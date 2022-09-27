ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBC Sports

Steph, BTS star Suga honored to meet in wholesome exchange

Two of the world’s brightest stars collided on Thursday when Warriors great Steph Curry met Suga of K-pop sensation BTS ahead of the team’s preseason games in Japan. Curry took to social media after the wholesome encounter, welcoming the boy band’s lead rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, to Dub Nation.
The Associated Press

Veteran Iguodala re-signs with Warriors for 19th NBA season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andre Iguodala rode his Peloton bike a couple of times last week and took note that “I ain’t in that bad of shape.” Now, he will see how that translates back onto the basketball court again. After seriously pondering retirement all summer and all but deciding his playing days were done, the 38-year-old guard and forward is coming back for a 19th NBA season after signing with Golden State on Monday. The deal is for the veteran minimum and Iguodala is set to travel to Japan with the team Tuesday for a pair of preseason games this weekend against the Washington Wizards. “The way information travels so fast now it’s like you almost forget what we just did. We’re still the champs and it runs all the way until we’re not the champs, I don’t know if it’s 300 days or 600 days, but just basking in it because when you’re going to look back like 25 years from now you’re going to wish you embraced it a little bit more.”
Centre Daily

Now in UFC, blue-chip prospect Bo Nickal won’t let hype affect him: ‘I know how to handle it’

LAS VEGAS – Bo Nickal feels UFC ready on all fronts. The Penn State wrestling standout and blue-chip MMA prospect thinks he’s ready to hold his own in the big leagues on a skills and physical standpoint, as well as a mental one. Nickal (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) won a contract with the UFC on Tuesday night after submitting CFFC middleweight champion Donovan Beard (7-2) in less than a minute.
