Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
Kevin Durant Urges The Nets To Learn From The Warriors And Stephen Curry: "He Was Injured Going Into The Playoffs. The Team Still, You Know, Fought And Won Games."
Kevin Durant will soon turn 34 years old, but even at this age, he is still considered one of the best players in the league. But that doesn't mean KD's time with the Nets has been disappointing. When he joined forces with Kyrie Irving, many expected the duo to lead...
LeBron James reveals his all-time Lakers starting 5, includes Jerry West
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James attempted the extremely tough task of creating the greatest starting five of Lakers players ever. James, who ended up excluding Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his list, did create a pretty amazing lineup. “All-time starting five for the Lakers?” James said. “I’m going Magic [Johnson] at...
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Warriors host K-pop star Suga, Steph and Klay spar sumo wrestling legend in Japan
The Warriors enjoyed Day 2 of their Japan experience Thursday with an open practice while hosting K-Pop BTS star Suga, as Steph and Klay also sparred with sumo wrestling legend Hakuhō Shō.
Report: Draymond Green Would Love to Play With Luka Doncic
An interesting report about Draymond's future desires.
Andre Iguodala Reacts to Returning to Golden State Warriors
Andre Iguodala is back for a final NBA season.
Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen
Joel Embiid is an American citizen
Steph, BTS star Suga honored to meet in wholesome exchange
Two of the world’s brightest stars collided on Thursday when Warriors great Steph Curry met Suga of K-pop sensation BTS ahead of the team’s preseason games in Japan. Curry took to social media after the wholesome encounter, welcoming the boy band’s lead rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, to Dub Nation.
Veteran Iguodala re-signs with Warriors for 19th NBA season
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andre Iguodala rode his Peloton bike a couple of times last week and took note that “I ain’t in that bad of shape.” Now, he will see how that translates back onto the basketball court again. After seriously pondering retirement all summer and all but deciding his playing days were done, the 38-year-old guard and forward is coming back for a 19th NBA season after signing with Golden State on Monday. The deal is for the veteran minimum and Iguodala is set to travel to Japan with the team Tuesday for a pair of preseason games this weekend against the Washington Wizards. “The way information travels so fast now it’s like you almost forget what we just did. We’re still the champs and it runs all the way until we’re not the champs, I don’t know if it’s 300 days or 600 days, but just basking in it because when you’re going to look back like 25 years from now you’re going to wish you embraced it a little bit more.”
Now in UFC, blue-chip prospect Bo Nickal won’t let hype affect him: ‘I know how to handle it’
LAS VEGAS – Bo Nickal feels UFC ready on all fronts. The Penn State wrestling standout and blue-chip MMA prospect thinks he’s ready to hold his own in the big leagues on a skills and physical standpoint, as well as a mental one. Nickal (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) won a contract with the UFC on Tuesday night after submitting CFFC middleweight champion Donovan Beard (7-2) in less than a minute.
Draymond Green looking to play with 1 opposing NBA star?
After building an empire with Steph Curry over the last decade, Draymond Green could looking to trade him in for someone who is 11 years younger. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an unnamed Western Conference executive this week who suggested that the Golden State Warriors star Green might be intrigued about the possibility of playing with Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic.
