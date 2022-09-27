ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Filming Shut Down In Tampa Bay As Hurricane Ian Nears Florida

By David Robb
 2 days ago
Filming in Tampa Bay has shut down as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida’s Gulf Coast. “All permitted production is shut down now,” Tampa Bay Film Commissioner Tyler Martinolich told Deadline.

“We have several feature films in various stages of production, as well as a bunch of commercials, that are affected by the storm,” he said. “We suspended all film permits as of Saturday the 24th, and we will continue to have those suspended through Friday the 30th, at which point we will reassess as far as damage and local resources and the aftermath of the storm.”

Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Move Football Operations To Miami Amid “Near Worst-Case Scenario” Forecast

Netflix’s Pain Hustlers , starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, is one of the films shut down there. “It’s been shooting down in Miami,” Martinolich said. “I know they suspended down there. They were not filming here yet, but they were in pre-production in Tampa.”

Another film, which he identified as Spider and Jessie , also has suspended production outside of downtown Tampa Bay. “Otherwise, we have a lot of commercials this time of year,” which have also been suspended, Martinolich said.

“All permitted production is shut down now,” he said. “I can’t say what’s happening on private property – those that don’t go through the permitting process – but we strongly encourage, no matter who you are or where you’re filming, to stop filming and get out of town. We are currently under mandatory evacuations for all flood zones, which is most of the Tampa Bay area, and we’re recommending that people take that seriously and to leave if they are in one of those areas.

Walt Disney World Announces Some Closures, Prepared For “Necessary Operational Adjustments” As Hurricane Ian Heads To Florida

“The important thing for us is to focus on recovery and cleanup,” he added, “and we certainly don’t want any resources that need to be devoted to that to be peeled away for film shoots. So until we have completed the cleanup process and we feel that resources can be devoted elsewhere, we will continue to suspend permits. But we are hoping that we’ll be able to get permits back online by mid-next week.

“We should have a pretty good idea Friday morning about where we’re at as far as to whether we can restart productions or not,” Martinolich continued. “We definitely don’t see us permitting again until after the weekend, even if the storm continues to drift south of Tampa. We’re still going to get a lot of rain and storm surge that will likely require days of cleaning up around town. Hopefully, it’s no more than that, but we’ll know Friday morning.

The weather there at noon ET on Tuesday was “cloudy with light wind gusts,” he said. “It definitely looks like a storm is coming. There’s no rain yet, but that should be changing by midafternoon. And certainly by 2 p.m. [Wednesday], we will be inundated by rain.”

995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TAMPA, FL
Buccaneers-Chiefs Game On Sunday Staying In Florida As Hurricane Ian Spares Tampa – Update

2ND UPDATE: The NFL said Thursday that the Tampa Ba Buccaneers-Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday night will be played at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium as originally planned, after Hurricane Ian’s wrath forced league officials earlier in the week to consider moving the primetime showdown out of Florida. Hurricane Ian landed as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, with the main force hitting Florida’s west coast around Fort Myers, which is about 90 miles south of Tampa. That spared the Bucs’ home stadium enough that the league agreed today to keep the game as planned. The Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes showdown had...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Hurricane Ian leaves Tampa with downed trees and temporarily sucks water out of Hillsborough River

Maybe it's the spirit of the Tocobaga, maybe it was Florida Man, but for some reason Tampa Bay chased away another direct hit. One day our luck is going to run out, but trees still went down around Tampa where winds blowing east to west created a negative storm surge that temporarily sucked water out of the Hillsborough River. We'll update this gallery as more photos from Ash come in.
TAMPA, FL
blackchronicle.com

Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?

TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
100.5 The River

Living Through a Friend Who is Living Through Hurricane Ian

A very good friend of mine who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida has been sharing with me what she has been going through regarding hurricane, Ian. When reports first started coming in about hurricane Ian, it looked like Cuba was going to get hit really hard, which it did, then the storm would lighten up as it would hit Florida a few days later. The storm was predicted to hit around 85 mph and then quickly move down to 35 mph.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
FORT MYERS, FL
Bay News 9

Damage from Hurricane Ian impacts South Tampa

SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. — Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen in many areas in Florida. Even South Tampa felt its wrath. Two of South Tampa’s major thoroughfares, Dale Mabry Highway and Kennedy Boulevard, took hits. A large tree branch blocked two lanes of traffic on Dale Mabry just...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Hard Rock closed until further notice for Hurricane Ian

The hotel and casino will remain closed until conditions allow it to reopen. Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will be closed to all non-registered hotel guests starting Wednesday morning in response to Hurricane Ian. The hotel and casino will remain closed until conditions allow it to reopen.
TAMPA, FL
