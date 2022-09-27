ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

WGN News

$10K for qualified Cook Co. business owners

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is being devoted to helping small business owners in Cook County through the newly formed Source Grow Grant program. The program was announced Thursday at a morning press conference featuring Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, other county leaders, community partners and […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Public Schools No Longer Nation’s Third Largest District

CHICAGO — After 11 years of declining enrollment, Chicago Public Schools is no longer the nation’s third largest school district. There are now 322,106 children attending the city’s public schools, roughly 9,000 fewer than last year, according to the official enrollment count released Wednesday during a school board meeting. That’s more than 80,000 fewer students than there were a decade ago, when city officials shuttered 50 schools citing low enrollment, and more than 115,000 fewer than were enrolled 20 years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Toni Preckwinkle
Chicago magazine

Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 3

In the third installment of the four-part series (you can read the first here and the second here), we’re back out into our favorite parts of the city’s neighborhoods. 39. Kenwood: Blackstone Branch, Chicago Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Every neighborhood wants a new library, right?...
CHICAGO, IL
#The Cook#Design#Bring Us Together#Cook County Board
nadignewspapers.com

Politics getting ‘very complex’ in 38th Ward aldermanic race

Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) could face as many as half-dozen opponents, including a reelection challenge from 38th Ward Democratic Organization vice president Ed Bannon, possibly putting ward committeeperson Robert Martwick in a position to choose between two friends by endorsement time. “Both Nick and Ed have been loyal allies and...
CHICAGO, IL
News Break
Politics
Austin Weekly News

Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer

The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility

BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
BELLWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Garcia, Lopez take shots at one another in Chicago mayoral election

CHICAGO - Some heated words were exchanged Tuesday in the contest for mayor of Chicago, as another big name considers whether to enter the race. When FOX 32 Chicago sat down Monday night with Congressman Chuy Garcia, we asked whether he sees a future mayor in Ray Lopez, the 15th Ward City Council member who's currently the only announced Hispanic candidate in the contest.
CHICAGO, IL

