Loyola Phoenix
Growing Tent City in Touhy Park Sparks Confusion and Closure of the Park
A homeless tent city in Touhy Park has grown in size in recent months leading to the closure of the Touhy Park fieldhouse and the relocation of all park activities to the nearby Pottawattomie Park, according to Jill Liska, president of the Touhy Park Advisory Council. A lack of communication...
$10K for qualified Cook Co. business owners
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is being devoted to helping small business owners in Cook County through the newly formed Source Grow Grant program. The program was announced Thursday at a morning press conference featuring Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, other county leaders, community partners and […]
Lightfoot pushes back on claim that Invest South/West more talk than action
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday pushed back hard against the notion that her signature plan to rebuild 10 South and West Side commercial strips is more talk than action. Groundbreaking ceremonies for Englewood Connect, a $13.9 million reuse of a landmark firehouse at 6204 S. Green St., fueled...
capitolfax.com
DeVore again goes against the party line on SAFE-T Act, claims law would harm “Black men and other minorities”
Proof that if you bend the political spectrum enough the far left and far right eventually meet. I thought the whole point of the law is to prevent what Devore is complaining about. I thought all of the Republicans are saying there will be anarchy on the streets if pot smokers and shoplifters are free.
Controversial school project narrowly approved by Chicago Board of Education
Members of the Chicago Board of Education have narrowly approved a series of measures designed to clear the way for a controversial new high school on the Near South Side.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Public Schools No Longer Nation’s Third Largest District
CHICAGO — After 11 years of declining enrollment, Chicago Public Schools is no longer the nation’s third largest school district. There are now 322,106 children attending the city’s public schools, roughly 9,000 fewer than last year, according to the official enrollment count released Wednesday during a school board meeting. That’s more than 80,000 fewer students than there were a decade ago, when city officials shuttered 50 schools citing low enrollment, and more than 115,000 fewer than were enrolled 20 years ago.
fox32chicago.com
Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
What’s behind the battle brewing over a proposed marina at Navy Pier?
CHICAGO — Another boating season has come and gone in Chicago without so much as a pylon or a plank being laid for a proposed marina at Navy Pier, despite the fact the City Council approved it six years ago. “One of the ironies for me is this is called the ‘people’s pier.’ This is […]
Oak Brook calls for Oakbrook Terrace to remove red light cameras near Oakbrook Center Mall
"These cameras are not there because of safety," Oak Brook Village Trustee Mike Manzo said.
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 3
In the third installment of the four-part series (you can read the first here and the second here), we’re back out into our favorite parts of the city’s neighborhoods. 39. Kenwood: Blackstone Branch, Chicago Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Every neighborhood wants a new library, right?...
fox32chicago.com
Des Plaines family grieves, asks for privacy after aunt allegedly pushed nephew into Lake Michigan
DES PLAINES, Ill. - The family of a 3-year-old old boy who was pushed into Lake Michigan by a relative is grieving. The Cook County medical examiner said the boy died Sunday morning after spending about a week in the hospital fighting for his life. Three-year-old Josiah Brown was with...
fox32chicago.com
Mayoral allies urge Lightfoot to scrap plans for $42.7 million property tax increase
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being urged to scrap plans for a $42.7 million pre-election property tax increase — half of what an automatic escalator would have allowed — to avoid risking defeat and she’s listening, her City Council allies said Wednesday. Ald. Jason Ervin (28th),...
Ellis Lakeview Repairs Stall Again As Owner Stops Work, Falls $555,000 Behind On Bills, Court-Appointed Property Manager Says
KENWOOD — The owner of a South Side affordable apartment stopped its court-appointed property manager from making needed repairs, has not paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for finished work and is at least months away from resolving the building’s numerous issues, officials said Tuesday. Residents of the...
City Hall Shake-Up: Why Aldermen Are Retiring In Droves And How It Could Change Chicago Politics
CHICAGO — As newly appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) was sworn in last week to replace Michele Smith, his colleagues greeted him with congratulations — and words of warning. “Welcome aboard, buckle your seatbelt and kiss your family goodbye,” said Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th), who earlier this...
nadignewspapers.com
Politics getting ‘very complex’ in 38th Ward aldermanic race
Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) could face as many as half-dozen opponents, including a reelection challenge from 38th Ward Democratic Organization vice president Ed Bannon, possibly putting ward committeeperson Robert Martwick in a position to choose between two friends by endorsement time. “Both Nick and Ed have been loyal allies and...
Chicago family experiencing Hurricane Ian after relocating to Florida last year
NAPLES, Fla. - A Chicago family is thinking twice about moving to Florida. A year ago they called Bucktown home, but Wednesday they were in the eye of the storm. "You didn’t know if something was going to blow off and hit one of your windows, rip your screen," said Kim Turek, who relocated with her family to Naples last July.
Austin Weekly News
Austin’s iconic Pink House won’t be pink much longer
The iconic “Pink House” on Chicago’s West Side is not being demolished, but it also won’t be pink for long, as its new owners have begun a full interior remodel to restore the dilapidated property — and give it a new paint job. Debra Kelch,...
fox32chicago.com
Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility
BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
fox32chicago.com
Garcia, Lopez take shots at one another in Chicago mayoral election
CHICAGO - Some heated words were exchanged Tuesday in the contest for mayor of Chicago, as another big name considers whether to enter the race. When FOX 32 Chicago sat down Monday night with Congressman Chuy Garcia, we asked whether he sees a future mayor in Ray Lopez, the 15th Ward City Council member who's currently the only announced Hispanic candidate in the contest.
