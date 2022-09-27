Joyce Stannard and Maddie Barry presented with resolutions of appreciation for their collective 71 years of service to Essex Junction

Read full article on original website
willistonobserver.com
Snyder project modified, still not approved
Snyder Homes presented revised plans Tuesday for the first phase of a 341-home neighborhood called the Annex on the former Essex Alliance Church property off Route 2A. But the Development Review Board was not ready to offer approval, instead tabling the discussion until its Oct. 11 meeting. The proposal has been tabled once before, in July. Conceptual plans were first submitted in the fall of 2021. Board chair Peter Kelley said the two-week extension would allow the Williston Department of Public Works and Fire Department to review the modifications.
Colchester Sun
Local artisans to show off at 3rd Annual Backyard Craft Show in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — Artists are set to show off their wares this Saturday at the third annual Vermont Backyard Artisan Craft Show. Around 15 vendors will be selling and making art at this year’s show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some of the featured goods will include handmade baby blankets, painted miniature geodes, pottery pieces, animal and personal portraits, rugs and fresh honey.
Colchester Sun
Over 70 gather for Career & Tech Center Strategic Visioning Summit in Essex
ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Over 70 students, community and municipal leaders, local and state policy makers, community organizations, educators and school leaders came together on Sept. 23 to discuss what the future of career and technical education can look like in the region. The Career & Tech Center...
Dollar General Stakes a Claim — and Meets Resistance — in Royalton
It's been almost six years since residents of Royalton fought off wealthy Utah businessman David Hall's plan to build a utopian city in rural Windsor County. Now, they're contending with a more familiar outsider: Dollar General. The ubiquitous discount chain says it hopes to break ground soon for a store...
mountaintimes.info
Two Windsor County companies launch new cannabis instrument
A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct-light, smokeless instrument bringing a new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company in Bethel and Vermont Soapstone in Perkinsville. Developed and patented by Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe — no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
willistonobserver.com
New owner takes over Shelburne Country Store
The Shelburne Country Store has a new owner. Previous owners Steve and Deb Mayfield sold the store in June to South Burlington resident Carmone Austin after 15 years running the shop. The store has been open and operating since 1850, and the recent sale is one of many in times the store has shifted ownership.
Ron Krupp: The Champlain RIGHTway is a better alternative to the Champlain Parkway
It is no longer acceptable to bisect a community with a highway project like the Champlain Parkway that creates noise, pollution, safety and quality of life issues in a low-income neighborhood. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ron Krupp: The Champlain RIGHTway is a better alternative to the Champlain Parkway.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh mayor discusses city water problems, the civic center controversy and the upcoming budget
Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest is about 18 months into his first four-year term. In recent weeks, a number of challenges have arisen, from water problems to controversy over a shuttered civic center. The most pressing current issue is discolored water affecting the city’s distribution system. For nearly five weeks city engineers have worked to determine the cause including draining and cleaning the main water storage tanks. The Democrat tells WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley they are working with health officials to assure the water reaching homes is safe but determining the cause has been difficult.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
mychamplainvalley.com
Forever Home: Meet Amber & Pearl
In this week’s Forever Home Fox 44’s Dana Casullo heads to the Humane Society of Chittenden County to introduce you to Amber and Pearl! A bonded pair of bunnies, Amber and Pearl are two lovely and social ladies who are looking for their next home. Pearl loves a...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters help in rescue efforts for Hurricane Ian in Florida
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The American Red Cross is sending three volunteers from Vermont to help with hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts. NBC5 spoke with a man from Hinesburg, Vermont who arrived in Wimauma Florida around noon on Sunday. Wimauma, Florida, is around 35 miles south of Tampa. He said the...
wamc.org
Resolution to censure mayor on Saranac Lake village trustees’ agenda Monday night
A Saranac Lake village trustee who was censured in June plans to put forth a motion to censure the mayor tonight. On June 27th, the Saranac Lake Board of Trustees voted to censure fellow trustee Rich Shapiro for “persistent disruptive conduct.” At the time he said it was an effort to silence him.
WCAX
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
mynbc5.com
Vermont gears up for retail cannabis sales, but many businesses still waiting on licenses
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont is just five days away from legal retail cannabis sales. But some shops are still waiting to receive the necessary licensing. Every retail cannabis shop in Vermont needs a license from the state to get up and running, but many also need a local license.
WMUR.com
Participants use contraptions to throw pumpkins long distances at Vermont festival
STOWE, Vt. — It's a popular time for pumpkins and they were the feature of a special event in northern New England over the weekend. The annual Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival was held Sunday in Stowe. More than 1,000 people turned out to watch pumpkins get catapulted through...
colchestersun.com
Just nine over-a-decade old policies left for the Colchester School Board, all of which are on the docket to be looked at this year
The Colchester School Board is hoping to review up to 16 school policies within the next year. At the board’s Sept. 20 meeting last week, Colchester superintendent Amy Minor ran through the policy review process and announced the board is hoping to review 16 policies this year, nine of which are more than 10 years old.
WCAX
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
WCAX
Burlington riverfront property permanently conserved
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of public green space in Burlington but starting Tuesday there’s a new option for people to enjoy. What used to be a boater’s paradise has now turned into an oasis for nature lovers. “You can fish, bird, walk, picnic, paddle,...
WCAX
Randolph High School investigating gender locker room dispute
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Randolph High Schools girl’s volleyball team has been banned from its own locker room while school officials investigate a conflict involving a transgender student on the team. Vermont education policy says students can play sports and use the locker room corresponding to their gender. But...
