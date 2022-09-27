ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Joe tries to talk to a dead lady & Press Sec struggles to explain why

This is like a scene out of a horrible dark comedy. Yesterday, during an appearance with the media, President Joe Biden tried to talk to a dead lady. President Joe Biden appeared to call out for Republican Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday while speaking at a White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health. Walorski was tragically killed in a car crash in early August.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Blade

To the editor: Ohio’s Nov. election is illegitimate

How can we elect our state representatives if we have no constitutional districts? The front page article in the Sept. 25 Blade stated that Ohio’s redrawing of voting districts was not legitimate. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the new maps unconstitutional last summer. The redistricting committee has repeatedly refused to draw unbiased maps. There is no way this election cycle can be considered legitimate if we the people are forced to accept the results of unconstitutionally mapped and deliberately biased state voting districts. The people up for election cannot serve if not elected in a constitutionally drawn district — period. Other states have allowed the currently serving representatives to continue on in office in this situation — potentially indefinitely (Wisconsin). This cannot be allowed to occur here in Ohio and should not be allowed to remain policy elsewhere either.
TOLEDO, OH
iheart.com

A Red Wave May Be Building – Top 3 Takeaways - September 30th

A GOP wave is still on the table. Currently in Florida the waves we’ve been most concerned with were those spawned by Hurricane Ian. But there’s the building, or perhaps rebuilding, of another one that’s also not that far away. Election Day is now under six weeks and as we get closer momentum matters. That’s in part because soon actual votes cast by mail will start to matter. Throughout the summer and into the early days of fall, the narrative has remained that Democrats have momentum. For objective observers it’s hard to imagine how that could be the case. We’re in a recession, which isn’t even commonly acknowledged, led by 40-year high inflation which we’ve been living under for about a year. Thanks to efforts to defund the police and through local “bail reform” and other politically correct policies, violent crime is the worst in over 30-years. Much of that crime along with record drug overdose deaths is being driven by an open border with more illegal immigrants now entering the country in a quarter than used to attempt to cross during a year. With a weak president in Joe Biden the dearth of political leadership in the world has led to geopolitical messes and threats everywhere – none the least of which is the Russian invasion in Ukraine which now includes the threat of nuclear escalation. As I stated, for objective observers it’s hard to imagine how all of these realities could in any way result in momentum for the political party completely in charge of federal policies. Up to now the only perceived winning issue for Democrats was abortion. An issue which also appears to be just about the only thing most are attempting to run on.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy