-term rental, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told FOX 26 Houston. Around 200 people, mostly teenagers, were at the party.
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana?
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana? Beautiful Video ...
daystech.org
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
Comments / 0